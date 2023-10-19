First Mover Americas: New York AG Sues Gemini, DCG, Genesis

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Binance Coin
XRP
Solana
Cardano
Dogecoin
Tron
Toncoin
Polygon
Polkadot
Wrapped Bitcoin
Litecoin
Bitcoin Cash
Chainlink
Shiba Inu
UNUS SED LEO
TrueUSD
Avalanche
Uniswap
Stellar
Monero
OKB
Ethereum Classic
Binance USD
Cosmos
Hedera
Filecoin
Cronos
Internet Computer
Lido DAO
Maker
Quant
Aptos
VeChain
Optimism
Arbitrum
Kaspa
NEAR Protocol
Aave
Bitcoin SV
Stacks
The Graph
USDD
Render Token
Algorand
Injective Protocol
XDC Network
MultiverseX
Immutable X
Synthetix
EOS
Tezos
The Sandbox
Theta
Axie Infinity
Decentraland
GateToken
Fantom
eCash
PAX Gold
Kava.io
Paxos Dollar
NEO
THORChain
Flow
Trust Wallet Token
Radix
KuCoin Token
Frax Share
ApeCoin
Chiliz
Klaytn
IOTA
Mina
Curve DAO Token
Huobi Token
Rocket Pool
BitTorrent
Conflux
Gala
Casper
dYdX
Luna Classic
GMX
Sui
Nexo
Woo Network
Zilliqa
Dash
Wemix
Compound
SafePal
1inch Network
Basic Attention Token
Arweave
Gnosis
PancakeSwap
Illuvium
NEM
Bitcoin Gold
Holo
Qtum
Flare
Gemini Dollar
Astar
Celo
Helium
Fetch.ai
Convex Finance
Mask Network
Oasis Network
Loopring
Worldcoin
SingularityNET
Zcash
Chia
Ankr
Band Protocol
Wax
Decred
Golem
Aragon
FLOKI
Bone ShibaSwap
Stepn
BLUR
Ethereum Name Service
Merit Circle
Akash Network
SEI
Beldex
IoTeX
tomiNet
ICON
Yearn Finance
Terra 2.0/LUNA
Ravencoin
Livepeer
Enjin
SXP
Audius
Kusama
Baby Doge Coin
Siacoin
JasmyCoin
Waves
Ribbon Finance
Liquity
Osmosis
Axelar
Biconomy
Balancer
EthereumPoW
Moonbeam
Ocean Protocol
Polymath Network
Lisk
Kyber Network
Harmony
DigiByte
TerraUSD
Horizen
Kadena
Sushiswap
MAGIC
UMA Protocol
Skale
Gains Network
API3
Status
Bifrost
Cartesi
Coin98
PlayDapp
Bancor
Nervos Network
OriginTrail
Nano
Stargate Finance
Amp
Steem
Dogelon Mars
Joe
Numeraire
Sweat Economy
Covalent
Stormx
iExec RLC
Powerledger
Marlin
Vulcan Forged PYR
Core
Radiant Capital
Bluzelle
Civic
Celer Network
Alchemy Pay
Celsius
Radworks
OMG Network
WINkLink
Syscoin
Dent
Stella
Synapse
Smooth Love Potion
Sun Token
Storj
My Neighbor Alice
Origin Protocol
Secret
Galxe
Verge
Spell Token
NKN
Keep Network
Chromia
Bitgert
MetisDAO
SPACE ID
Gitcoin
Request
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
WazirX
Maple
Verasity
COTI
Saitama
Aergo
Unifi Protocol DAO
MOBOX
Badger DAO
Ren
Adventure Gold
Yield Guild Games
Aavegotchi
XYO Network
Raydium
ARPA
Perpetual Protocol
Hashflow
Acala Token
Boba Network
Alien Worlds
Voyager Token
Gods Unchained
Orchid
TrueFi
Index Chain
SuperRare
GAS
RACA
Moonriver
LCX
Litentry
LooksRare
Star Atlas DAO
Rally
Ethernity
CEEK VR
Reef
Polkastarter
Ampleforth Governance
DIA
BarnBridge
Kishu Inu
Alchemix
Alpaca Finance
Zebec Protocol
Measurable Data Token
Virtua
Travala.com
CLV
Enzyme
Keep3rV1
Star Atlas
League of Kingdoms Arena
BENQI
0x
Onyxcoin
district0x
Aurora
Velas
Harvest Finance
MXC
StaFi
Santos FC Fan Token
Samoyedcoin
Serum
XEN Crypto
Rarible
Decentral Games
Tamadoge
Bonk
Green Satoshi Token
Quantstamp
Tokemak
MOON
Augur
Mirror Protocol
SingularDTV
Quickswap
FTX Token
Braintrust
Pepe
BitDAO
Threshold
Mines of Dalarnia
Human
Pitbull
Fenerbahce Token
Hamster
PayPal USD
Highstreet
Tether
USDC
Dai
Markets

First Mover Americas: New York AG Sues Gemini, DCG, Genesis

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Oct. 19, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 19, 2023 at 12:02 p.m. UTC
(Spencer Wing/Pixabay)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

Top Stories

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency companies the Gemini Trust Company, trading firm Genesis Global Capital, and crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) for allegedly defrauding more than 230,000 investors, including at least 29,000 New Yorkers, of more than $1 billion. The lawsuit alleges that Gemini knew Genesis’ loans were undersecured and, at one point, highly concentrated with one entity, Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda, but did not reveal this information to investors. Spokespeople for DCG, Gemini and Genesis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk. Genesis and CoinDesk are owned by Digital Currency Group.

Coinbase has picked Ireland to be its regulatory hub within the European Union (EU), the company said. New EU laws known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA) will allow crypto service providers to operate across the bloc based on a license from one of its 27 national regulators. "Ireland has a supportive political environment for FinTech companies, as well as a globally respected regulator," said a statement by Coinbase's Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, of the EU country that already plays host to tech giants like Apple and Google. "We look forward to working with regulators in Ireland, Germany and beyond to bring this industry to its full potential with the advent of MiCA.”

The crypto winter may be over, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said in a post examining whether the recent bear market in digital assets has run its course. “Based on current data, signs indicate that crypto winter may be in the past and that crypto spring is likely on the horizon,” the Tuesday post said. The investment manager noted that the trough in bitcoin (BTC) prices in previous crypto winters occurred 12 to 14 months after the peak. The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of around $68,000 in November 2021 and bottomed out a year later. “A 50% increase in price from bitcoin’s low is typically a good sign that the trough has been achieved,” strategist Denny Galindo wrote. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has risen 70% year-to-date and 77% from last year’s lows.

Chart of The Day

  • The chart shows share of TRY, BRL, EUR. GBP and six other fiat -denominated cryptocurrency trading pairs in Binance total trading volume since early 2021.
  • Turkish Lira (TRY)-denominated pairs are now most popular, accounting for over 70% of the total volume.
  • Lira is perhaps the most volatile fiat currency in the world and has depreciated by 50% against the U.S. dollar this year. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has risen by 70%.
  • Source: Kaiko

- Omkar Godbole

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter
Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

