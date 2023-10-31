Blockchain Startup Etherfuse Rolls Out Tokenized Bonds in Mexico Targeting Retail Investors

Bitcoin
$34,192.62-1.23%
Ethereum
$1,790.85-1.43%
Binance Coin
$225.80-1.15%
XRP
$0.59111894+2.05%
Solana
$35.92+3.69%
Cardano
$0.29174210-2.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06830770-2.95%
Tron
$0.09615620+1.09%
Toncoin
$2.21+5.40%
Chainlink
$11.23-1.44%
Polygon
$0.63342437-1.59%
Polkadot
$4.38+1.35%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,335.96-0.95%
Litecoin
$69.12+0.10%
Bitcoin Cash
$241.88-1.80%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000780-3.03%
Avalanche
$11.31-2.20%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+0.19%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.14%
Stellar
$0.11987533+0.66%
Uniswap
$4.12-1.50%
Monero
$170.38-1.87%
OKB
$45.03-0.86%
Ethereum Classic
$17.17+2.36%
Cosmos
$7.95+6.10%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Internet Computer
$3.92-1.93%
Filecoin
$3.78-1.51%
Aptos
$6.97+2.65%
Hedera
$0.05136188-2.96%
Cronos
$0.06052064+0.62%
Lido DAO
$1.77-3.79%
Quant
$102.06-3.51%
VeChain
$0.01855564-3.30%
NEAR Protocol
$1.28+0.22%
Maker
$1,369.60-3.13%
Optimism
$1.38-2.90%
Arbitrum
$0.93303978-1.54%
Aave
$81.38-3.63%
Injective Protocol
$13.35-2.79%
Kaspa
$0.04949596-4.26%
The Graph
$0.10316722-4.75%
Bitcoin SV
$48.43-2.31%
Render Token
$2.35-11.05%
Stacks
$0.61790227-2.71%
Algorand
$0.10842077+0.18%
THORChain
$2.85+5.69%
Immutable X
$0.65170319-4.40%
MultiverseX
$29.72-2.92%
Synthetix
$2.26-2.99%
USDD
$1.00-0.12%
XDC Network
$0.05107411+4.51%
Axie Infinity
$5.38-7.54%
The Sandbox
$0.34176637-3.94%
EOS
$0.62263323-0.24%
Tezos
$0.73362056-2.53%
Fantom
$0.24434347-0.26%
Theta
$0.67766099-1.34%
Decentraland
$0.36280372-3.74%
NEO
$8.71-4.55%
Mina
$0.60213351-4.87%
Kava.io
$0.66752747-1.52%
Conflux
$0.16526026+2.32%
eCash
$0.00002777-2.55%
Gala
$0.01952745-4.20%
Flow
$0.50911823-6.04%
GateToken
$3.79-1.17%
ApeCoin
$1.32-4.29%
PAX Gold
$1,988.42+0.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99917868-0.20%
IOTA
$0.15511565-3.31%
Rocket Pool
$23.08-2.98%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+8.73%
Chiliz
$0.06514607-3.23%
KuCoin Token
$4.61-1.00%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05-2.28%
Frax Share
$5.84-2.87%
Klaytn
$0.13356971-0.54%
Radix
$0.04193306+1.19%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47499182-3.84%
dYdX
$2.33-5.09%
GMX
$44.27-3.37%
Arweave
$5.82+7.50%
Huobi Token
$2.38+0.78%
Fetch.ai
$0.36247254-3.46%
Wemix
$1.17+5.52%
Casper
$0.03294361-3.03%
Sui
$0.43741231-5.15%
Woo Network
$0.21344530-5.92%
Luna Classic
$0.00006381-3.38%
Nexo
$0.63124564-0.24%
Dash
$29.58+1.92%
FLOKI
$0.00003285-9.85%
Zilliqa
$0.01833665-4.02%
Compound
$45.52-3.37%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20369727-2.20%
Qtum
$2.89-4.56%
1inch Network
$0.28250119-3.67%
SafePal
$0.70043025-2.18%
Illuvium
$48.73-1.67%
Astar
$0.05409491-0.72%
SingularityNET
$0.22668413-4.67%
Flare
$0.01038090-2.60%
PancakeSwap
$1.23-1.04%
Polymath Network
$0.30750000-14.91%
Gnosis
$106.07+1.20%
NEM
$0.02961158-2.76%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.46327242-3.08%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.86+1.74%
Oasis Network
$0.05004816-5.40%
Loopring
$0.20045947+0.70%
Enjin
$0.24938528-6.45%
Celo
$0.47752444-5.48%
Holo
$0.00138367+1.36%
BLUR
$0.23310530-6.48%
Chia
$27.24-2.49%
Mask Network
$2.91-3.38%
Osmosis
$0.38122610+19.59%
Stepn
$0.18006003-8.70%
Akash Network
$1.05-0.59%
Convex Finance
$2.81-5.13%
Zcash
$28.22-0.62%
Worldcoin
$1.99+6.11%
Ankr
$0.02210267-3.61%
Helium
$1.53-2.43%
Golem
$0.21280591-4.36%
ICON
$0.21667656-0.56%
IoTeX
$0.02185289-4.40%
Ravencoin
$0.01719706-4.30%
Decred
$13.09-0.55%
Wax
$0.06014166-1.56%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.79-2.58%
SEI
$0.11130069-0.51%
Merit Circle
$0.44319548-4.03%
Audius
$0.16712600-1.31%
Band Protocol
$1.43-3.65%
Yearn Finance
$5,775.12-1.99%
Kusama
$21.34-0.93%
Aragon
$4.74-1.47%
JasmyCoin
$0.00388710-1.61%
Livepeer
$6.21-2.43%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72787705-3.82%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.45%
SXP
$0.30207971-2.98%
Beldex
$0.02977628-0.01%
Waves
$1.75-2.72%
tomiNet
$2.04-1.04%
Siacoin
$0.00322160-4.69%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.50%
Moonbeam
$0.20480799-1.83%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36162294-6.19%
Biconomy
$0.23367548-1.36%
Liquity
$1.65-7.75%
Axelar
$0.33818960+4.98%
EthereumPoW
$1.42-0.34%
Balancer
$3.39-2.54%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17788711+2.02%
Sushiswap
$0.74761798+15.20%
Harmony
$0.01165056-2.27%
Gains Network
$4.13-2.63%
Lisk
$0.95523874+1.62%
MAGIC
$0.57421625-9.06%
Kadena
$0.50821917-3.43%
Bluzelle
$0.29919310+1.51%
Skale
$0.02550029-1.34%
Horizen
$8.87-1.97%
Kyber Network
$0.73025891-2.48%
API3
$1.24-2.91%
DigiByte
$0.00702668-3.31%
Coin98
$0.18141124-1.40%
Status
$0.02844293-2.01%
Cartesi
