Blockchain Startup Etherfuse Rolls Out Tokenized Bonds in Mexico Targeting Retail Investors
The company is targeting the second-largest and most liquid bond market in LatAm.
Etherfuse, a platform attempting to improve decentralized blockchain infrastructure, unveiled ‘Stablebond’ at Solana’s breakpoint conference in Amsterdam, a tokenized bond offering, to retail investors in Mexico.
The firm is targeting Mexico as it is the second largest bond market in Latin America, after Brazil, according to the company's research. The market is also one of the most liquid in Latin America, with $623 billion in outstanding debt and an average daily trading volume of $200 million, the research added.
The majority of trading volume in Mexico comes from institutions, governments and foreign investors, according to a press release from Etherfuse, presenting a lack of retail investors or individuals investing in bonds.
With just 2% of bondholders being Mexican, Etherfuse is attempting to change this by offering up Stablebonds to retail investors.
Stablebonds are built on Solana and are backed by the Mexican Government, according to the press release.
"Stablebonds mark an evolution of investment solutions," said Dave Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Etherfuse, in the statement. "By marrying the traditional world of bonds with the innovation of blockchain technology, we are creating a secure and transparent tool for investors and are adding further stability to DeFi and blockchain products," he added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.