Bitcoin Eyes $29K, Defying Fresh Crypto Lawsuit, Rate Fears

Bitcoin
$28,643.89+0.96%
Ethereum
$1,564.53-0.52%
Binance Coin
$210.73-0.34%
XRP
$0.48836144-0.66%
Solana
$25.10+5.68%
Cardano
$0.24439556-0.64%
Dogecoin
$0.05863715-0.09%
Tron
$0.08962969+0.37%
Toncoin
$2.09+1.38%
Polygon
$0.51528046+0.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,804.80+0.92%
Polkadot
$3.64-0.91%
Litecoin
$61.30-0.56%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.34+0.66%
Chainlink
$7.36-0.40%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000677-0.85%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.15%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.78-0.15%
Avalanche
$9.02+0.54%
Uniswap
$3.91-0.97%
Stellar
$0.10393109+0.18%
Monero
$151.22+0.33%
OKB
$43.91-0.94%
Ethereum Classic
$14.76-0.90%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.12%
Cosmos
$6.24-1.96%
Hedera
$0.04624610-3.79%
Filecoin
$3.18-0.36%
Cronos
$0.05140553+0.52%
Internet Computer
$2.98-3.98%
Lido DAO
$1.49-1.39%
Maker
$1,388.08+1.10%
Quant
$85.27-0.22%
Aptos
$4.97+0.36%
VeChain
$0.01620035-0.59%
Optimism
$1.18-1.13%
Arbitrum
$0.77474673-1.84%
Kaspa
$0.04609210-1.63%
NEAR Protocol
$0.97523426-2.55%
Aave
$64.17+2.70%
Bitcoin SV
$43.19+6.72%
Stacks
$0.56308165+0.87%
Render Token
$1.95+2.30%
USDD
$1.00-0.37%
Injective Protocol
$8.54+5.02%
The Graph
$0.07705296-3.37%
Algorand
$0.08834495-2.32%
XDC Network
$0.04688701+0.44%
Immutable X
$0.52092131+0.11%
MultiverseX
$23.88-0.63%
Synthetix
$1.90-3.13%
EOS
$0.53177738-1.15%
Tezos
$0.62000000-2.57%
The Sandbox
$0.28314352-0.91%
Theta
$0.56719891-3.73%
Axie Infinity
$4.16-0.24%
Decentraland
$0.27720127-0.30%
eCash
$0.00002555+2.23%
GateToken
$3.65-1.53%
Fantom
$0.17590424-0.77%
Kava.io
$0.57135546+0.46%
PAX Gold
$1,958.93+0.94%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99817310+3.32%
THORChain
$1.57+0.24%
NEO
$6.53-4.01%
Flow
$0.42223669-3.85%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.03-3.42%
KuCoin Token
$4.43+0.40%
Radix
$0.04132014+0.06%
Frax Share
$5.29-2.08%
ApeCoin
$1.07-3.96%
Klaytn
$0.11973726-0.45%
Chiliz
$0.05546054-3.62%
IOTA
$0.14205286-0.19%
Mina
$0.37884188+2.17%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41356050-3.91%
Huobi Token
$2.31-2.19%
Rocket Pool
$18.50-3.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.21%
Gala
$0.01279341-2.07%
Conflux
$0.10235561-2.74%
Casper
$0.02953206-1.58%
dYdX
$1.85+0.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00005537-0.94%
GMX
$34.95-1.38%
Sui
$0.36939798-4.12%
Nexo
$0.53703790-0.32%
Woo Network
$0.16677744-1.15%
Dash
$24.81-0.26%
Zilliqa
$0.01646493-1.77%
Wemix
$0.86953610-4.65%
Compound
$39.98+0.06%
SafePal
$0.63514806-0.46%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17370800-0.74%
1inch Network
$0.24535200-3.54%
Gnosis
$95.35-0.16%
Arweave
$3.77-1.52%
PancakeSwap
$1.05-2.37%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.41+1.42%
Illuvium
$38.97-1.77%
NEM
$0.02570036-2.17%
Flare
$0.00847056-2.83%
Holo
$0.00126302-2.10%
Qtum
$2.13-2.36%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.35%
Fetch.ai
$0.20541525+0.05%
Astar
$0.04004847+0.60%
Helium
$1.47+0.98%
Celo
$0.40832350-1.08%
Mask Network
$2.47-2.02%
Oasis Network
$0.04020562+0.31%
Convex Finance
$2.47-4.55%
Loopring
$0.16069328-1.72%
SingularityNET
$0.15965590-2.38%
Worldcoin
$1.47-4.65%
Zcash
$24.85+0.14%
Band Protocol
$1.45+5.92%
Golem
$0.19534300+4.99%
Chia
$22.22-3.49%
Ankr
$0.01931617-2.40%
Wax
$0.05561294-3.23%
Decred
$11.89-1.96%
Aragon
$4.60+0.49%
FLOKI
$0.00001821-1.41%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72352361-0.96%
Stepn
$0.14063649-1.77%
BLUR
$0.17814349-18.28%
Merit Circle
$0.37763648+4.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.77-1.21%
SEI
$0.09680318-9.99%
Akash Network
$0.79034648-0.33%
Beldex
$0.03030730+1.45%
tomiNet
$2.04-7.61%
ICON
$0.17174731-2.41%
IoTeX
$0.01762541-1.11%
Ravencoin
$0.01373248-0.98%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40065086-1.45%
Enjin
$0.16106510+1.87%
Yearn Finance
$4,848.54-4.26%
Livepeer
$5.39-2.24%
SXP
$0.26308509-0.74%
Audius
$0.13483677-2.22%
Kusama
$16.72-1.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.68%
Siacoin
$0.00286496-2.76%
JasmyCoin
$0.00301602-0.18%
Waves
$1.44-1.94%
Osmosis
$0.22618534-5.86%
Axelar
$0.32009008+0.30%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17295211-2.11%
Liquity
$1.47-1.28%
Biconomy
$0.20361328+1.54%
EthereumPoW
$1.22-0.01%
Balancer
$2.95-1.43%
Moonbeam
$0.16771731+1.40%
Polymath Network
$0.13880000+4.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27999632+0.28%
Lisk
$0.79784959-0.40%
DigiByte
$0.00655899+0.47%
Harmony
$0.00883494-0.59%
Kyber Network
$0.63399735-9.05%
Horizen
$7.44-0.91%
TerraUSD
$0.01079656-3.16%
Kadena
$0.41822084-1.48%
MAGIC
$0.42794528-0.47%
Sushiswap
$0.52816017-1.58%
UMA Protocol
$1.35-9.70%
Gains Network
$2.98-1.95%
Skale
$0.01977468-5.15%
API3
$1.01-0.64%
Status
$0.02454711-3.71%
Cartesi
$0.12481818-1.08%
PlayDapp
$0.15249875-1.79%
Coin98
$0.14290217-1.31%
Bancor
$0.59514156+7.78%
OriginTrail
$0.22036014+0.24%
Nervos Network
$0.00252760-0.34%
Nano
$0.63097928+2.79%
Amp
$0.00144239+0.82%
Stargate Finance
$0.39430696+0.40%
Steem
$0.17681008-2.31%
Bifrost
$0.05487477+62.45%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.69%
Covalent
$0.12028245+10.51%
Joe
$0.21548539-1.89%
Numeraire
$11.84+0.68%
Powerledger
$0.16841665+2.00%
Sweat Economy
$0.00906976-1.80%
Stormx
$0.00629338-4.67%
iExec RLC
$0.95436829-1.03%
Marlin
$0.00823229-1.99%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.77-0.42%
Bluzelle
$0.15409487+2.40%
Civic
$0.08106774-6.80%
Core
$0.39100719-3.56%
Radiant Capital
$0.20026329-3.13%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01288916-0.09%
Celer Network
$0.01115263-3.09%
Radworks
$1.24-1.65%
OMG Network
$0.43927573-1.21%
Celsius
$0.14319333+2.48%
WINkLink
$0.00006186-1.91%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143764+7.01%
Syscoin
$0.08138031+0.01%
Dent
$0.00059917-1.48%
Stella
$0.06812240-1.59%
Synapse
$0.29370213-4.24%
Origin Protocol
$0.10848498-1.36%
Sun Token
$0.00564029+0.18%
Storj
$0.37597173+5.28%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.66361331-2.24%
Secret
$0.25196896+3.46%
Spell Token
$0.00042222+0.94%
Verge
$0.00319052+0.48%
Keep Network
$0.09437289-8.76%
NKN
$0.07959868-0.57%
Galxe
$1.11-0.78%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-0.37%
Chromia
$0.08688296-0.54%
Request
$0.06566529-5.98%
MetisDAO
$11.44-1.05%
SPACE ID
$0.17366933-2.70%
Gitcoin
$0.81583510-0.23%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01357711-2.32%
WazirX
$0.10329995-2.33%
Maple
$5.94+2.08%
Saitama
$0.00104936-5.86%
Verasity
$0.00458588-3.35%
Aergo
$0.10468632-2.83%
COTI
$0.03677575-1.39%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.88-0.95%
MOBOX
$0.20557243-0.67%
Badger DAO
$2.09-0.95%
Adventure Gold
$0.52957470-1.94%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22060030-1.86%
Ren
$0.04063275-3.28%
Aavegotchi
$0.78134741+0.06%
XYO Network
$0.00285791-1.60%
Raydium
$0.16887259+4.60%
Acala Token
$0.04732727+3.28%
ARPA
$0.03945546+0.62%
Hashflow
$0.21242339-6.27%
Boba Network
$0.10694542+1.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49984440-6.18%
Gods Unchained
$0.14321854-4.52%
Alien Worlds
$0.00965122-2.70%
Orchid
$0.05930693+0.85%
TrueFi
$0.03274429-0.78%
Voyager Token
$0.11847452-1.54%
SuperRare
$0.05421819+2.06%
RACA
$0.00010049+13.04%
Index Chain
$0.04269966-0.64%
GAS
$2.28-0.77%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+39.77%
Moonriver
$3.67-1.28%
LCX
$0.03891771+0.03%
Litentry
$0.62120846-3.83%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12355585+0.81%
LooksRare
$0.05290615-6.98%
Rally
$0.00570914+0.38%
CEEK VR
$0.03431982+0.24%
Ethernity
$1.46-2.16%
Reef
$0.00122076+0.40%
Polkastarter
$0.26790516-3.36%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76+0.75%
DIA
$0.23443827-0.72%
BarnBridge
$2.70-8.06%
Alchemix
$11.84-3.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15624312-12.28%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03801278-0.61%
Travala.com
$0.44088713+0.89%
CLV
$0.03072963+1.29%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00644508-10.58%
Virtua
$0.01887950-1.45%
Keep3rV1
$45.10+1.61%
Enzyme
$14.96-5.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00144912+0.58%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17809466-0.73%
BENQI
$0.00498234-0.86%
0x
$0.20971024-8.37%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071541-0.59%
Aurora
$0.04784596+0.45%
Velas
$0.00681090-0.47%
district0x
$0.02162176+5.77%
Harvest Finance
$23.62-0.40%
MXC
$0.00623661+0.37%
StaFi
$0.25488419-2.19%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62+1.13%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00323157+5.88%
Serum
$0.03154641-3.99%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000040+1.07%
Decentral Games
$0.01329582-0.20%
Rarible
$0.84695028-0.67%
Tamadoge
$0.00786555-4.42%
Quantstamp
$0.01081346+15.03%
Bonk
$0.00000018-2.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00779231+1.40%
Tokemak
$0.34309501-2.35%
MOON
$0.05701968-10.26%
Augur
$0.46442283-0.27%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01189058+2.67%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03951222-1.76%
FTX Token
$1.04+3.03%
Braintrust
$0.39023807+1.97%
Pepe
$0.00000063-1.71%
BitDAO
$0.39552182+17.95%
Threshold
$0.01936923-8.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07736771-1.61%
Human
$0.04129122-0.61%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+5.66%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-0.28%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.69%
PayPal USD
$0.99883273-0.96%
Highstreet
$1.08-0.15%
Tether
$1.00+0.08%
USDC
$1.00+0.11%
Dai
$1.00+0.11%
Bitcoin Eyes $29K, Defying Fresh Crypto Lawsuit, Rate Fears

The New York Attorney General filed early Thursday a lawsuit against Genesis, Gemini and DCG for allegedly defrauding investors of $1 billion.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconOct 19, 2023 at 6:21 p.m. UTC
BTC price on Oct. 19 (CoinDesk)

BTC price on Oct. 19 (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin (BTC) was holding a modest gain at $28,600 midday Thursday despite news that might have been expected to send the crypto sharply lower.

The state of New York earlier today filed a lawsuit against Digital Currency Group, its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital and crypto exchange Gemini alleging fraud to the tune of more than $1 billion.

Alongside, interest rates continue their sharp rise, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up another 6 basis points to 4.97%, threatening to top 5% for the first time since prior to the global financial crisis. That, in turn, has sent stocks lower for a second consecutive day.

Bitcoin, however, remains higher by 1% to $28,600 after earlier in the session having made a brief run to just shy of $29,000.

Most large-cap alternative cryptocurrencies – altcoins – traded flat, with ether (ETH), Binance-adjacent token BNB, Polkadot's DOT, dogecoin (DOGE) slightly down. Solana (SOL) defied the trend, jumping 5% during the day.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which tracks a basket of digital assets including BTC with the largest weight, was slightly up 0.3%.

Also at work were U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Economic Club of New York. He said that inflation is still too high but rising long-term bond yields could mean less need for further interest rate hikes. Powell signaled the Fed will likely keep rates unchanged in November but kept the option open for a potential hike in December.

The lawsuit hasn't appeared to impact the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) share price, which was up near 2% during the day, per TradingView data. Asset manager Grayscale, another subsidiary of DCG, intends to convert its massive $15 billion bitcoin investment vehicle into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm bagged a court victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in August for denying its application for conversion. The SEC failed to appeal the decision last week.

Read more: What’s Next for Grayscale, Spot Bitcoin ETF After SEC Declines to Appeal Court Loss?

Edited by Bradley Keoun and Stephen Alpher.

