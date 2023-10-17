Bitcoin Above $28K Buoyed by California ‘BitLicense’ Bill Being Signed

Bitcoin
$28,452.39+2.49%
Ethereum
$1,590.53+0.44%
Binance Coin
$212.78-0.08%
XRP
$0.49050788-0.58%
Solana
$24.37+6.61%
Cardano
$0.25129640-0.37%
Dogecoin
$0.06007811-0.45%
Tron
$0.08912524+1.80%
Toncoin
$1.99+1.77%
Polygon
$0.53179351+1.39%
Polkadot
$3.74-1.20%
Litecoin
$63.10+0.22%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,513.90+2.37%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.58+0.96%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000706-0.62%
Chainlink
$7.46-1.67%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.70-0.63%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.12%
Avalanche
$9.33-1.63%
Uniswap
$4.06-2.47%
Stellar
$0.10649474-1.22%
Monero
$151.69+0.20%
OKB
$44.19+0.68%
Ethereum Classic
$15.21-0.06%
Binance USD
$0.99940516-0.21%
Cosmos
$6.56-1.60%
Hedera
$0.04707241-0.95%
Filecoin
$3.26-0.47%
Internet Computer
$3.17+0.04%
Lido DAO
$1.59-1.77%
Cronos
$0.05198792-1.43%
Quant
$87.25-0.10%
Maker
$1,405.06-3.89%
Aptos
$5.08+0.80%
VeChain
$0.01664319-1.52%
Optimism
$1.23+0.27%
Arbitrum
$0.81602906-0.73%
NEAR Protocol
$1.03-0.34%
Kaspa
$0.04665327+4.33%
Aave
$63.29-2.57%
Bitcoin SV
$40.05+8.48%
Stacks
$0.54363690+2.59%
The Graph
$0.08203975-1.20%
Algorand
$0.09334974-2.10%
USDD
$0.99848175-0.65%
Render Token
$1.87-0.24%
Injective Protocol
$7.88+0.83%
Immutable X
$0.54066984+0.02%
MultiverseX
$24.77-2.95%
XDC Network
$0.04646105-2.51%
Synthetix
$1.96+2.29%
Tezos
$0.65909321+0.16%
EOS
$0.55395347-0.90%
The Sandbox
$0.29286254-0.55%
Theta
$0.60553165+0.18%
Axie Infinity
$4.31-0.85%
Decentraland
$0.28633975-1.14%
Fantom
$0.18321993-2.32%
GateToken
$3.70-0.61%
Kava.io
$0.58590470-1.34%
NEO
$6.94-0.88%
eCash
$0.00002490+0.39%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99940789-0.28%
PAX Gold
$1,907.81-0.38%
THORChain
$1.57-6.81%
Flow
$0.44688822-0.54%
KuCoin Token
$4.44+0.11%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.01-11.02%
Frax Share
$5.62-1.45%
ApeCoin
$1.12+4.91%
Klaytn
$0.12823797-2.10%
IOTA
$0.14871113+0.05%
Radix
$0.03920491-2.61%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44632465+0.25%
Chiliz
$0.05643328-1.32%
Conflux
$0.11475711-1.79%
Rocket Pool
$19.41-2.58%
Huobi Token
$2.37+0.06%
Gala
$0.01378976-0.44%
Mina
$0.37269402+0.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.64%
Casper
$0.03044047-1.01%
Sui
$0.40026576-4.51%
Luna Classic
$0.00005716-1.41%
dYdX
$1.86-1.69%
GMX
$36.01-1.07%
Wemix
$0.98335961+0.43%
Woo Network
$0.17621910-0.80%
Nexo
$0.54120829+0.64%
Dash
$25.63-1.18%
Zilliqa
$0.01688848+1.13%
Compound
$41.35-1.46%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18369515+1.86%
SafePal
$0.64917085+6.33%
1inch Network
$0.25456313+1.52%
Arweave
$3.99+1.45%
Gnosis
$95.92+0.52%
PancakeSwap
$1.13-1.60%
Illuvium
$40.84+2.45%
Flare
$0.00909313-1.50%
Holo
$0.00135875+4.07%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.77+9.02%
NEM
$0.02617715+0.30%
Qtum
$2.22+0.33%
Astar
$0.04197652-2.08%
Fetch.ai
$0.21341953-1.14%
Worldcoin
$1.65+4.68%
Convex Finance
$2.68-0.25%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.32%
Celo
$0.42171708-1.13%
Helium
$1.50+2.71%
Mask Network
$2.61-0.60%
SingularityNET
$0.17134929+0.15%
Oasis Network
$0.04197409+0.76%
Loopring
$0.16925467-1.61%
Zcash
$25.24-1.00%
Ankr
$0.01973201-0.94%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76176650-0.91%
Decred
$12.22-1.42%
Stepn
$0.14709262-0.24%
Golem
$0.18616837+1.37%
Aragon
$4.64-0.80%
SEI
$0.10289754-1.40%
tomiNet
$2.24-6.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.06-0.89%
FLOKI
$0.00001828-0.78%
Band Protocol
$1.34-7.81%
Beldex
$0.03134931+1.45%
Merit Circle
$0.37836773+8.57%
ICON
$0.18139336+0.14%
IoTeX
$0.01853453-4.29%
Akash Network
$0.79219642-4.47%
Wax
$0.05148239+5.73%
Ravencoin
$0.01446577+1.04%
Livepeer
$5.86+0.60%
Yearn Finance
$5,151.74-0.05%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41982517-0.93%
BLUR
$0.16601276-1.92%
SXP
$0.27963517+2.32%
Audius
$0.14504717+0.74%
Enjin
$0.15933256-1.45%
Kusama
$17.47-1.23%
Osmosis
$0.24952163-1.04%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.54%
Siacoin
$0.00295854-0.47%
JasmyCoin
$0.00312330-1.54%
Waves
$1.51+0.25%
Liquity
$1.59+0.81%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17387331+1.90%
Biconomy
$0.20974471-0.82%
Axelar
$0.31702725-0.19%
Moonbeam
$0.17581894-4.44%
Balancer
$3.09-1.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.23-1.93%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29383869-1.92%
Lisk
$0.85412725+5.91%
Harmony
$0.00928782-0.90%
Kyber Network
$0.66526106+0.98%
DigiByte
$0.00681499+4.95%
TerraUSD
$0.01150683-0.83%
MAGIC
$0.47024877-3.55%
Polymath Network
$0.12430000-2.81%
Horizen
$7.83+1.80%
UMA Protocol
$1.50+12.87%
Skale
$0.02175082-1.91%
Kadena
$0.43192883-0.06%
Sushiswap
$0.55358208+0.08%
Gains Network
$3.10-0.28%
Status
$0.02563430+0.41%
API3
$1.05-1.36%
