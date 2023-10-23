‘First Uniswap Token’ HayCoin Price Jumps to $3M Per Token

The original tokens were released by Uniswap creator Hayden Adams in 2019, back when the exchange was in its very initial stages. While first-ever coins to be seeded and traded on the platform were never intended to hold any value, and a large part of the supply was destroyed soon afterwards, a group of crypto traders stumbled upon some of the surviving tokens earlier in this month. They were able to acquire all 4.4 tokens available to the market – and called it HayCoin (HAY).