$0.14701309-3.24%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00264235+10.94%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-3.53%
TerraUSD
$0.01184158-3.19%
PlayDapp
$0.17924003-4.48%
Powerledger
$0.23516470-5.44%
Celsius
$0.22980908-6.90%
Stargate Finance
$0.47530102-4.94%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-6.16%
Nervos Network
$0.00289182-3.86%
OriginTrail
$0.25154304-7.63%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.02-2.94%
Steem
$0.21229550-2.92%
Covalent
$0.14836715+3.20%
Joe
$0.26463021+0.17%
Amp
$0.00160361-2.33%
Nano
$0.67543709-0.54%
Radiant Capital
$0.24719500+1.65%
Numeraire
$13.83-1.61%
iExec RLC
$1.15-1.52%
Stormx
$0.00747528-3.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01602001-2.85%
OMG Network
$0.56089613+1.25%
Celer Network
$0.01389771-3.45%
Marlin
$0.00957606+1.69%
Secret
$0.28735264-0.03%
Bancor
$0.53233024-2.46%
Civic
$0.09240451-2.43%
Sweat Economy
$0.00924473+1.87%
RACA
$0.00020827-13.62%
GAS
$5.16-1.27%
Radworks
$1.44-3.80%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.87198172-2.04%
SPACE ID
$0.24646971-9.43%
Dent
$0.00073128-2.22%
Core
$0.41361602-4.82%
Syscoin
$0.09497697+2.28%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01-8.31%
WINkLink
$0.00007013-1.15%
Synapse
$0.34712803-4.55%
Verasity
$0.00642295+8.25%
Chromia
$0.11158724-6.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.82564352-0.31%
Stella
$0.07761272-2.83%
Spell Token
$0.00050367-4.11%
Verge
$0.00383349-2.49%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-2.52%
Galxe
$1.34-1.74%
Bifrost
$0.04505395+2.47%
Sun Token
$0.00635524-0.63%
Keep Network
$0.10945312+0.06%
Storj
$0.41603823-5.88%
Origin Protocol
$0.11841928-3.15%
NKN
$0.08932627-1.13%
COTI
$0.04588368-1.31%
Aergo
$0.12938554-3.95%
Gitcoin
$0.93897300-4.83%
MetisDAO
$13.08-2.42%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01573724+0.46%
Request
$0.07288682-1.85%
MOBOX
$0.26512157-4.43%
Gods Unchained
$0.21366597-1.53%
Maple
$6.78+5.99%
WazirX
$0.11323156-0.24%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.21928051+0.10%
Saitama
$0.00113240-9.84%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26989470-6.16%
Ren
$0.04968746-2.68%
Raydium
$0.20208078+0.82%
Badger DAO
$2.39-2.92%
Hashflow
$0.26671242-5.65%
XYO Network
$0.00332859-0.21%
ARPA
$0.04719309-3.78%
Acala Token
$0.05505053+5.71%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59443297-3.45%
Aavegotchi
$0.84315076-3.11%
Alien Worlds
$0.01155559-3.67%
Boba Network
$0.11879460-0.85%
Orchid
$0.06844710-5.75%
TrueFi
$0.03746682-2.30%
Index Chain
$0.05068424-1.96%
BarnBridge
$4.16-8.61%
SuperRare
$0.05927719-3.10%
Litentry
$0.78914024+2.82%
CEEK VR
$0.04387198-5.41%
LooksRare
$0.06454868-10.34%
Moonriver
$4.22-3.96%
Voyager Token
$0.11778387-1.21%
Reef
$0.00148420-3.68%
Aurora
$0.08904062-0.03%
Ethernity
$1.61-1.91%
LCX
$0.03960726-4.07%
Star Atlas
$0.00212454-3.37%
Polkastarter
$0.29783322-1.70%
Rally
$0.00581386-0.29%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.04+1.93%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04702616+0.40%
DIA
$0.25400488-1.89%
Bonk
$0.00000065-5.75%
Alchemix
$13.88-0.34%
Virtua
$0.02217890-5.43%
0x
$0.27498982+3.09%
CLV
$0.03413264-3.76%
Travala.com
$0.48781175-1.46%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.21837083-3.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16468762-0.19%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.28%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00675097-3.19%
Keep3rV1
$47.89-3.20%
Enzyme
$15.95+0.41%
BENQI
$0.00567822-1.26%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00514600+35.30%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077365-0.51%
Harvest Finance
$25.85-1.34%
district0x
$0.02239042-3.07%
Velas
$0.00655871-5.39%
MXC
$0.00663800-0.22%
StaFi
$0.28378990-1.30%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86-0.40%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000047-8.33%
Serum
$0.03619970-2.92%
Rarible
$0.97061203-1.22%
Decentral Games
$0.01489786+1.00%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01032486-6.61%
Tamadoge
$0.00829511-0.73%
MOON
$0.07457461-7.31%
Tokemak
$0.35946335-1.19%
Augur
$0.71614114-8.57%
Quantstamp
$0.00791796+2.84%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01285382-1.70%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04519171+4.62%
FTX Token
$1.23-2.74%
Braintrust
$0.38844245-1.38%
Pepe
$0.00000114-4.51%
BitDAO
$0.38806093+2.63%
Threshold
$0.02200216-5.93%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09655453-4.95%
Human
$0.04627350-2.73%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-5.51%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10-0.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000-5.53%
PayPal USD
$0.98761046+0.33%
Highstreet
$1.32-4.71%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USDC
$1.00+0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Blockchain Startup Etherfuse Rolls Out Tokenized Bonds in Mexico Targeting Retail Investors

