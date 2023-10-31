Bitcoin's 'Triangular Consolidation' Is Bullish: Technical Analysis
Such consolidations generally end with an upward breakout, one observer said.
Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be consolidating into a triangular pattern, offering a positive outlook for the weeks ahead.
The leading cryptocurrency by market value has carved out higher lows and lower highs between $33,000 and $35,0000 in the past seven days, forming a triangle on the bitcoin price chart.
Analysts and traders study price patterns to gauge momentum strength and forecast changes in market trends. Triangles tend to be continuation patterns, representing a pause that refreshes the preceding trend, which is bullish in BTC's case. The leading cryptocurrency rallied from $26,500 to $35,000 before starting its triangular behavior.
"Bitcoin is forming a triangle on the daily chart. It is generally believed that such consolidation formations end with an upward breakout," Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at FxPro, said in an email.
According to Kuptsikevich, a move above $35,000 would confirm a bullish triangle breakout, signaling a continuation of the rally from $26,500.
Note that while triangles usually resolve in the direction of the preceding trend, they can sometimes end with a downside breakout, indicating a bearish trend reversal. Hence, it's imperative traders closely follow the price action over the next few days.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.