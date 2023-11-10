First Mover Americas: Ether Surges on BlackRock’s ETF Plans

BlackRock wants to create an ETF that holds Ethereum's ether (ETH), a plan that deepens the world's largest asset manager's commitment to cryptocurrencies. Following the news, the ETH price surged to the highest level of the day (Thursday), nearing $2,100 and up about 3% compared with just before the filing came out. It later gave back about half that gain, though it remains about 9% higher than 24 hours before. The company's plan was revealed in a filing by Nasdaq, the U.S. exchange where BlackRock will seek to list the product, which will need regulatory approval. Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that the corporate entity "iShares Ethereum Trust" had been registered in the state of Delaware; iShares is the name of BlackRock's ETF division.