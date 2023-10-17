Bitcoin ETF Hopes Push Grayscale's GBTC Discount to Narrowest Since 2021
The fund’s shares have traded for years at a discount to the value of the BTC it owns.
The discount for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund (GBTC), the world’s largest bitcoin investment vehicle, continued to narrow on Tuesday amid optimism that a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be on its way in the U.S.
Shares in GBTC narrowed to a 12% discount to the trust’s net asset value (NAV) on Tuesday, the closest it has traded to NAV since December 2021, according to data from TradingView.
GBTC has traded at a discount since February 2021 and reached a record low of nearly 50% in December last year during the prolonged crypto winter. The company said on Monday it is “operationally ready” to convert GBTC into an ETF upon the SEC’s approval.
The narrowing comes as Grayscale awaits a decision from the U.S. Securities and Commission Exchange on whether it can convert the fund into an ETF. On Friday, the SEC failed to appeal its August court loss over Grayscale’s application to convert GBTC into a spot ETF, igniting some hope among investors that the SEC might approve the application.
Grayscale is among other asset managers who have applied to the SEC for bitcoin spot ETFs, including the likes of BlackRock, Fidelity and WisdomTree.
GBTC is the largest cryptocurrency fund in the world, currently with $16.7 billion in assets under management.
Digital Currency Group is the parent company of Grayscale and CoinDesk.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 22:04 UTC): Removes 5th paragraph as request for an En banc appeal has already expired.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.