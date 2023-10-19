First Mover Americas: New York AG Sues Gemini, DCG, Genesis

Coinbase has picked Ireland to be its regulatory hub within the European Union (EU), the company said. New EU laws known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA) will allow crypto service providers to operate across the bloc based on a license from one of its 27 national regulators. "Ireland has a supportive political environment for FinTech companies, as well as a globally respected regulator," said a statement by Coinbase's Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, of the EU country that already plays host to tech giants like Apple and Google. "We look forward to working with regulators in Ireland, Germany and beyond to bring this industry to its full potential with the advent of MiCA.”