Bitcoin ETF Hopes Push Grayscale's GBTC Discount to Narrowest Since 2021

Bitcoin
$28,462.73+0.10%
Ethereum
$1,560.77-1.97%
Binance Coin
$211.15-1.64%
XRP
$0.49168811-1.19%
Solana
$24.03+0.07%
Cardano
$0.24636235-1.93%
Dogecoin
$0.05921980-1.56%
Tron
$0.08836771-0.51%
Toncoin
$2.10+7.13%
Polygon
$0.52158219-2.70%
Polkadot
$3.67-3.25%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,689.76+0.36%
Litecoin
$61.99-1.91%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.92-1.92%
Chainlink
$7.31-2.58%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000691-2.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.71-0.02%
TrueUSD
$1.000.00%
Avalanche
$9.13-3.29%
Uniswap
$3.85-6.60%
Stellar
$0.10313380-4.12%
OKB
$46.27+5.30%
Monero
$150.13-1.43%
Ethereum Classic
$14.90-2.31%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.02%
Cosmos
$6.43-2.87%
Hedera
$0.04667315-1.84%
Filecoin
$3.21-1.58%
Internet Computer
$3.10-2.47%
Cronos
$0.05217427-0.07%
Lido DAO
$1.54-3.05%
Maker
$1,393.39-2.09%
Quant
$86.10-1.85%
Aptos
$5.01-1.43%
VeChain
$0.01651987-1.20%
Optimism
$1.19-3.26%
Kaspa
$0.04777688+6.23%
Arbitrum
$0.79032256-4.09%
NEAR Protocol
$1.01-2.94%
Aave
$62.86-3.40%
Stacks
$0.54568519+0.29%
Bitcoin SV
$38.82+0.26%
The Graph
$0.08043660-3.40%
Algorand
$0.09171689-2.72%
USDD
$0.99881087-0.15%
Render Token
$1.88+2.42%
Injective Protocol
$7.85-0.08%
XDC Network
$0.04702283-0.01%
Immutable X
$0.53473001-1.58%
MultiverseX
$24.11-4.60%
Synthetix
$1.93+0.16%
Tezos
$0.64880000-1.67%
EOS
$0.54141874-3.22%
Theta
$0.59724000-1.75%
The Sandbox
$0.28796330-2.24%
Axie Infinity
$4.23-3.02%
Decentraland
$0.27992173-2.97%
GateToken
$3.69-1.46%
Fantom
$0.17729975-4.96%
Kava.io
$0.57539297-3.16%
eCash
$0.00002494-1.19%
NEO
$6.90-2.58%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99792902+0.27%
PAX Gold
$1,917.91+0.43%
Flow
$0.44551919-1.12%
THORChain
$1.53-7.31%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.04-1.46%
KuCoin Token
$4.44-0.58%
Frax Share
$5.53-4.39%
ApeCoin
$1.10+2.94%
Radix
$0.03943262-0.22%
IOTA
$0.14754206-2.54%
Klaytn
$0.12159604-7.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43744819-3.79%
Chiliz
$0.05573841-2.35%
Huobi Token
$2.37+0.55%
Rocket Pool
$19.13-1.11%
Conflux
$0.10940500-5.79%
Mina
$0.36997434-0.26%
Gala
$0.01329569-4.66%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-3.53%
Casper
$0.02993643-1.67%
Sui
$0.38223393-7.59%
Luna Classic
$0.00005601-3.63%
dYdX
$1.81-3.97%
GMX
$35.32-3.56%
Wemix
$0.97143423-0.31%
Woo Network
$0.16944794-4.97%
Nexo
$0.52739970-2.38%
Zilliqa
$0.01684470+0.15%
Dash
$24.96-3.66%
Compound
$40.42-2.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18031983-1.65%
SafePal
$0.63645306+1.94%
1inch Network
$0.25459601+1.01%
Arweave
$3.82-3.11%
Gnosis
$95.01-1.25%
PancakeSwap
$1.10-4.04%
Holo
$0.00136751-2.83%
Illuvium
$40.84+1.93%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.66-1.60%
NEM
$0.02653763+1.70%
Flare
$0.00887342-2.75%
Qtum
$2.20-0.95%
Worldcoin
$1.64+1.26%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.11%
Astar
$0.04066821-4.39%
Celo
$0.41672457-2.61%
Fetch.ai
$0.20554481-4.37%
Convex Finance
$2.62-2.67%
Mask Network
$2.58-2.33%
Helium
$1.47-3.50%
SingularityNET
$0.16622042-3.02%
Loopring
$0.16442611-3.27%
Oasis Network
$0.04022809-3.72%
Wax
$0.05891121+18.54%
Ankr
$0.01978209-1.22%
Zcash
$24.60-4.20%
tomiNet
$2.31+2.83%
Decred
$12.09-0.65%
Golem
$0.18702732+1.65%
Aragon
$4.62-1.62%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73875749-4.62%
Stepn
$0.14300430-2.79%
FLOKI
$0.00001826-1.16%
Band Protocol
$1.34-3.96%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.95-3.23%
SEI
$0.09934145-4.33%
Akash Network
$0.80190611-0.82%
ICON
$0.18042143-1.00%
Beldex
$0.03080457-0.79%
IoTeX
$0.01833542-3.24%
Yearn Finance
$5,125.84-1.07%
Merit Circle
$0.36405693+4.01%
Ravencoin
$0.01407637-2.96%
Livepeer
$5.67-4.29%
BLUR
$0.16450088-4.05%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40958410-5.74%
SXP
$0.27717839-0.85%
Audius
$0.14022677-2.86%
Enjin
$0.15518638-4.17%
Siacoin
$0.00298520+0.28%
Kusama
$16.98-3.43%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.67%
Osmosis
$0.24079042-4.17%
Liquity
$1.58-1.18%
JasmyCoin
$0.00305064-4.01%
Waves
$1.48-2.12%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17671456+2.50%
Axelar
$0.31858565+0.10%
Biconomy
$0.20735132-2.38%
Balancer
$3.02-2.70%
EthereumPoW
$1.21-3.07%
Moonbeam
$0.16905660-7.09%
Lisk
$0.85394302+6.28%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28362878-5.31%
Kyber Network
$0.68426519+2.42%
Polymath Network
$0.12600000+0.96%
Harmony
$0.00894438-4.48%
DigiByte
$0.00663717-2.02%
UMA Protocol
$1.48-4.17%
TerraUSD
$0.01121631-3.91%
Horizen
$7.62-2.69%
MAGIC
$0.45477082-5.66%
Kadena
$0.42265348-2.14%
Status
$0.02639867+5.18%
Sushiswap
$0.54076745-2.34%
Skale
$0.02080793-5.72%
Gains Network
$3.02-2.39%
API3
$1.02-5.10%
PlayDapp
$0.16485221+6.20%
Cartesi
$0.12699249-3.03%
Coin98
