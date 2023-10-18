First Mover Americas: GBTC Discount Continues to Narrow; Reddit’s Crypto Tokens Plummet

New European Union rules that let tax authorities share data on individuals' crypto holdings were formally adopted by the bloc's finance ministers on Tuesday. The document will now be published in the EU's Official Journal and enter into force 20 days later. The rules were proposed last year in a bid to block assets from being stashed overseas using crypto and had unanimous support from EU member states with discussions mostly taking place behind closed doors. In May, a copy of the draft bill showed the rules extend an existing law to cover a wide range of digital assets, confirmed on Tuesday to include stablecoins, non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance tokens as well as proceeds from crypto staking. The law, known as the Eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation, forces crypto companies to report information on customers' holdings that will automatically be shared between tax authorities.