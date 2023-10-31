First Mover Americas: Solana’s SOL Gains 50% in October

Bitcoin
$34,293.89-0.87%
Ethereum
$1,797.17-0.68%
Binance Coin
$227.49+0.10%
XRP
$0.59802234+6.11%
Solana
$36.12+3.93%
Cardano
$0.29688760-0.50%
Dogecoin
$0.06942108+0.21%
Tron
$0.09653637+2.28%
Toncoin
$2.20+5.62%
Chainlink
$11.29+0.15%
Polygon
$0.64474750+0.67%
Polkadot
$4.45+3.39%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,379.24-0.13%
Litecoin
$69.40+0.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.04-0.86%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000789-1.21%
Avalanche
$11.45-0.27%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+0.07%
Stellar
$0.12127394+3.94%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.17%
Uniswap
$4.16-0.26%
Monero
$170.62+0.12%
OKB
$45.24-0.19%
Ethereum Classic
$17.35+3.91%
Cosmos
$8.09+9.26%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.33%
Internet Computer
$3.99+0.33%
Filecoin
$3.80-0.74%
Aptos
$7.07+3.61%
Hedera
$0.05212777-1.58%
Cronos
$0.06140938+2.66%
Lido DAO
$1.78-3.15%
Quant
$103.01-2.28%
VeChain
$0.01878445-1.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.30+1.57%
Maker
$1,378.42-3.22%
Optimism
$1.40-1.58%
Arbitrum
$0.94583652-0.46%
Aave
$81.99-3.26%
Injective Protocol
$13.50-2.46%
Kaspa
$0.04995951-4.08%
The Graph
$0.10553156-2.82%
Bitcoin SV
$48.92-1.43%
Render Token
$2.39-10.00%
Stacks
$0.62535723-1.61%
THORChain
$2.89+8.94%
Algorand
$0.10943510+0.78%
Immutable X
$0.65931042-2.57%
MultiverseX
$30.19-1.33%
Synthetix
$2.30-0.85%
USDD
$1.00+0.21%
The Sandbox
$0.34751485-2.23%
Axie Infinity
$5.45-5.19%
EOS
$0.63335195+1.67%
Tezos
$0.74344111-0.81%
Fantom
$0.24956236+1.66%
XDC Network
$0.04992100+2.81%
Theta
$0.68824781+0.43%
Decentraland
$0.36919480-1.62%
NEO
$8.81-3.49%
Kava.io
$0.68595078+2.92%
Mina
$0.61229759-3.60%
Conflux
$0.16566060+2.72%
eCash
$0.00002826-0.58%
Gala
$0.01985880-2.53%
Flow
$0.51904678-4.15%
GateToken
$3.80-0.64%
ApeCoin
$1.35-1.99%
Paxos Dollar
$0.999193410.00%
PAX Gold
$1,980.30+0.21%
IOTA
$0.15683710-2.16%
Chiliz
$0.06626930-1.72%
Rocket Pool
$23.17-1.89%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+10.15%
KuCoin Token
$4.65+0.46%
Frax Share
$5.95-1.48%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.06-0.71%
Klaytn
$0.13525159+0.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48161559-2.53%
Radix
$0.04215017+1.85%
dYdX
$2.39-3.22%
GMX
$44.78-2.95%
Fetch.ai
$0.37093438+0.11%
Arweave
$5.91+10.97%
Sui
$0.44624751-3.45%
Woo Network
$0.21807038-5.26%
Wemix
$1.18+7.21%
Huobi Token
$2.38+0.90%
Casper
$0.03316797-2.52%
Luna Classic
$0.00006445-1.86%
Nexo
$0.63794897+0.87%
Dash
$29.88+3.27%
FLOKI
$0.00003393-6.21%
Zilliqa
$0.01862428-2.39%
Compound
$46.42-1.48%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20678487-0.98%
Qtum
$2.92-3.51%
SafePal
$0.71679132-0.09%
1inch Network
$0.28830250-1.79%
Polymath Network
$0.32910000-8.15%
Astar
$0.05511680+1.02%
Illuvium
$49.12-0.46%
SingularityNET
$0.23050704-2.31%
Flare
$0.01048855-2.51%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-0.21%
Gnosis
$106.57+1.74%
NEM
$0.02982021-1.68%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.28+4.87%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.46971133-1.85%
Oasis Network
$0.05118396-2.98%
Loopring
$0.20387044+2.13%
Enjin
$0.25254175-4.56%
Celo
$0.48626164-2.63%
Holo
$0.00140221+3.37%
BLUR
$0.23862371-5.10%
Chia
$27.61-0.78%
Mask Network
$2.95-2.11%
Stepn
$0.18641626-6.37%
Osmosis
$0.38007415+21.28%
Akash Network
$1.06-1.66%
Convex Finance
$2.84-4.04%
Zcash
$28.55+0.51%
Ankr
$0.02233269-2.63%
Helium
$1.54-1.38%
Worldcoin
$1.98+6.44%
Golem
$0.21418482-3.21%
ICON
$0.22062642+1.95%
IoTeX
$0.02230338-2.12%
Ravencoin
$0.01748400-2.94%
Decred
$13.22-0.52%
Wax
$0.06098563+3.42%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.91-0.93%
SEI
$0.11268720+0.67%
Band Protocol
$1.46-1.68%
Merit Circle
$0.44869914-4.87%
Audius
$0.16910007-0.45%
Kusama
$21.54-1.15%
Yearn Finance
$5,772.29-1.85%
Aragon
$4.79-0.82%
JasmyCoin
$0.00394728+0.00%
Livepeer
$6.30-1.27%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.57%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73185242-3.37%
SXP
$0.30607930-1.24%
Beldex
$0.03004173+0.26%
Waves
$1.77-0.99%
Siacoin
$0.00325623-3.31%
tomiNet
$1.99-1.89%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.51%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37014161-4.12%
Moonbeam
$0.20732674-2.01%
Biconomy
$0.23936189+0.70%
Liquity
$1.68-4.50%
EthereumPoW
$1.44+0.73%
Axelar
$0.33788006+5.23%
Balancer
$3.40-1.88%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17870291+2.53%
Harmony
$0.01187763-0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.72855652+12.13%
MAGIC
$0.58646027-7.27%
Gains Network
$4.17-1.04%
Lisk
$0.96073245+2.39%
Skale
$0.02606796-0.57%
Kadena
$0.51638515-1.57%
Horizen
$9.01-0.63%
Bluzelle
$0.29957098+5.62%
Kyber Network
$0.74220963-1.40%
API3
$1.25+0.01%
DigiByte
