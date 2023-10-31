Bitcoin's 'Triangular Consolidation' Is Bullish: Technical Analysis

Bitcoin
$34,449.36-0.16%
Ethereum
$1,802.94-0.42%
Binance Coin
$227.98+0.33%
XRP
$0.60005044+7.63%
Solana
$36.45+5.08%
Cardano
$0.29988377+0.14%
Dogecoin
$0.06971835+0.90%
Tron
$0.09636894+2.11%
Toncoin
$2.20+5.61%
Chainlink
$11.43+1.40%
Polygon
$0.65027290+1.57%
Polkadot
$4.48+4.31%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,511.84+0.23%
Litecoin
$69.86+1.37%
Bitcoin Cash
$244.91-0.74%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000795-0.58%
Avalanche
$11.57+0.75%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+0.03%
Stellar
$0.12134889+4.11%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Uniswap
$4.19-0.42%
Monero
$172.53+1.26%
OKB
$45.40+0.35%
Ethereum Classic
$17.18+3.00%
Cosmos
$7.98+7.56%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Internet Computer
$4.01-0.94%
Filecoin
$3.83-0.20%
Hedera
$0.05257765-0.53%
Aptos
$7.11+3.80%
Cronos
$0.06134987+2.28%
Lido DAO
$1.80-1.75%
Quant
$104.09-1.59%
VeChain
$0.01887142-0.98%
NEAR Protocol
$1.31+2.08%
Maker
$1,393.15-2.24%
Optimism
$1.41-1.55%
Arbitrum
$0.96164134+0.81%
Aave
$82.17-3.19%
Injective Protocol
$13.52-2.59%
Kaspa
$0.04949276-5.53%
The Graph
$0.10671578-1.89%
Bitcoin SV
$49.28+0.09%
Render Token
$2.44-6.00%
Stacks
$0.63272044-0.23%
Algorand
$0.11068530+2.27%
THORChain
$2.87+11.40%
Immutable X
$0.67078677-0.47%
MultiverseX
$30.52-0.72%
Synthetix
$2.32-0.56%
The Sandbox
$0.35203633-1.58%
USDD
$1.00-0.04%
Axie Infinity
$5.51-4.75%
EOS
$0.64155919+2.76%
Tezos
$0.74681128-0.91%
Theta
$0.69205457+0.99%
Fantom
$0.24564860+0.23%
Decentraland
$0.37214844-1.37%
XDC Network
$0.04944789+2.75%
NEO
$8.90-2.47%
Kava.io
$0.69589526+4.14%
Mina
$0.62005800-2.48%
Conflux
$0.16878404+2.99%
Gala
$0.02024241-2.40%
eCash
$0.00002834+0.05%
Flow
$0.52466950-3.21%
GateToken
$3.81-0.09%
ApeCoin
$1.36-1.61%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.06%
PAX Gold
$1,980.46+0.30%
IOTA
$0.16033752+0.04%
Chiliz
$0.06692200-0.70%
Rocket Pool
$23.23-1.69%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+11.11%
Frax Share
$6.02-0.17%
KuCoin Token
$4.65+0.67%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+0.43%
Klaytn
$0.13603513+1.30%
Radix
$0.04245094+1.46%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48335570-2.56%
dYdX
$2.40-3.15%
GMX
$44.95-2.33%
Sui
$0.45644000-1.73%
Fetch.ai
$0.37583169+2.35%
Woo Network
$0.22175894-3.31%
Arweave
$5.94+11.28%
Wemix
$1.19+7.34%
Casper
$0.03332755-2.37%
Huobi Token
$2.39+0.77%
Luna Classic
$0.00006486-1.61%
Nexo
$0.63648653+0.72%
Dash
$30.09+3.93%
FLOKI
$0.00003455-7.16%
Polymath Network
$0.37830000+9.62%
Zilliqa
$0.01885885-1.62%
Compound
$46.83-1.21%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21042600+0.21%
Qtum
$2.97-1.69%
1inch Network
$0.29232553-0.32%
SafePal
$0.72041516+0.13%
Illuvium
$49.40-0.53%
Astar
$0.05518639+0.14%
SingularityNET
$0.23594773-0.09%
Flare
$0.01054426-1.91%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-0.21%
Gnosis
$107.11+0.59%
NEM
$0.03029728-0.82%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.47334296-1.94%
Oasis Network
$0.05153632-2.24%
Enjin
$0.25576589-4.37%
Loopring
$0.20490118+2.39%
Celo
$0.49563754+0.95%
BLUR
$0.24386858-3.04%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.49-0.35%
Holo
$0.00142338+5.01%
Stepn
$0.19026551-5.68%
Chia
$27.70-0.03%
Mask Network
$2.99-0.80%
Osmosis
$0.38389129+23.47%
Convex Finance
$2.87-3.33%
Akash Network
$1.05-2.74%
Zcash
$28.79+1.01%
Ankr
$0.02266149-1.00%
Worldcoin
$2.02+8.17%
Helium
$1.54-1.19%
ICON
$0.22583359+3.95%
Golem
$0.21854305-1.78%
Wax
$0.06440259+8.54%
IoTeX
$0.02248992-3.24%
Ravencoin
$0.01767920-2.39%
SEI
$0.11470568+3.30%
Decred
$13.21+0.02%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.97+0.20%
