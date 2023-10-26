First Mover Americas: Deutsche Bank Trials a SWIFT Alternative for Stablecoins

Sam Bankman-Fried's defense team wants him to testify about his knowledge of whether lawyers were involved in parts of FTX's operation, his understanding of industry practices, his intentions with FTX's funds as his empire collapsed and his knowledge of FTX and Alameda's financials, filings from his attorneys and the Department of Justice (DOJ) suggest. A Wednesday defense filing asked Judge Lewis Kaplan, who's overseeing the case, to grant the defense attorneys permission to ask Bankman-Fried about certain aspects of FTX's operation and how the company's counsel were involved in making those decisions. They include FTX's use of auto-deletion policies for Signal and Slack messages, the opening of North Dimension and its bank accounts, loans made from FTX and Alameda Research to its executives and other issues. The DOJ has tried to argue that some or all of these issues were proof of criminal intent, the filing said. The defense has sought to argue that Bankman-Fried did not intend to defraud his customers or investors and that part of his efforts to run the company depended on advice from his lawyers.