$0.14467155-0.17%
Nervos Network
$0.00252188-1.85%
Steem
$0.18698021+2.05%
OriginTrail
$0.21620176-2.64%
Bancor
$0.57964263-0.63%
Amp
$0.00145877-2.66%
Nano
$0.61446526-1.46%
Stargate Finance
$0.39642345-3.41%
Stormx
$0.00729904+9.46%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.08%
Joe
$0.22354450-4.14%
Powerledger
$0.17546584-2.50%
Numeraire
$11.96-3.94%
Sweat Economy
$0.00939476-5.98%
iExec RLC
$1.00-6.61%
Civic
$0.08561642+7.44%
Covalent
$0.11019108+0.39%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.84-0.17%
Radiant Capital
$0.20774266-5.99%
Marlin
$0.00828335-4.08%
Celer Network
$0.01177152-3.25%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01322613-3.45%
Radworks
$1.30-2.93%
Core
$0.38690024-3.09%
OMG Network
$0.45018544-4.99%
Celsius
$0.14021138-3.21%
WINkLink
$0.00006155-1.46%
Keep Network
$0.10703782-1.92%
Synapse
$0.30890121+4.14%
Syscoin
$0.08134260-2.49%
Dent
$0.00061214-2.87%
Bluzelle
$0.13689396+5.70%
Origin Protocol
$0.11520442-3.72%
Stella
$0.06999080-3.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70598814-1.52%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134111-3.80%
Storj
$0.37987399-6.15%
Sun Token
$0.00559564-2.71%
Verge
$0.00322351-3.37%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01477567+2.50%
Spell Token
$0.00042427-4.68%
Request
$0.06818764-5.59%
NKN
$0.08051679-3.48%
Galxe
$1.12-4.86%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+1.66%
SPACE ID
$0.18097351-5.49%
Aergo
$0.11562028+4.88%
Secret
$0.24361982-1.53%
Gitcoin
$0.83940587-6.41%
Chromia
$0.08716937-5.57%
Bifrost
$0.03660669+4.15%
MetisDAO
$11.31-1.90%
Verasity
$0.00477647-2.22%
Saitama
$0.00108331+11.04%
Maple
$5.96-6.29%
WazirX
$0.10305843-7.38%
COTI
$0.03747202-3.90%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.16-10.09%
MOBOX
$0.20965202-3.27%
Hashflow
$0.24889885-8.58%
Adventure Gold
$0.55217902-4.41%
Badger DAO
$2.13-3.16%
Ren
$0.04237105-6.00%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22857458-5.59%
XYO Network
$0.00290057-1.07%
Aavegotchi
$0.78265790-0.10%
ARPA
$0.03985389-3.50%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53465462-5.30%
Raydium
$0.16479147-2.48%
Acala Token
$0.04544629+0.19%
Gods Unchained
$0.14981193-3.38%
Alien Worlds
$0.01007729-2.89%
Boba Network
$0.10676434+1.32%
Orchid
$0.06057697-2.72%
TrueFi
$0.03305484-8.44%
Voyager Token
$0.11861604+0.56%
SuperRare
$0.05435702-1.68%
Index Chain
$0.04356332-4.58%
BarnBridge
$3.56-12.08%
GAS
$2.35-0.06%
Moonriver
$3.89+0.52%
LCX
$0.03990861-1.16%
Litentry
$0.65126252-6.00%
RACA
$0.00008970-1.91%
Ethernity
$1.55+4.51%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00846472-0.38%
Rally
$0.00573831-1.61%
CEEK VR
$0.03447071-1.82%
LooksRare
$0.05229797-5.14%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12290986+3.64%
Reef
$0.00123196-5.12%
Polkastarter
$0.27804919+1.51%
DIA
$0.23878619-12.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75+0.16%
Alchemix
$12.30-2.68%
Virtua
$0.02005814-1.96%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03943853-6.13%
0x
$0.25673858+8.29%
CLV
$0.03123400-2.48%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15364197-6.63%
Travala.com
$0.44283596-1.51%
Keep3rV1
$45.50+1.76%
Enzyme
$15.07+0.36%
BENQI
$0.00521735+3.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00147563+2.09%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18095568-2.18%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071520-1.79%
Aurora
$0.04907574-1.17%
Velas
$0.00675148-1.67%
district0x
$0.02187214-2.18%
MXC
$0.00666654-2.40%
Harvest Finance
$24.07+0.99%
StaFi
$0.26308967-0.46%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62-1.04%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00310371-0.75%
Serum
$0.03262940-0.92%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000038+2.10%
Rarible
$0.85860290-3.39%
Decentral Games
$0.01317730-0.59%
Tamadoge
$0.00825166-1.95%
MOON
$0.08008621-65.09%
Bonk
$0.00000019-6.71%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00852286+8.68%
Quantstamp
$0.00946275-5.41%
Tokemak
$0.35166926-3.83%
Augur
$0.47549536-2.84%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01192600-0.55%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04107571-0.73%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.97%
Braintrust
$0.38043780-0.47%
Pepe
$0.00000063-6.48%
BitDAO
$0.32929362-11.63%
Threshold
$0.02323056-0.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07895276-5.72%
Human
$0.04235274-0.18%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.86%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-1.25%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.09%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.33%
Highstreet
$1.07-4.70%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USDC
$1.00-0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin ETF Hopes Push Grayscale's GBTC Discount to Narrowest Since 2021

