Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hovers Above $28K After ETF Reports Prove False
Meanwhile, the market continues to trend downwards amid higher-than-expected U.S. PPI, and CPI Data.
Bitcoin is trading just above $28,500, up 5%, after a false report about the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving the first bitcoin spot ETF pushed up markets early Monday U.S. time.
Earlier Monday, Bitcoin's price surged toward $30,000 due to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the crypto news site Cointelegraph of a spot bitcoin ETF approval, causing $100 million in liquidations. BlackRock and other sources quickly debunked the claim, and Cointelegraph later apologized for a “tweet that led to the dissemination of inaccurate information.”
In a statement published Monday evening, Cointelegraph said the issue came about because of an error by its social media team and promised to review its internal practices.
Total bitcoin liquidations in the last 12 hours hit $137.2 million, with long liquidations coming in at $45.6 million and short at $91 million, according to CoinGlass data.
In a note, David Lo, head of financial products at Bybit, wrote that on-chain activity shows bitcoin holdings by long-term investors are reaching record levels, while Ethereum's gas usage is dropping significantly, leading to faster ether inflation. Bitcoin has increased its dominance – its share of the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies – while notching gains relative to ether.
Stocks trended upward.The S&P 500 closed up 1% while bonds drifted lower as diplomatic efforts intensified to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from becoming a regional conflict.
Interest rates continue to be a concern for the market, with Yellen stating that high rates might be “persistent” in the U.S.
Earlier Monday, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said during a speech at the Mortgage Bankers Association's annual convention that high-interest rates have significantly hindered first-time home buyers' access to the housing market.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.