The company is targeting the second-largest and most liquid bond market in LatAm.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconOct 31, 2023 at 1:08 p.m. UTC
Mexico flag (Unsplash)

Mexico flag (Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Etherfuse, a platform attempting to improve decentralized blockchain infrastructure, unveiled ‘Stablebond’ at Solana’s breakpoint conference in Amsterdam, a tokenized bond offering, to retail investors in Mexico.

The firm is targeting Mexico as it is the second largest bond market in Latin America, after Brazil, according to the company's research. The market is also one of the most liquid in Latin America, with $623 billion in outstanding debt and an average daily trading volume of $200 million, the research added.

The majority of trading volume in Mexico comes from institutions, governments and foreign investors, according to a press release from Etherfuse, presenting a lack of retail investors or individuals investing in bonds.

With just 2% of bondholders being Mexican, Etherfuse is attempting to change this by offering up Stablebonds to retail investors.

Stablebonds are built on Solana and are backed by the Mexican Government, according to the press release.

This comes as tokenizing real-world assets becomes increasingly popular. According to real-world asset (RWA) monitoring platform RWA.xyz, the tokenized Treasury market has surged to $698 million as of Monday from around $100 million at the start of the year.

"Stablebonds mark an evolution of investment solutions," said Dave Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Etherfuse, in the statement. "By marrying the traditional world of bonds with the innovation of blockchain technology, we are creating a secure and transparent tool for investors and are adding further stability to DeFi and blockchain products," he added.

Edited by

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TokenizationBondMexico