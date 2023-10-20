Bitcoin
MultiversX's EGLD Token Rallies on Partnership With Google Cloud

EGLD ticked up nearly 10% to just over $26 during European morning hours on Friday

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 20, 2023 at 3:02 p.m. UTC
Google logo on the front of a building

(Linda Parton/Shutterstock)

The native token of metaverse-focused blockchain MultiversX , EGLD, spiked almost 10% after the network announced a partnership with the cloud division of Google, a unit of tech giant Alphabet (GOOG).

EGLD jumped to just over $26 from under $24 during European morning hours on Friday, before dropping back to trade recently at $24.59, a 24-hour gain of 3.23%.

MultiversX announced during its xDay Conference in Bucharest, Romania that it would work with Google Cloud to tap its artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools.

This arrangement will allow MultiversX to streamline large-scale blockchain projects by enabling developers to easily access data about addresses, transacted amounts, smart contract interactions and more, the firm said.

Read More: Google Cloud Pushes Deeper Into Blockchain Data, Adding 11 Networks Including Polygon

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

