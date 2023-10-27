First Mover Americas: Bitcoin and Ether Options Activity Hits $20B

The crypto options market is booming. The notional open interest, or the dollar value locked in active bitcoin and ether options contracts on leading exchange Deribit has risen to $20.64 billion, according to data tracked by Switzerland-based Laevitas. The tally nearly parallels the peak registered on Nov. 9, 2021, when bitcoin traded above $66,000, 90% higher than the going market rate of $34,170. In other words, the current open interest in contract terms is significantly higher than in November 2021. "The milestone has been achieved with nearly double the number of outstanding contracts, representing not just a substantial triumph for Deribit, but also a clear indicator of the broader market growth and the escalating interest in options among our clients," Luuk Strijers, chief commercial officer at Deribit, told CoinDesk. Deribit controls 90% of the global crypto options activity.