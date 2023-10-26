Bitcoin’s Recent Outperformance Fueled by Institutional Demand, JPMorgan Says

Bitcoin
$33,582.15-1.22%
Ethereum
$1,761.08-1.41%
Binance Coin
$223.38+0.80%
XRP
$0.54190177-2.04%
Solana
$31.78+1.33%
Cardano
$0.28536391-0.55%
Dogecoin
$0.06818441-4.05%
Tron
$0.09323832+1.32%
Toncoin
$2.03-2.18%
Chainlink
$11.19+6.46%
Polygon
$0.60417013-3.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$33,799.63-1.22%
Polkadot
$4.08-3.33%
Litecoin
$66.29-2.74%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.74-3.92%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000766-1.82%
Avalanche
$10.47-1.91%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+0.31%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.47%
Stellar
$0.11115507-0.73%
Uniswap
$4.00-2.09%
Monero
$158.51+0.61%
OKB
$44.58-0.94%
Ethereum Classic
$15.99-2.58%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.56%
Cosmos
$6.96-0.48%
Hedera
$0.05050976-3.34%
Filecoin
$3.56-3.47%
Aptos
$6.45+0.52%
Lido DAO
$1.75-2.78%
Cronos
$0.05912328+1.81%
Internet Computer
$3.48-0.64%
Quant
$106.81+1.37%
VeChain
$0.01831517-1.34%
Maker
$1,386.16-0.98%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+3.67%
Optimism
$1.36-2.43%
Arbitrum
$0.89950666-3.61%
Aave
$76.89-2.78%
Injective Protocol
$13.38+13.66%
Kaspa
$0.04989903+1.41%
The Graph
$0.09795158-1.24%
Stacks
$0.63598374-0.45%
Bitcoin SV
$44.73-3.36%
Render Token
$2.21+4.77%
Algorand
$0.09893378-1.34%
Immutable X
$0.64785964+1.19%
MultiverseX
$28.44-0.73%
Synthetix
$2.25-3.20%
USDD
$0.99960294+0.04%
THORChain
$2.36+7.06%
EOS
$0.60268839+1.06%
XDC Network
$0.04791497-1.92%
The Sandbox
$0.32009036-2.26%
Tezos
$0.69648925-0.97%
Theta
$0.64058853+0.08%
Fantom
$0.22313530+1.31%
Decentraland
$0.33860393-1.33%
NEO
$8.74+12.55%
Axie Infinity
$4.66-3.04%
Mina
$0.61416052-3.46%
Kava.io
$0.61629720-1.71%
Flow
$0.50931019+2.21%
eCash
$0.00002679-1.08%
GateToken
$3.81-0.83%
Conflux
$0.15069981+0.86%
PAX Gold
$1,984.98+1.18%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99650738-0.19%
Rocket Pool
$23.81-3.49%
ApeCoin
$1.28-0.24%
Gala
$0.01721416-4.52%
IOTA
$0.14972121-3.74%
KuCoin Token
$4.56-0.29%
Chiliz
$0.06258923-2.17%
Frax Share
$5.74-2.08%
dYdX
$2.40+5.38%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.02-2.94%
Klaytn
$0.12947675-0.58%
Radix
$0.04069316-9.09%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45851797-2.43%
GMX
$42.44-0.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.01%
Huobi Token
$2.33+0.72%
Luna Classic
$0.00006347+1.16%
Casper
$0.03213177-1.24%
Sui
$0.42578206+0.09%
Woo Network
$0.20399218-1.11%
FLOKI
$0.00003516+1.92%
Wemix
$1.08+5.05%
Nexo
$0.61057068-0.18%
Fetch.ai
$0.31409629+8.73%
Dash
$27.27-1.49%
Zilliqa
$0.01794053-1.59%
Compound
$44.21-1.34%
Illuvium
$49.92+8.35%
Arweave
$4.51-2.10%
SafePal
$0.69511926-1.16%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19608029-0.79%
1inch Network
$0.27328902-2.59%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+1.66%
Qtum
$2.60+9.39%
Flare
$0.00989802+5.24%
Astar
$0.04939642-1.42%
SingularityNET
$0.21086519+0.86%
Gnosis
$100.41-1.27%
Oasis Network
$0.05087857+0.50%
NEM
$0.02816698+0.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44062909-1.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.08-3.86%
Mask Network
$2.88-2.64%
Loopring
$0.18795209+0.32%
Celo
$0.45428559-2.42%
BLUR
$0.21990192-4.32%
Holo
$0.00127616-2.17%
Convex Finance
$2.70-3.76%
Chia
$24.69+2.78%
Helium
$1.51-4.78%
Ankr
$0.02140381-1.10%
Band Protocol
$1.56-1.50%
Polymath Network
$0.23530000-5.58%
Zcash
$26.75-3.25%
Golem
$0.20841686-0.46%
Worldcoin
$1.88+5.62%
Stepn
$0.16073317-1.94%
Akash Network
$0.93969417+0.45%
IoTeX
$0.02194383+3.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+17.39%
Merit Circle
$0.46338181-2.81%
Decred
$12.92-0.85%
Enjin
$0.19534241-3.55%
ICON
$0.20048389-3.50%
Wax
$0.05704246+7.43%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.45-2.58%
Aragon
