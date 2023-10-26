What Happens to GBTC Discount When FTX Sells its Holdings?

GBTC is the world’s largest crypto fund and – following the recent rally in bitcoin – has more than $21 billion in assets (all bitcoin) under management. After trading at a discount to NAV that widened to as much as 50% last year, the GBTC discount has narrowed to roughly 15% of late amid a return of bull spirits to bitcoin and optimism Grayscale might soon win U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval to convert the fund to a spot ETF. Much of that optimism can be traced to Grayscale's mid-August major court victory where it was ruled the SEC was “arbitrary and capricious” in denying the ETF conversion.