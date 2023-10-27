Bitcoin
Sam Bankman-Fried Started Buying Solana's SOL at 20 Cents Using 'Alameda Profits,' He Says at His Trial

"I believed the funds came from Alameda’s operating profits" as well as third-party lenders, he testified Friday at his fraud and conspiracy trial.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconOct 27, 2023 at 6:43 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 27, 2023 at 8:18 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried once infamously offered to buy all the Solana tokens he could for $3 each. On Friday, while testifying at his criminal trial, he revealed he'd actually started buying SOL much earlier in its history, at 20 cents apiece.

Regarding how he paid for the investments, he said during questioning from his lawyer: "I believed the funds came from Alameda’s operating profits" as well as third-party lenders.

SOL has been described as a "Sam Coin" due to its close association with Bankman-Fried. He and his companies invested heavily in Solana-based projects and assets, and evangelized its brand prior to FTX's collapse last November.


The exchange's downfall wreaked havoc on the Solana ecosystem; the blockchain's community has been trying to shake his shadow ever since.

Bankman-Fried's testimony amounted to an attempt by defense lawyer Mark Cohen to get his client to show that he did "due diligence" on investments he made while running FTX and Alameda, but federal prosecutor Danielle Sassoon "objection-ed" it down.

SOL traded at $32 at press time Friday.

Read all of CoinDesk's SBF trial coverage here.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