Merit Circle
$0.45981278-3.72%
Band Protocol
$1.49+0.50%
Audius
$0.17186626+0.73%
Kusama
$21.74-0.39%
Aragon
$4.85+0.04%
Yearn Finance
$5,809.99-1.24%
JasmyCoin
$0.00397735-0.82%
Livepeer
$6.39-0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.69%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73397649-3.60%
SXP
$0.30981370-0.26%
Waves
$1.79-0.70%
Beldex
$0.02953708-1.66%
Siacoin
$0.00333256-0.99%
tomiNet
$2.00-1.53%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37729254-1.61%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.04%
Moonbeam
$0.20957186-0.60%
Liquity
$1.70-4.56%
Biconomy
$0.23721627-0.10%
EthereumPoW
$1.46+1.54%
Axelar
$0.33792733+5.19%
Balancer
$3.45-0.58%
Harmony
$0.01202309-0.17%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17849206+2.58%
Lisk
$1.00+7.80%
MAGIC
$0.59531233-8.21%
Gains Network
$4.20-0.21%
Sushiswap
$0.69478262+6.71%
Skale
$0.02649412+3.17%
Kyber Network
$0.76580592+1.24%
Horizen
$9.08+0.47%
Kadena
$0.51629069-0.87%
Bluzelle
$0.30358933+6.03%
API3
$1.26+1.02%
DigiByte
$0.00720477-0.60%
Status
$0.02954668+2.14%
Coin98
$0.18593162+1.08%
Cartesi
$0.15112406-0.77%
UMA Protocol
$1.49-1.15%
TerraUSD
$0.01209651-0.59%
Powerledger
$0.24906377-0.81%
PlayDapp
$0.18398187-1.70%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00250908-1.75%
Steem
$0.22522872+3.69%
OriginTrail
$0.26296056-0.75%
Celsius
$0.23613403-3.97%
Stargate Finance
$0.48902775-1.19%
Nervos Network
$0.00298069-1.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-3.98%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.09-2.01%
Joe
$0.27047712+2.90%
Covalent
$0.14773126+2.04%
Amp
$0.00162611-1.77%
Nano
$0.68176484+0.28%
Radiant Capital
$0.25036386+1.80%
Numeraire
$14.18-0.13%
Stormx
$0.00793942+6.50%
iExec RLC
$1.19+1.56%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01648081-0.50%
Celer Network
$0.01424924-1.29%
OMG Network
$0.57290322+3.60%
Marlin
$0.00984963+4.30%
Bancor
$0.54688958-3.32%
Secret
$0.29220220+1.07%
Civic
$0.09500000+1.68%
Sweat Economy
$0.00948364+5.63%
SPACE ID
$0.25708000-0.17%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.90042911-0.40%
Radworks
$1.47+0.17%
RACA
$0.00020893-10.66%
Dent
$0.00075230+0.39%
Core
$0.42089199-2.97%
Syscoin
$0.09734740+3.62%
WINkLink
$0.00007086-0.54%
GAS
$4.88-7.11%
Synapse
$0.35619738-1.28%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.98-7.70%
Chromia
$0.11523021-3.64%
Verasity
$0.00653112+11.80%
Stella
$0.08024035+0.59%
Spell Token
$0.00052130-1.15%
Adventure Gold
$0.84220042+1.31%
Verge
$0.00392152-0.97%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.74%
Galxe
$1.35-1.43%
Storj
$0.43614753-3.02%
Bifrost
$0.04515909+1.50%
Sun Token
$0.00638215-0.12%
Origin Protocol
$0.12180219-0.72%
Keep Network
$0.10979615+1.39%
NKN
$0.09118457+0.34%
Aergo
$0.13306507-1.57%
COTI
$0.04678925+0.07%
Gitcoin
$0.96779654-2.11%
Request
$0.07518512+1.35%
MetisDAO
$13.16-1.87%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01579249+1.84%
MOBOX
$0.27183056-1.69%
Gods Unchained
$0.21569429-0.98%
WazirX
$0.11772852+3.92%
Maple
$6.74+6.62%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22696134+3.23%
Ren
$0.05166224+0.51%
Saitama
$0.00114497-10.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27635045-4.97%
Raydium
$0.20539963+2.22%
Badger DAO
$2.44-0.44%
Hashflow
$0.27707870-1.37%
ARPA
$0.04840608+0.53%
XYO Network
$0.00334690-0.18%
Acala Token
$0.05592706+6.67%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.61925424+0.79%
Alien Worlds
$0.01192896-1.23%
Aavegotchi
$0.85493661-1.44%
BarnBridge
$4.47-2.81%
TrueFi
$0.03916393+2.62%
Boba Network
$0.11965809+0.33%
Orchid
$0.07008179-3.03%
Index Chain
$0.05209421+1.64%
SuperRare
$0.06091409-1.82%
Litentry
$0.83160506+7.43%
CEEK VR
$0.04436051-4.72%
LooksRare
$0.06704240-7.33%
Moonriver
$4.36-1.29%
Reef
$0.00152949-1.43%
Voyager Token
$0.11868201-1.39%
