Michael Saylor's $4.7B Bitcoin Bet Back in the Green

Bitcoin
$30,617.89+2.19%
Ethereum
$1,670.90+2.09%
Binance Coin
$218.87+1.82%
XRP
$0.52712907+1.70%
Solana
$29.15+1.00%
Cardano
$0.26322492+1.87%
Dogecoin
$0.06391296+4.76%
Tron
$0.09056783+0.02%
Toncoin
$2.16-0.25%
Polygon
$0.60188689+6.52%
Chainlink
$10.02+7.39%
Polkadot
$4.01+3.82%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,698.08+2.08%
Litecoin
$65.86+2.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$242.22+0.05%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000718+2.19%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.89+1.21%
Avalanche
$9.97+1.09%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.59%
Uniswap
$4.22+1.66%
Stellar
$0.11199976+2.10%
Monero
$159.09+0.66%
OKB
$44.15+0.85%
Ethereum Classic
$15.75+1.63%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.09%
Cosmos
$6.67+1.23%
Hedera
$0.04918953-0.05%
Filecoin
$3.45+1.56%
Lido DAO
$1.76+5.54%
Internet Computer
$3.31+3.95%
Aptos
$5.84-4.27%
Cronos
$0.05440725+2.90%
Quant
$93.16+2.58%
Maker
$1,495.94+4.27%
VeChain
$0.01774560+3.29%
Aave
$83.27+10.05%
Optimism
$1.29+1.36%
Arbitrum
$0.83696154+0.60%
Kaspa
$0.04959857-0.66%
NEAR Protocol
$1.05+1.92%
Bitcoin SV
$49.92-3.04%
Stacks
$0.64589333+3.80%
Injective Protocol
$10.24+12.82%
The Graph
$0.08866469+6.48%
Render Token
$2.01+0.79%
Algorand
$0.09376626+0.63%
USDD
$0.99867110-0.69%
Immutable X
$0.59607237+7.57%
MultiverseX
$27.33+5.34%
Synthetix
$2.18+3.28%
XDC Network
$0.04769158+4.52%
Tezos
$0.67033333+1.64%
The Sandbox
$0.30686809+0.69%
EOS
$0.56310232+1.64%
Fantom
$0.22349873+9.78%
Theta
$0.61620852+1.39%
THORChain
$1.97+8.51%
Axie Infinity
$4.45+0.59%
Decentraland
$0.30525283+2.26%
NEO
$7.52+7.53%
eCash
$0.00002696+0.80%
Kava.io
$0.59364362+1.24%
GateToken
$3.77+1.16%
PAX Gold
$1,959.16-0.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99993326-0.01%
Flow
$0.45622803+0.77%
IOTA
$0.14993073-0.36%
Chiliz
$0.06298310+2.68%
KuCoin Token
$4.51-0.07%
Radix
$0.04216994+2.07%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.01-1.26%
Mina
$0.41798621+4.26%
Frax Share
$5.49+2.34%
ApeCoin
$1.11-2.32%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45138269+1.53%
Klaytn
$0.12442763+1.26%
Rocket Pool
$20.29+5.75%
Gala
$0.01402549+2.13%
Conflux
$0.11033489+3.91%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+1.82%
Huobi Token
$2.29-0.44%
dYdX
$2.05+5.05%
GMX
$39.87+2.86%
Casper
$0.03051994+0.47%
Sui
$0.39871220-0.48%
Luna Classic
$0.00005808+0.58%
Woo Network
$0.18568250+3.17%
Wemix
$1.01+0.25%
Nexo
$0.57069019+1.62%
Dash
$26.27+1.19%
Zilliqa
$0.01756661+1.99%
Compound
$43.93+2.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19295573-1.56%
1inch Network
$0.26614351+1.68%
Arweave
$4.13-0.39%
SafePal
$0.63978351+2.57%
Gnosis
$101.06+0.01%
FLOKI
$0.00002599-2.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.14+3.07%
NEM
$0.02778746+2.75%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.22-0.30%
Qtum
$2.36+3.33%
Fetch.ai
$0.23403166+1.90%
Illuvium
$40.73+0.84%
Flare
$0.00904492+3.19%
Celo
$0.43842969+2.12%
SingularityNET
$0.18148233+0.78%
Astar
$0.04219266+2.74%
Mask Network
$2.70+1.39%
Merit Circle
$0.46804269+5.16%
Loopring
$0.17383277+1.03%
Convex Finance
$2.65+1.33%
Holo
$0.00121315-0.46%
Oasis Network
$0.04271574+2.14%
Ankr
$0.02126072+1.40%
Helium
$1.48-0.51%
Golem
$0.21163583+7.04%
Chia
$23.48+2.74%
Zcash
$26.09+2.25%
Worldcoin
$1.50-5.82%
Aragon
$4.93+1.70%
Stepn
$0.15279997+0.57%
Akash Network
$0.87505840+4.60%
Decred
$12.27+1.74%
SEI
$0.10447184+0.53%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.28+2.30%
BLUR
$0.18358599+0.63%
ICON
$0.19313261-3.48%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.74441652+3.51%
Yearn Finance
$5,504.62+3.03%
Polymath Network
$0.20210000+20.87%
IoTeX
$0.01916422+4.43%
Beldex
$0.03043931-0.29%
Band Protocol
$1.32-1.62%
Ravencoin
$0.01470020+0.98%
tomiNet
$2.11-0.60%
Livepeer
$5.81+1.25%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41314629+0.55%
Wax
$0.04995241-4.57%
SXP
$0.28247151+1.89%
Audius
$0.14635066+2.19%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99255508-0.48%
Kusama
$17.94+0.46%
Siacoin
$0.00309618+3.89%
Enjin
$0.15936944+0.09%
Waves
$1.57+2.68%
JasmyCoin
$0.00322765+3.31%
Osmosis
$0.24066304+1.05%
Axelar
$0.31752120+0.20%
Biconomy
$0.21106365-0.46%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17037346-0.02%
Liquity
$1.47+10.38%
EthereumPoW
$1.28+2.33%
Balancer
$3.15+2.71%
Moonbeam
$0.17746517-1.09%
Lisk
$0.91898939+3.89%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29511785+2.08%
Harmony
$0.00978516+3.47%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000022+25.43%
Gains Network
$3.52-5.11%
Horizen
$8.16-0.71%
MAGIC
$0.48566070+4.22%
Kyber Network
$0.66275715+1.10%
Kadena
$0.44281640+0.74%
Sushiswap
$0.57413790+0.68%
DigiByte
$0.00665024+2.26%
TerraUSD
$0.01125296-0.37%
Skale
$0.02193899+2.47%
Status
$0.02698923+3.60%
API3
$1.08-0.40%
