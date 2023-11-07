First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol Token Jumps 50%

Prices of the ORDI token tied to the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol surged 50% in 24 hours after it was listed on the crypto exchange Binance as an emerging project under the "seed" tag. "ORDI is a relatively new token that poses a higher-than-normal risk, and as such will likely be subject to high price volatility," Binance said in a Tuesday announcement. "Please ensure that you exercise sufficient risk management, have done your own research in regard to ORDI’s fundamentals, and fully understand the project before opting to trade the token." "The Seed Tag represents innovative projects that may exhibit higher volatility and risks compared to other listed tokens. The Seed Tag will be applied to ORDI," the exchange added.