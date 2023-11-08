SOL, XRP, DOGE Yields on GMX Jump up to 75% as Arbitrum Incentives Go Live
Such rewards have been made possible as the platform was the biggest recipient of Arbitrum’s arb (ARB) token grant following a community vote in October.
Annualized yields on some popular major tokens have jumped to as high as 75% on the decentralized trading platform GMX as Arbitrum incentives went live on the platform earlier on Wednesday.
GMX allows users to trade spot and perpetual futures for major tokens through an on-chain interface at low fees. It settled over $136 million in trades in the past 24 hours, data shows.
Paired against the U.S. dollars, the XRP trading pools on GMX are rewarding users nearly 75%, while Solana's SOL and dogecoin (DOGE) pools are showing yields of up to 65%.
Liquidity on these pools is provided through individual GMX Market, or GM, pools. Liquidity providers are users who lock their tokens on GMX and are rewarded with a cut of fees earned from services such as leverage trading, borrowing and swaps.
Such rewards have been made possible as the platform was the biggest recipient of Arbitrum’s ARB token grant following a community vote in October.
As previously reported, several projects built on the Arbitrum blockchain bagged a cumulative stash of $40 million in ARB tokens as part of a short-term incentives program (STIP) round – an effort to help attract new money to the popular blockchain.
Over the course of 12 weeks, 12 million ARB tokens will be distributed in three separate incentive categories on GMX, starting with incentives to those who provide liquidity to trading pools.
Trading incentives will begin in the coming weeks, rewarding users who trade the most volume across tokens on the platform, while grant incentives will be offered last – offering rewards to developers who build products for the betterment of GMX.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.