Cartesi
$0.13004437-0.83%
PlayDapp
$0.15998362+3.26%
Coin98
$0.14701977+1.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00258635-1.61%
OriginTrail
$0.22126959+0.48%
Steem
$0.18746976+3.51%
Amp
$0.00148652-0.12%
Bancor
$0.57918117+2.48%
Nano
$0.61717960+0.27%
Stargate Finance
$0.40176460-3.36%
Joe
$0.23137234-0.75%
Sweat Economy
$0.01010905+0.60%
Civic
$0.09660066+20.84%
Numeraire
$12.43+1.19%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.01%
Powerledger
$0.17578582+0.78%
Covalent
$0.12060880+6.04%
iExec RLC
$1.03+1.70%
Stormx
$0.00669203+1.27%
Radiant Capital
$0.21531839-3.07%
Celer Network
$0.01203273-1.69%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.84-0.01%
Marlin
$0.00838717-2.45%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01363380-0.55%
OMG Network
$0.46960817+0.92%
Radworks
$1.31+1.51%
Core
$0.39681338-0.75%
Origin Protocol
$0.12213553+2.88%
Celsius
$0.14494010+0.40%
Dent
$0.00063041+3.21%
Keep Network
$0.10911160-1.70%
WINkLink
$0.00006221+2.23%
Syscoin
$0.08248862-1.63%
Stella
$0.07155220-1.70%
Bluzelle
$0.13792504+11.25%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72619360+4.90%
Synapse
$0.30770378+2.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00136444-1.33%
Request
$0.07247565-3.11%
Verge
$0.00337135+0.48%
Storj
$0.38033536-5.75%
Spell Token
$0.00043877-0.93%
SPACE ID
$0.18996096+0.13%
Galxe
$1.16-1.11%
Sun Token
$0.00559689-0.75%
NKN
$0.08195567-1.85%
Chromia
$0.09143831-2.46%
Gitcoin
$0.87245090-0.85%
Aergo
$0.11679143+9.88%
Secret
$0.24577124-1.50%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01434584-1.73%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-1.16%
MetisDAO
$11.54-0.19%
WazirX
$0.10860706-14.25%
Bifrost
$0.03564832+0.82%
Verasity
$0.00479166-3.56%
Maple
$6.18-0.54%
COTI
$0.03853551-1.85%
Hashflow
$0.26940494-2.96%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.29-8.61%
Saitama
$0.00103007+7.13%
MOBOX
$0.21424418-1.09%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24120164+2.15%
Ren
$0.04407485-1.70%
Adventure Gold
$0.57019216-1.23%
Badger DAO
$2.15-2.63%
XYO Network
$0.00296295+1.90%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55468690-0.91%
Aavegotchi
$0.78420518+0.60%
ARPA
$0.04072062-0.28%
Raydium
$0.16929883+1.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.15430051+2.86%
Acala Token
$0.04599649+0.37%
TrueFi
$0.03540335+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.01009460-0.47%
Orchid
$0.06243503+0.05%
Boba Network
$0.10474806+0.49%
Voyager Token
$0.12015612+0.38%
BarnBridge
$3.75-21.60%
Index Chain
$0.04465167-0.61%
SuperRare
$0.05448068-1.40%
GAS
$2.34+0.52%
Moonriver
$3.89-0.19%
Litentry
$0.68334754+0.31%
LCX
$0.03964589-4.90%
RACA
$0.00009072-2.04%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00861586+1.27%
LooksRare
$0.05390202-2.52%
Rally
$0.00585576-0.08%
Reef
$0.00128234-1.81%
CEEK VR
$0.03518051-1.35%
Ethernity
$1.49+1.25%
DIA
$0.24983752-10.90%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11915861-1.01%
Polkastarter
$0.27475070+0.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76+0.41%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04133301-1.56%
Alchemix
$12.38-0.65%
MOON
$0.22888167+0.59%
Virtua
$0.02037430+1.04%
Travala.com
$0.45729495+2.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15740630-3.63%
0x
$0.25489950+9.29%
CLV
$0.03175829+0.94%
Keep3rV1
$44.69-1.24%
Enzyme
$15.03+0.40%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18397019-0.94%
Star Atlas
$0.00144852+0.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-9.20%
BENQI
$0.00502772+0.47%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072164+0.24%
Aurora
$0.05025542+2.73%
Velas
$0.00679015+0.59%
MXC
$0.00684045-2.28%
Harvest Finance
$23.91+0.53%
district0x
$0.02096861+1.88%
StaFi
$0.26562010+0.57%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63-0.59%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00314296+2.14%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000046+29.37%
Serum
$0.03243859+0.83%
Rarible
$0.86985325-1.87%
Decentral Games
$0.01319669+1.29%
Tamadoge
$0.00816041-4.91%
Bonk
$0.00000020-1.44%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00862537+8.29%
Tokemak
$0.36034703-2.05%
Quantstamp
$0.00937401-1.53%
Augur
$0.49146079-2.41%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01211480+2.24%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04139521-0.48%
FTX Token
$1.04-3.96%
Braintrust
$0.38273708-1.44%
Pepe
$0.00000067-2.54%
BitDAO
$0.37189679+6.65%
Threshold
$0.02276406-0.82%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08285854-0.28%
Human
$0.04265080+6.66%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-3.90%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.24%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.07%
Highstreet
$1.10-3.53%
Tether
$0.99980440-0.06%
USDC
$0.99912954-0.20%
Dai
$0.99953642+0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Above $28K Buoyed by California ‘BitLicense’ Bill Being Signed