The fund’s shares have traded for years at a discount to the value of the BTC it owns.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 8:44 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 17, 2023 at 10:09 p.m. UTC
GBTC discount narrows. (TradingView)

GBTC discount narrows. (TradingView)

The discount for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund (GBTC), the world’s largest bitcoin investment vehicle, continued to narrow on Tuesday amid optimism that a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be on its way in the U.S.

Shares in GBTC narrowed to a 12% discount to the trust’s net asset value (NAV) on Tuesday, the closest it has traded to NAV since December 2021, according to data from TradingView.

GBTC has traded at a discount since February 2021 and reached a record low of nearly 50% in December last year during the prolonged crypto winter. The company said on Monday it is “operationally ready” to convert GBTC into an ETF upon the SEC’s approval.

The narrowing comes as Grayscale awaits a decision from the U.S. Securities and Commission Exchange on whether it can convert the fund into an ETF. On Friday, the SEC failed to appeal its August court loss over Grayscale’s application to convert GBTC into a spot ETF, igniting some hope among investors that the SEC might approve the application.

Read more: What’s Next for Grayscale, Spot Bitcoin ETF After SEC Declines to Appeal Court Loss?

Grayscale is among other asset managers who have applied to the SEC for bitcoin spot ETFs, including the likes of BlackRock, Fidelity and WisdomTree.

GBTC is the largest cryptocurrency fund in the world, currently with $16.7 billion in assets under management.

Digital Currency Group is the parent company of Grayscale and CoinDesk.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 22:04 UTC): Removes 5th paragraph as request for an En banc appeal has already expired.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
GrayscaleGBTC