PlayDapp
$0.18126000+10.65%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+0.47%
Powerledger
$0.23198052+3.30%
Cartesi
$0.13084749+0.81%
Steem
$0.21250852-1.54%
OriginTrail
$0.24317410+5.51%
Coin98
$0.14947471+1.90%
Nervos Network
$0.00262195+0.65%
Nano
$0.64758403+2.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.41988089+2.72%
Amp
$0.00147349+0.62%
Bluzelle
$0.19029910+1.82%
Joe
$0.23304049+2.69%
Bifrost
$0.05724677-15.21%
Covalent
$0.12702899+1.18%
Bancor
$0.55191048+0.35%
Numeraire
$12.50+1.67%
Sweat Economy
$0.00963610-0.99%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10+4.17%
iExec RLC
$1.02+1.36%
Radiant Capital
$0.22161033+3.75%
Stormx
$0.00648283+0.88%
Civic
$0.08861167+0.40%
Celer Network
$0.01250206+1.25%
Marlin
$0.00844057+0.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01377385+2.01%
OMG Network
$0.47588805+2.56%
Celsius
$0.15711905+8.93%
Radworks
$1.30+1.44%
Core
$0.38547077-0.97%
Dent
$0.00065515+3.42%
WINkLink
$0.00006464+1.91%
Adventure Gold
$0.80253265+13.15%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76365474+6.99%
Syscoin
$0.08284587+1.22%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144412+1.05%
Stella
$0.07218402+1.16%
Synapse
$0.30282470-2.05%
Secret
$0.27255946+8.63%
Verge
$0.00342815+0.98%
Spell Token
$0.00044833+2.59%
Origin Protocol
$0.11134188+0.28%
Sun Token
$0.00579758-0.21%
Bitgert
$0.00000014+6.68%
Chromia
$0.09489158+3.66%
MetisDAO
$12.69+0.90%
Galxe
$1.17+1.50%
Request
$0.07050942+3.08%
Storj
$0.37422116-0.81%
NKN
$0.08257179+1.34%
Keep Network
$0.09640445-1.38%
Gitcoin
$0.86710151+2.51%
Aergo
$0.11832486+3.30%
SPACE ID
$0.17992934+1.42%
Saitama
$0.00113276+2.88%
Verasity
$0.00493144+2.25%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01390360-0.79%
RACA
$0.00014654-9.77%
Gods Unchained
$0.19552731+3.02%
WazirX
$0.10619621+1.50%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.44+1.16%
COTI
$0.03842910+0.35%
Maple
$5.95-1.17%
MOBOX
$0.21146034+0.22%
Badger DAO
$2.23-1.59%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23520529+3.19%
Ren
$0.04344617+0.59%
XYO Network
$0.00304861+3.02%
Raydium
$0.17894325-3.00%
ARPA
$0.04248381+0.81%
Aavegotchi
$0.78880840-0.02%
Hashflow
$0.22962485+1.06%
Acala Token
$0.04794164+1.41%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54358841+0.19%
GAS
$2.82+14.19%
Alien Worlds
$0.01023599-0.95%
TrueFi
$0.03536830-1.30%
Orchid
$0.06277570+0.11%
Boba Network
$0.10508115-0.26%
Index Chain
$0.04588783+0.33%
BarnBridge
$3.80-5.10%
SuperRare
$0.05453701+1.01%
CEEK VR
$0.04129373+11.67%
Voyager Token
$0.11484807+0.03%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14324965+4.71%
LooksRare
$0.05994220+3.00%
LCX
$0.04188186+0.76%
Moonriver
$3.86+1.63%
Litentry
$0.65181002+0.90%
Reef
$0.00131700+3.32%
Rally
$0.00597818+2.97%
Ethernity
$1.48-0.42%
Polkastarter
$0.28483270+1.41%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+2.89%
DIA
$0.24189456+0.24%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.14%
Alchemix
$12.58+2.96%
Star Atlas
$0.00175879+1.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16601700-0.13%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04050861+0.79%
Virtua
$0.02012019+1.49%
CLV
$0.03215413+0.71%
Travala.com
$0.45273077+1.43%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00663594+3.84%
Keep3rV1
$46.81+0.19%
Enzyme
$15.09-0.01%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18868977+0.10%
BENQI
$0.00517903+0.87%
0x
$0.21736891-0.46%
Onyxcoin
$0.00073270+0.91%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000067+36.11%
Velas
$0.00716189+1.67%
Aurora
$0.04927319+1.07%
district0x
$0.02233931+3.65%
Harvest Finance
$23.88+0.27%
StaFi
$0.26324480+1.24%
MXC
$0.00591930+0.91%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00354150+1.87%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+0.17%
Serum
$0.03364072+3.64%
Bonk
$0.00000029+39.40%
Rarible
$0.91406998+2.13%
Decentral Games
$0.01423357+0.92%
Tamadoge
$0.00792317-0.89%
Tokemak
$0.35864351+3.87%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00786888-3.52%
Quantstamp
$0.00737881-5.99%
Augur
$0.48066428+1.15%
MOON
$0.03501739-9.97%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01230697-1.54%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04123503+0.21%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.03%
Braintrust
$0.39145309-1.25%
Pepe
$0.00000074+1.58%
BitDAO
$0.38167740+1.71%
Threshold
$0.01999148-0.88%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08503377+0.03%
Human
$0.05131060+3.14%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.30%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07+0.32%
Hamster
$0.00000000+14.17%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.54%
Highstreet
$1.15+1.93%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USDC
$1.00-0.09%
Dai
$1.00+0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Michael Saylor's $4.7B Bitcoin Bet Back in the Green

