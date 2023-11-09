ETH Soars Above $2K as BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust Registered as Corporate Entity in Delaware
BlackRock declined to comment on the filing mentioning the iShares Ethereum Trust.
Asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) has seemingly registered an iShares Ethereum Trust in the state of Delaware, a filing from Thursday shows.
An entity under the name of BlackRock Advisors submitted the paperwork. The registered agent, according to the filing, is Daniel Schwieger. A person with the same name is on LinkedIn as a managing director at BlackRock.
A representative for BlackRock declined to comment on the news.
Already up on the session in line with a general rally in crypto markets, ether (ETH) shot even higher on the news, now ahead about 7% for the session to $2,105.