$0.00715168-1.04%
Coin98
$0.18409205-0.11%
Cartesi
$0.15019126-0.99%
Status
$0.02872870-0.65%
UMA Protocol
$1.47-1.96%
TerraUSD
$0.01207090-0.65%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00255236+4.88%
Powerledger
$0.24224325-3.17%
PlayDapp
$0.18030816-3.62%
OriginTrail
$0.26253890-2.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.48345859-2.25%
Celsius
$0.23311238-4.10%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-3.68%
Nervos Network
$0.00294865-2.25%
Steem
$0.21777501+0.28%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.04-2.96%
Covalent
$0.14876879+2.51%
Joe
$0.26948272+2.52%
Amp
$0.00162870-0.59%
Nano
$0.67961376+0.21%
Radiant Capital
$0.24850335+1.95%
Numeraire
$13.99-1.05%
iExec RLC
$1.17+0.18%
Stormx
$0.00766612+2.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01623881-1.37%
OMG Network
$0.57028987+2.83%
Celer Network
$0.01410259-2.53%
Marlin
$0.00959831+1.80%
Bancor
$0.54023162-0.38%
Secret
$0.28972818+0.95%
Civic
$0.09318301-0.10%
Sweat Economy
$0.00938658+3.75%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.88978906-0.15%
Radworks
$1.45-2.10%
RACA
$0.00020548-15.30%
Dent
$0.00074379-0.77%
SPACE ID
$0.24792755-10.84%
Core
$0.41792419-3.17%
Syscoin
$0.09597733+2.97%
GAS
$4.95-4.54%
WINkLink
$0.00007077-0.52%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.02-6.92%
Synapse
$0.35212010-2.47%
Chromia
$0.11413027-3.98%
Verasity
$0.00640829+8.73%
Stella
$0.07927005-0.53%
Spell Token
$0.00051473-1.86%
Verge
$0.00390166-0.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.83245950+0.84%
Galxe
$1.36-0.44%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-2.75%
Bifrost
$0.04511869+2.46%
Sun Token
$0.00638323-0.18%
Storj
$0.42746032-2.45%
Origin Protocol
$0.12037354-1.16%
Keep Network
$0.10965217+0.80%
NKN
$0.09050244+0.26%
COTI
$0.04642393+0.02%
Gitcoin
$0.95699264-3.02%
Aergo
$0.12989927-3.08%
Request
$0.07455344+0.62%
MetisDAO
$13.05-2.83%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01577817+0.65%
MOBOX
$0.27203381-1.83%
Gods Unchained
$0.21582511-0.34%
Maple
$6.76+6.85%
WazirX
$0.11659343+3.28%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22519200+1.16%
Ren
$0.051283830.00%
Saitama
$0.00114093-11.24%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27335322-4.74%
Raydium
$0.20359907+0.96%
Badger DAO
$2.41-1.24%
Hashflow
$0.27304418-3.42%
ARPA
$0.04813691-1.49%
XYO Network
$0.00332999-0.72%
Acala Token
$0.05562217+6.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60955961-1.16%
Alien Worlds
$0.01172613-1.80%
Aavegotchi
$0.84962598-2.35%
Boba Network
$0.11973305+0.41%
TrueFi
$0.03847033+0.70%
Orchid
$0.06930297-4.27%
Index Chain
$0.05150322+0.24%
BarnBridge
$4.21-7.78%
SuperRare
$0.06049514-2.07%
Litentry
$0.83189130+7.97%
CEEK VR
$0.04450902-4.59%
LooksRare
$0.06587985-8.55%
Moonriver
$4.32-1.95%
Voyager Token
$0.11820970-0.87%
Reef
$0.00150336-2.73%
Aurora
$0.08838520-6.34%
Ethernity
$1.60-0.56%
Star Atlas
$0.00217050-0.98%
LCX
$0.03965506-5.31%
Polkastarter
$0.30057661-0.34%
Rally
$0.00594693+2.22%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.05+2.59%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04777853+2.45%
DIA
$0.25693286-0.34%
Alchemix
$13.82-0.07%
Bonk
$0.00000063-2.85%
Virtua
$0.02256629-3.57%
0x
$0.28319301+8.01%
CLV
$0.03495968-0.96%
Travala.com
$0.49259088-0.47%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.21889643-4.83%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.58%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16511600-0.16%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00696065+0.45%
Keep3rV1
$48.65-1.77%
Enzyme
$16.13+1.62%
BENQI
$0.00574216-0.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00537475+40.72%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077085-0.37%
district0x
$0.02330000+1.30%
Harvest Finance
$26.04-0.45%
Velas
$0.00669580-3.67%
MXC
$0.00676423+4.48%
StaFi
$0.28946866+0.63%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88+0.43%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000046-4.85%
Serum
$0.03628097-1.63%
Rarible
$0.97534305-0.82%
Decentral Games
$0.01492738+0.11%
Tamadoge
$0.00843990+0.99%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00998273-11.84%
Tokemak
$0.35965336-0.65%
MOON
$0.06833810-10.79%
Augur
$0.69570351-9.44%
Quantstamp
$0.00777910-1.38%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01294977-0.85%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04549132+5.65%
FTX Token
$1.24-2.16%
Braintrust
$0.39155894-0.48%
Pepe
$0.00000116-0.26%
BitDAO
$0.38829352+4.10%
Threshold
$0.02249901-2.86%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09735350-3.99%
Human
$0.04693451-1.78%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.41%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.10%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.38%
PayPal USD
$0.98745920+0.47%
Highstreet
$1.34-1.22%
Tether
$1.00+0.14%
USDC
$1.00+0.36%
Dai
$1.00+0.26%
First Mover Americas: Solana’s SOL Gains 50% in October

