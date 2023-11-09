Bitcoin
ETH Soars Above $2K as BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust Registered as Corporate Entity in Delaware

BlackRock declined to comment on the filing mentioning the iShares Ethereum Trust.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconNov 9, 2023 at 3:32 p.m. UTC
Updated Nov 9, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. UTC
BlackRock's corporate office in New York, New York. (Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

Asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) has seemingly registered an iShares Ethereum Trust in the state of Delaware, a filing from Thursday shows.

An entity under the name of BlackRock Advisors submitted the paperwork. The registered agent, according to the filing, is Daniel Schwieger. A person with the same name is on LinkedIn as a managing director at BlackRock.

A representative for BlackRock declined to comment on the news.

Already up on the session in line with a general rally in crypto markets, ether (ETH) shot even higher on the news, now ahead about 7% for the session to $2,105.

iShares Ethereum Trust corporate registration (State of Delaware)

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk, currently covering the criminal trial of infamous crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Helene is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

