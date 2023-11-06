Crypto Funds See $767M Six-Week Inflow, Best Since 2021 Bull Market: CoinShares
Bitcoin funds attracted most of the demand, while ether funds saw their largest inflows since August 2022.
Crypto funds had their best run of inflows since the 2021 crypto bull market as investors keep piling into the market, digital asset management firm CoinShares said in a report on Monday.
Investment vehicles holding cryptocurrencies saw $261 million of net inflows last week, recording six consecutive weeks of positive influx totaling $767 million inflows, according to CoinShares data.
"This run of inflows now matches the July 2023 run of inflows and is the largest since the end of the bull market in December 2021," CoinShares head of research James Butterfill noted.
Bitcoin (BTC) funds still dominate the asset class, bringing in most of the inflows, some $229 million last week and $842 million this year. This is likely supported by the growing odds of a spot-based bitcoin ETF getting an approval in the U.S. and some softer macroeconomic data, Butterfill explained.
Ether (ETH) funds saw their largest inflows – $17.5 million – since August 2022, a sign that investors are warming to the second largest crypto asset after enduring net outflows earlier this year.
Market observers monitor digital asset fund flows as a proxy for demand among institutional investors. The recent stretch of inflows signals rising demand for crypto assets following a brutal bear market headlined by high-profile implosions such as Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.