The broader crypto market returned just over 1.24% on average in the past 24 hours, CoinDesk Market Index shows.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 9:13 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 17, 2023 at 9:38 a.m. UTC

Bitcoin (BTC) stood above the $28,400 level in European morning hours on Tuesday amid generally positive sentiment about the asset’s near-term future and a fundamental crypto law signed in the U.S., which likely helped buoy prices.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a crypto licensing bill on Friday, set to take effect in July 2025, in a move that could help benefit crypto businesses in the state and likely aid long-term industry growth.

Bulls seemed unfazed by the fake reports of BlackRock’s (BLK) spot bitcoin ETF being approved, which led to massive price volatility on Monday and saw bitcoin whipsaw to $30,000 and down to $27,900 before settling.

Read more: Bitcoin Jumps to $30K, Then Dumps, as False Spot ETF Approval Report Circulates

In the past 24 hours, bitcoin gained 2.1% to extend a two-day gain streak, while ether (ETH) and BNB Chain’s BNB tokens were little changed. Solana’s SOL jumped 6% to lead gains among crypto majors, while XRP and Cardano’s ADA lost as much as 0.3%.

The CoinDesk Market Index, a broad-based tracker of hundreds of tokens, popped 1.24%.

Tokens of popular decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) slipped 3% as traders reacted to the platform introducing a 0.15% swap fee for each trade made – which invoked mixed reactions among industry watchers on social app X.

Some market analysts said the appeal of crypto investing remained among investors, citing risk against reward opportunities.

“Relative to other assets, the risk vs. reward (or upside vs. downside) of crypto looks much better relative to other asset classes,” said Solo Cessay, co-founder of social app Calaxy, in a note to CoinDesk. “Crypto looks like it has the best upside vs. downside potential, given the current asset prices. Real estate, the S&P 500 - everything is still trading near all-time highs.”

Elsewhere, analysts at crypto Bitfinex shared in a weekly note that short-term bitcoin holders, or wallet addresses that move bitcoin in under six months, accounted for only 19.34% of the circulating supply, indicating a strong “holding sentiment.”

However, the Bitfinex analysts flagged market risks related to spot trading volumes on crypto hitting multi-year lows and rapidly increasing use of leverage among traders – creating a situation where prices can move quickly and cause outsized liquidations, such as those on Monday.

Read more: Bitcoin's Rising Dominance Rate Challenges Altcoin Boom From 2021

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BitcoinTradingMarkets