$4.72+1.68%
SEI
$0.10473835-2.71%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75365744-0.98%
Yearn Finance
$5,571.41-2.71%
Ravencoin
$0.01499498-2.52%
Beldex
$0.03012499+0.88%
Livepeer
$6.01-2.19%
Audius
$0.15686842-0.30%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362305+2.23%
SXP
$0.29358795+1.50%
Osmosis
$0.27283720+1.16%
Waves
$1.70-0.47%
tomiNet
$2.06-3.30%
Kusama
$18.82-1.79%
Siacoin
$0.00327693+4.19%
Liquity
$1.75-10.26%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99997879-0.05%
Biconomy
$0.22932536-1.11%
Moonbeam
$0.19407790-2.80%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33411127+2.15%
Balancer
$3.27-3.10%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-1.36%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17134813+1.03%
Axelar
$0.31077609+0.34%
Gains Network
$4.08-6.81%
MAGIC
$0.57057009-1.07%
Harmony
$0.01087082-1.31%
Lisk
$0.89814170-0.67%
Horizen
$8.94+0.04%
Kyber Network
$0.72530845+0.38%
Celsius
$0.28841384+11.69%
Kadena
$0.48112614-1.18%
DigiByte
$0.00702295-1.18%
API3
$1.20-0.93%
Sushiswap
$0.60180228-0.87%
Skale
$0.02313501-2.66%
Status
$0.02822876+0.16%
Cartesi
$0.14404983-1.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-1.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01193118-1.12%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-1.14%
Coin98
$0.16497788+0.29%
Powerledger
$0.23480507-9.24%
OriginTrail
$0.26301243-0.79%
PlayDapp
$0.17457869-1.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.47905549-2.07%
Nervos Network
$0.00290378-2.18%
Steem
$0.20446914-2.93%
Bluzelle
$0.21011420-8.25%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.71-2.79%
Nano
$0.66196411+0.43%
Covalent
$0.14171638+4.79%
Amp
$0.00156299-0.65%
Numeraire
$13.73+1.24%
Joe
$0.24906161-1.20%
Radiant Capital
$0.23179972-2.30%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01589734-4.19%
iExec RLC
$1.08+0.14%
Stormx
$0.00691324+1.40%
RACA
$0.00021893+42.41%
Bancor
$0.52829102+0.04%
Celer Network
$0.01324872-2.40%
Marlin
$0.00919490-1.41%
Secret
$0.27943283+1.87%
OMG Network
$0.51449654-2.63%
Civic
$0.08934416-2.06%
Radworks
$1.39+2.91%
Core
$0.41090563+0.02%
Sweat Economy
$0.00871431-4.28%
Dent
$0.00070179-1.30%
Synapse
$0.35042213-0.39%
Chromia
$0.11430544+5.94%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.82097400+0.83%
WINkLink
$0.00006744+0.27%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.64%
Bifrost
$0.04603591-4.00%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154074-1.57%
Syscoin
$0.08791566+0.38%
Galxe
$1.33-0.68%
Verge
$0.00373632-3.75%
Stella
$0.07449972-2.11%
Spell Token
$0.00047835-1.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.76989541-6.60%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.92+1.48%
Sun Token
$0.00611746+2.20%
Keep Network
$0.10527515-1.76%
Origin Protocol
$0.11457455-1.12%
Gitcoin
$0.93655577-2.07%
SPACE ID
$0.19843311-1.63%
MetisDAO
$12.97-2.86%
NKN
$0.08686364+0.19%
Verasity
$0.00547410-2.17%
Storj
$0.38967752-1.89%
MOBOX
$0.26085455+4.50%
Aergo
$0.12219074+0.53%
Request
$0.07017058-1.75%
COTI
$0.04238947-0.83%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01459255+0.54%
Saitama
$0.00113915-3.07%
WazirX
$0.10959338-0.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26663946-3.01%
Badger DAO
$2.38-2.58%
Ren
$0.04693547-2.27%
Hashflow
$0.26483314-2.18%
Aurora
$0.12449079+61.94%
Raydium
$0.19175933-1.97%
Maple
$5.73+1.28%
GAS
$3.26+14.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.17931781-9.52%
ARPA
$0.04568205-0.84%
XYO Network
$0.00319319-1.61%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60315910-1.28%
Orchid
$0.07173497+0.33%
Aavegotchi
$0.82511978+0.41%
Alien Worlds
$0.01106310-1.14%
CEEK VR
$0.04859880+17.12%
TrueFi
$0.03758352-1.76%
Boba Network
$0.11593169-0.45%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17034400+6.38%
Acala Token
$0.04781284-3.63%
BarnBridge
$4.03-9.69%
Index Chain
$0.04822470-0.86%
LooksRare
$0.06869975-1.27%
SuperRare
$0.05684587-0.58%
Voyager Token
