First Mover Americas: FTX Proposes Returning Up to 90% of Customer Funds

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX floated an amended proposal to return up to 90% of creditor holdings held at the exchange before it went bust last November. The debtors' group will formally file the plan to a U.S. bankruptcy court for perusal by Dec. 16. The proposal states that customers with a preference settlement of less than $250,000 can accept the settlement without any reduction of claim or payment. Preference settlement is 15% of customer withdrawals on the exchange, nine days before it went under. Creditors would further receive a "Shortfall Claim" against the general pool corresponding to the estimated value of assets missing at their exchange – estimated to be nearly $9 billion for FTX.com and $166 million for FTX.US, the exchange’s U.S. arm. However, recoveries could be marred by various factors, such as taxes, government claims, token price fluctuation, etc.