Bitcoin
$34,694.86-1.29%
Ethereum
$1,873.89-1.05%
Binance Coin
$247.24+1.13%
XRP
$0.68119810-2.02%
Solana
$41.38+2.83%
Cardano
$0.34499288-2.01%
Dogecoin
$0.07323504+1.37%
Toncoin
$2.39+3.89%
Tron
$0.09629417-1.39%
Chainlink
$12.81+1.75%
Polygon
$0.71016717+0.17%
Polkadot
$4.86+0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin’s Role as ‘Digital Gold’ Will Aid Further Demand, Traders Say

Traders continue to point out bitcoin’s supposed role as ‘digital gold,’ amid economic headwinds in the U.S., as a possible price catalyst.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconNov 7, 2023 at 10:41 a.m. UTC
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Bitcoin (BTC) kept steady under the $35,000 level in the past 24 hours, with meme coin dogecoin (DOGE) driving gains for traders.

Tokens of major blockchains such as Solana’s SOL, BNB Chain’s BNB and Cardano’s ADA lost as much as 3% as traders likely took profits after a broader crypto rally last week. SOL pared gains after a nearly 70% jump in the past month, data shows.

Meanwhile, XRP reversed gains after jumping 10% on Monday. Monday’s surge was prompted by Georgia and Dubai announcing they will use payment firm Ripple's services, which buoyed trader sentiment.

Some traders told CoinDesk that they expect bitcoin to play a key role as “digital gold” – a likening as a hedge to traditional markets offerings, such as stocks – as a possible price catalyst.

“I think the general public’s education about the seriously difficult fiscal situation facing the United States is growing, along with a rising appreciation of bitcoin’s role as a hedge against this financial situation,” shared Banxa CEO Richard Mico in an email.

“The U.S. is now well over $33 trillion in debt, in addition to the unfunded liabilities of approximately $170 trillion. And, really, the only way out of this looming debt crisis is quantitative easing, or money printing, that will inevitably debase the dollar,” Mico said, adding bitcoin was poised to “be gold 2.0” amid such headwinds.

“There will be pullbacks and volatility more generally, but the setup for bitcoin and crypto as a whole is looking more and more auspicious,” Mico stated.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingMarketsBitcoin