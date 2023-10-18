Jimmy Zhong Arrest Details Revealed in New Report

According to CNBC, what had been mostly a cold case was reawakened when Zhong called emergency services in Athens, GA to report that hundreds of thousands of dollars of cryptocurrency had been stolen from his home. A few twists and turns later, including some legwork from a private investigator who mostly handled process serving, cheating spouses and custody probes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ultimately got their man and realized one of the largest-ever cryptocurrency seizures from an individual.