Aurora
$0.08855244-6.73%
Star Atlas
$0.00221518+1.48%
Ethernity
$1.62-0.39%
LCX
$0.04033105-3.24%
Polkastarter
$0.30528670+0.81%
Rally
$0.00594308+2.05%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04879653+3.78%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.07+2.94%
Bonk
$0.00000067+7.87%
DIA
$0.25958965+0.34%
Alchemix
$13.90+1.13%
Virtua
$0.02283429-3.84%
0x
$0.29173407+11.91%
CLV
$0.03521081-1.29%
Travala.com
$0.49594605-0.27%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22225711-3.14%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.08%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16702430+0.89%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00700570+1.31%
Keep3rV1
$48.84-2.13%
Enzyme
$16.21+1.62%
BENQI
$0.00573893-0.98%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077594-0.07%
Harvest Finance
$26.45+0.96%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00435824+14.08%
district0x
$0.02320000+0.87%
Velas
$0.00670075-3.62%
MXC
$0.00674646+6.80%
StaFi
$0.29031729+1.00%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.10%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000046-3.00%
Serum
$0.03662314-0.81%
Rarible
$0.97310690-0.28%
Decentral Games
$0.01495511+0.52%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01044419-7.75%
Tamadoge
$0.00856208+3.16%
MOON
$0.06989952-5.62%
Tokemak
$0.35957630-1.54%
Augur
$0.72095394-5.93%
Quantstamp
$0.00796785-4.94%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01275822-1.78%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04389278+1.73%
FTX Token
$1.23-3.46%
Braintrust
$0.38985530-1.12%
Pepe
$0.00000117-1.58%
BitDAO
$0.37159433-1.79%
Threshold
$0.02281793-1.07%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10145072-0.53%
Human
$0.04686451-2.07%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.28%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+0.84%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.93%
PayPal USD
$0.99097119+0.86%
Highstreet
$1.37+0.29%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USDC
$1.00+0.15%
Dai
$1.00+0.14%
Bitcoin's 'Triangular Consolidation' Is Bullish: Technical Analysis

Such consolidations generally end with an upward breakout, one observer said.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 31, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. UTC
Bitcoin's triangular price consolidation (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin's triangular price consolidation (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be consolidating into a triangular pattern, offering a positive outlook for the weeks ahead.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value has carved out higher lows and lower highs between $33,000 and $35,0000 in the past seven days, forming a triangle on the bitcoin price chart.

Analysts and traders study price patterns to gauge momentum strength and forecast changes in market trends. Triangles tend to be continuation patterns, representing a pause that refreshes the preceding trend, which is bullish in BTC's case. The leading cryptocurrency rallied from $26,500 to $35,000 before starting its triangular behavior.

"Bitcoin is forming a triangle on the daily chart. It is generally believed that such consolidation formations end with an upward breakout," Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at FxPro, said in an email.

According to Kuptsikevich, a move above $35,000 would confirm a bullish triangle breakout, signaling a continuation of the rally from $26,500.

Note that while triangles usually resolve in the direction of the preceding trend, they can sometimes end with a downside breakout, indicating a bearish trend reversal. Hence, it's imperative traders closely follow the price action over the next few days.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

