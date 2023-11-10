CME Topples Binance as Top Bitcoin Futures Exchange as Crypto ETF Excitement Soars

CME ranked first among futures and perpetual futures exchanges with an open interest (OI) of roughly $4.07 billion, up some 4% in the past 24 hours and representing a 24.7% market share, CoinGlass data shows. Meanwhile, OI on Binance stood at $3.8 billion, down 7.8% during the same period. CME offers trading in traditional futures contracts with pre-determined expiry. Binance and other exchanges offer conventional futures and perpetual contracts or futures with no expiry.