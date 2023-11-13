Grayscale Discount Continues to Narrow as Spot Bitcoin, Ether ETF Euphoria Works Through Markets

“Recent extreme market volatility showed Arbitrum is still the lead performer in the L2 race, capturing six times the 24-hour trading volume of Optimism, and 25 times that of Base," Ben Yorke, WOO Ecosystem VP said in a note shared with CoinDesk, referring to layer-2 blockchains. "That said, what’s clear is that Ethereum is still ultimately the end boss, overseeing more than twice the volume of all Layer 2 scaling solutions combined – driven in part by the volatility surrounding Blackrock’s apparent filing for an ETH ETF.”