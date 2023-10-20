First Mover Americas: SEC Drops Charges Against Ripple Leaders; Bitcoin and XRP Gain

Bitcoin crossed the $30,000 mark during the morning hours on Friday, extending its weekly gains to over 11% as bullish sentiment around a possible spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the U.S. gained momentum. Tokens formed by the forking of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) jumped as much as 26% to lead gains among alternative tokens in a sign of possible irrational exuberance. Several ETF providers amended their filings over multiple days in the past week alongside pressure on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to soften its stance on a bitcoin ETF approval. XRP logged its best daily percentage gain in three months as the SEC dropped securities-violations charges against fintech company Ripple’s top leaders. XRP, the world’s fifth-largest digital asset, rose 6.5% to 52 cents, jumping to a high of 53 cents before pulling back to 51 cents at press time, CoinDesk data shows.