Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $34K After Hawkish BOJ Decision

On Tuesday, the central bank kept the short-term policy rate steady at -0.1%, continuing its negative interest rate policy. However, the BOJ said it would consider the 1% upper bound for the 10-year government bond yield as a “reference” rather than a hard cap. This tweak will allow for more yield fluctuations and relieve the pressure on the BOJ to step in with liquidity-boosting bond purchases every time the 10-year yield tests the erstwhile 1% hard cap.