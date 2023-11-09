Coinbase, Ether Liquid Staking Tokens Lido, RocketPool Surge on BlackRock ETH ETF News
The iShares Ethereum Trust was registered as a corporate entity in the state of Delaware earlier Thursday.
Tokens of ether (ETH) liquid staking platforms as well as Coinbase shares surged Thursday on hope asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) may soon file to offer a spot ether exchange-traded fund (ETF).
The iShares Ethereum Trust was registered by BlackRock Advisors as a corporate entity in Delaware. News of the filing Thursday morning sent ether soaring to as high as $2,100 – its strongest level since April's Shanghai upgrade. It's since pulled back to $2,006, still ahead 6% for the session.
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) – which also has a large market share as ETH depositors for staking – was higher by 8% at press time. Coinbase charges 25% commission on user rewards earned by staking.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.