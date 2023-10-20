MultiversX's EGLD Token Rallies on Partnership With Google Cloud
EGLD ticked up nearly 10% to just over $26 during European morning hours on Friday
The native token of metaverse-focused blockchain MultiversX , EGLD, spiked almost 10% after the network announced a partnership with the cloud division of Google, a unit of tech giant Alphabet (GOOG).
EGLD jumped to just over $26 from under $24 during European morning hours on Friday, before dropping back to trade recently at $24.59, a 24-hour gain of 3.23%.
MultiversX announced during its xDay Conference in Bucharest, Romania that it would work with Google Cloud to tap its artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools.
This arrangement will allow MultiversX to streamline large-scale blockchain projects by enabling developers to easily access data about addresses, transacted amounts, smart contract interactions and more, the firm said.