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Oct. 31, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
Oct 31, 2023 at 12:16 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 31, 2023 at 12:32 p.m. UTC
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

cd

Top Stories

Solana’s SOL outperformed other top crypto assets in October with a 50% gain. SOL is also up over 250% year-to-date. The surge comes after last year’s downturn when investors speculated the future of Solana after the collapse of the ecosystem’s top backer, FTX, threw the blockchain’s future in disarray. The Solana community is currently hosting its annual conference Breakpoint in Amsterdam. According to a growth report on Solana by Messari, “if Solana’s growth story is to continue, a constant stream of new experiments will have to flood in, with a few grand slams finding product market fit.” Bitcoin witnessed a 23% gain in October after hitting a 16-month high of $35,000 on Oct. 23. Ether had a less impressive month, gaining just 3%. Chainlink’s LINK followed behind Solana with a 42% uptick over the same period.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are trying again to have the jury overseeing his trial consider the role of English law in governing FTX’s terms of service, hoping it may lead to a “not guilty” verdict on some of the fraud charges the exchange founder faces. “For misappropriation to have occurred, under the Government’s theory, there must have existed a trust, fiduciary relationship, or a similar relationship between FTX and its customers,” a filing including a proposed jury instruction said. The proposed jury instruction would tell the 12 individuals deciding Bankman-Fried’s fate that “FTX’s relationship with its customers was governed by the Terms of Service,” which are "governed by ... English law.” An additional set of filings provides example cases from the U.K.

Bitcoin (BTC) miners are evolving into industrial-scale enterprises, with North America gaining market share over China, broker Bernstein said in a research report on Monday as it initiated coverage of the sector in the U.S. Bernstein says it prefers Riot Platforms RIOT, giving it an outperform rating and a $15.60 price target, and also rated CleanSpark CLSK outperform with a $5.30 price target. These miners are “market share consolidators with strong operational edge (self-mining model), low cost of production (low power cost), high liquidity and unlevered balance sheets,” wrote analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra.

Chart of the Day

cd
  • The total value locked in layer 2 scaling solutions has hit a new record high of nearly $12 billion, surpassing the previous peak of $11.8 billion.
  • Layer 2 networks accounted for two-thirds of transactions on Ethereum in the third quarter.
  • Source: L2Beat

- Omkar Godbole

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

