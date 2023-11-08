Bitcoin
Bitcoin Fees Soar Nearly 1000% Since August as Ordinals Are Back in Vogue

Higher fees are also boosting bottom lines for the industry's beleaguered miners, 21Shares noted.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconNov 8, 2023 at 6:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Nov 8, 2023 at 6:19 p.m. UTC
Number of Ordinals inscription on Bitcoin (21.co/Dune Analytics)

Number of Ordinals inscription on Bitcoin (21.co/Dune Analytics)

Bitcoin fees surged to the highest level since the meme coin mania this past May amid the resurgence of Bitcoin-linked non-fungible tokens (NFT), known as Ordinals.

At $6.84 on Wednesday, average transaction fees for using the Bitcoin blockchain are now up roughly 970% from a low of $0.64 touched in August, BitInfoCharts data shows.

The surge is driven by increasing minting of Ordinals, with nearly 1.9 million inscriptions uploaded to the blockchain over the past two weeks, digital asset management firm 21Shares pointed out in a report Wednesday.

Bitcoin average transaction fees (BitInfoCharts)

Ordinals – a protocol that allows users to store NFTs on Bitcoin – saw a spike in demand this spring during a short-lived meme token craze and drove fees to almost 2-year highs. Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, listed Ordinals' token ORDI earlier this week and it almost doubled in price before giving up some of its gains Wednesday.

"While ordinals have been limited to memecoin implementations, they do act as a proxy for increasing demand for Bitcoin blockspace," 21Shares analysts said.

Read more: The Ordinals Protocol Has Caused a Resurgence in Bitcoin Development

The resurgence of Ordinals also helps the bottom line of bitcoin miners, the report pointed out, with blockchain transaction fees now making up about 8.5% of their revenue.

This is of particular import for the miners as Bitcoin's quadrennial halving event expected in April 2024 is drawing nearer, which will cut block rewards for the industry in half.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Krisztian Sandor
