Unibot Token Hurtles 25% as Telegram Bot Exploited for $630K
Unibot confirmed on X that it had suffered a token approval exploit in its new order router.
Telegram trading bot Unibot said it would reimburse any stolen funds after being the victim of a token approval exploit that drained the protocol for over $600,000.
"We experienced a token approval exploit from our new router and have paused our router to contain the issue,” the protocol posted on X. “Any funds lost due to the bug on our new router will be compensated. Your keys and wallets are safe.”
The price of the Unibot token is down nearly 25% to just over $42. The price of the token peaked in mid-August at nearly $220. The protocol, at its peak, generated a significant amount of revenue, thus attracting the interest of investors.
This is the latest exploit in the crypto world. Last week, LastPass users lost $4.4 million worth of crypto.
According to data spotted by Lookonchain, the attacker’s wallet now has just over $630,000 in crypto assets, with the majority being in ether (ETH) followed by USDC.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.