MicroStrategy, the software company led by Saylor, began buying the crypto more than three years ago and at last check held more than 158,000 bitcoins.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 23, 2023 at 1:04 p.m. UTC
MicroStrategy Executive Director Michael Saylor (CoinDesk)

MicroStrategy Executive Director Michael Saylor (CoinDesk)

The bitcoin (BTC) holdings of MicroStrategy (MSTR) have again turned profitable as prices pushed towards $31,000 on Monday morning.

The company's stash was deeply in the red late in 2022 as bitcoin slumped nearly 80% from its November 2021 peak, but catalysts such as a spot ETF and the upcoming halving event have helped bolster fortunes, leading to a near-doubling in price this year.

Formerly the CEO of MicroStrategy and now its executive chairman, Michael Saylor over the years has become one of bitcoin's most vocal supporters and remains a prolific buyer. His firm has so far sold only once: A 708 bitcoin sale in December 2022, worth $11 million at the time.

The company's most recent publicly known purchases were in the weeks ahead of Sept. 24 of this year when it added 5,445 bitcoins for just under $150 million, or an average price of $27,053 each. That brought MicroStrategy's holdings to 158,245 bitcoins acquired at an aggregate purchase price of roughly $4.68 billion, or an average price of $29,582 each.

At the current price of $30,650, the bitcoin bet is in the green by about $1,000 per coin, for a total gain of roughly $160 million.

The firm's holdings of 158,245 bitcoins is nearly 14 times that of the next nearest institutional holder, data from Bitcoin Treasuries show.

Saylor has purchased bitcoin over 30 separate transactions since 2020. (Saylortracker)
Saylor has purchased bitcoin over 30 separate transactions since 2020. (Saylortracker)

And MicroStrategy might be buying even more. The company in August said it may raise up to $750 million by selling more stock, with plans to use some of the proceeds to purchase bitcoin.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.