First Mover Americas: Grayscale’s GBTC Discount Narrows to 10%

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) discount to its net asset value (NAV) has narrowed to levels not seen since July 2021, data from YCharts shows. The discount to NAV, currently around 10.35%, has been shrinking from a record of almost 50% during the depths of the FTX-induced crypto winter in December last year. Last week, CoinDesk reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated discussions with Grayscale Investments about converting the trust to a spot bitcoin ETF, which, if successful, would provide significant market momentum and liquidity. Bitcoin fund holdings have reached an all-time high, driven by investor enthusiasm over the anticipated approval of a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S., with total inflows exceeding $1 billion this year, CoinDesk recently reported. Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.