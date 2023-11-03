First Mover Americas: Sam Bankman-Fried Guilty on All 7 Counts

Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded his customers and lenders, a New York jury found after a five-week trial for the FTX founder and former chief executive. A tentative sentencing date was set for March 28, 2024. Bankman-Fried could spend decades in prison (and theoretically up to 115 years). "Sam Bankman-Fried perpetrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said outside the courthouse after the guilty verdicts on all seven charges were revealed. "This kind of fraud, this kind of corruption is as old as time. We have no patience for it."