$0.11711962-1.26%
Litentry
$0.72162916+2.21%
Moonriver
$4.05-1.24%
Reef
$0.00139401-1.30%
LCX
$0.04000718+0.54%
Ethernity
$1.55-1.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00208821+15.89%
Rally
$0.00581936-0.35%
Polkastarter
$0.28536017-0.86%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04517032+6.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.86-1.21%
DIA
$0.24580236-0.04%
Alchemix
$13.30+1.00%
Virtua
$0.02188694+3.66%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.44%
CLV
$0.03419099-0.12%
Bonk
$0.00000059+24.84%
Travala.com
$0.47803531-0.71%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00699235+2.19%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15791801-8.58%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20355494+0.97%
Keep3rV1
$46.36-2.56%
Enzyme
$15.46+0.82%
BENQI
$0.00546855-2.80%
0x
$0.23225670+0.26%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075392+0.14%
Velas
$0.00703034+1.10%
Harvest Finance
$24.88-1.24%
district0x
$0.02157368+8.29%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000054-14.60%
StaFi
$0.27667319+0.34%
MXC
$0.00637871-2.19%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00372099-4.08%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85-1.74%
Serum
$0.03474527-7.53%
Rarible
$0.93326587+0.39%
Decentral Games
$0.01459358-1.79%
Tamadoge
$0.00806225+0.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00862268+9.92%
MOON
$0.06948097+33.64%
Tokemak
$0.35878076-1.41%
Quantstamp
$0.00728358+4.28%
Augur
$0.54950562+2.05%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01252289+1.14%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04214070-1.52%
FTX Token
$1.26+0.35%
Braintrust
$0.39638023+1.09%
Pepe
$0.00000114-5.84%
BitDAO
$0.36438275-4.41%
Threshold
$0.02184269-0.42%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09070432+0.29%
Human
$0.04322879-7.12%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.39%
Hamster
$0.00000000+6.98%
PayPal USD
$0.99551238-0.20%
Highstreet
$1.20-1.68%
Tether
$1.00+0.14%
USDC
$1.00+0.35%
Dai
$1.00+0.22%
Bitcoin’s Recent Outperformance Fueled by Institutional Demand, JPMorgan Says

There has been a significant bitcoin inflow into larger wallets, which suggests institutional investor demand, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconOct 26, 2023 at 9:56 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 26, 2023 at 3:07 p.m. UTC
Optimism about the approval of a spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded-fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to grow, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report on Wednesday.

This optimism is reflected in bitcoin’s strong outperformance versus other digital assets, the report said, noting that the world’s largest cryptocurrency recently made a new high for the year.

“It looks like this latest flow impulse had institutional participation,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.

The bank’s analysis of the crypto futures market supports this assertion.

“Our futures position proxy based on CME bitcoin futures, which tends to be used mostly by institutional investors, has spiked over the past week rising not only to the highest level for this year but also to levels last seen in August 2022 before the FTX collapse,” the analysts wrote, referring to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

JPMorgan says the equivalent futures position proxy for CME ether (ETH) futures remains subdued.

Institutional participation in the recent rally is also reflected in analysis of bitcoin flows, the note said. There has been a large BTC inflow into larger wallets, which points to institutional investor demand.

This contrasts with previous quarters “when the bitcoin impulse was led by smaller wallets thus more driven by retail investors,” the report said.

Read more: Bitcoin’s Rise Fueled by U.S. Investors Buying Ahead of Potential Spot ETF Approval: Matrixport

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

