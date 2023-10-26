Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

FTX Moves Millions Worth of LINK, MATIC, AGLD to Coinbase as Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies

The latest transactions followed $19 million worth of crypto moved from FTX cold wallets to exchanges.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconOct 26, 2023 at 7:04 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 27, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. UTC
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX moved another batch of crypto assets worth millions including Chainlink's LINK and Polygon's MATIC Thursday afternoon, blockchain data revealed.

Some $2.6 million in LINK and $1.3 million in adventure gold AGLD were deposited to Coinbase originated from FTX-related crypto wallets, on-chain sleuth Lookonchain noted in a X post.

AGLD tokens moved from FTX-related wallets to Coinbase (Arkham Intelligence)
AGLD tokens moved from FTX-related wallets to Coinbase (Arkham Intelligence)

Another $4.8 million in MATIC left an FTX wallet to an intermediary address, which then transferred a $1.8 million chunk of the tokens to Coinbase, blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence data showed.

Earlier today, some $19 millions worth of crypto including solana (SOL) and ether (ETH) left FTX cold wallets and were deposited to exchanges.

The deposits potentially signal an intention to sell tokens. A U.S. bankruptcy court last month granted FTX permission to sell, stake and hedge its $3.4 billion worth digital asset stash after the company tapped Galaxy Digital to manage the token holdings.

The transactions happened as Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research, was scheduled to testify at his criminal trial Thursday afternoon.

CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.