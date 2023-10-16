Grayscale 'GBTC Discount' Narrows to Near 2-Year Low as SEC Misses ETF Appeal Window

Bitcoin
$27,857.75+3.63%
Ethereum
$1,579.59+1.61%
Binance Coin
$212.96+2.63%
XRP
$0.49317154+1.40%
Solana
$22.79+3.94%
Cardano
$0.25208627+1.85%
Dogecoin
$0.06013697+1.23%
Tron
$0.08754307+3.05%
Toncoin
$1.97+2.01%
Polygon
$0.52575028+1.59%
Polkadot
$3.80+2.19%
Litecoin
$63.08+2.49%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,886.37+3.70%
Bitcoin Cash
$226.52+5.71%
Chainlink
$7.56+2.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000709+1.28%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.75-0.93%
TrueUSD
$0.99951247-0.03%
Avalanche
$9.48+3.37%
Uniswap
$4.16+1.05%
Stellar
$0.10849087+3.43%
Monero
$151.45-0.90%
OKB
$43.85+1.78%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+2.04%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.10%
Cosmos
$6.68+1.70%
Hedera
$0.04753105+0.82%
Filecoin
$3.28+2.09%
Lido DAO
$1.63+1.83%
Internet Computer
$3.18+0.07%
Cronos
$0.05259201+2.25%
Maker
$1,465.21+3.74%
Quant
$86.95+0.57%
VeChain
$0.01687343+1.68%
Aptos
$5.00+1.85%
Optimism
$1.23+2.28%
Arbitrum
$0.82442564+2.10%
NEAR Protocol
$1.04+1.60%
Aave
$65.50+1.66%
Kaspa
$0.04416369+3.36%
The Graph
$0.08289615+1.03%
Algorand
$0.09554385+0.17%
Stacks
$0.53465304+6.48%
Bitcoin SV
$37.95+12.32%
USDD
$1.00+0.02%
Render Token
$1.86+7.14%
MultiverseX
$25.29+5.66%
XDC Network
$0.04736102-1.11%
Immutable X
$0.54241136+2.46%
Injective Protocol
$7.83+3.07%
EOS
$0.55874945+2.32%
Tezos
$0.65752527+1.10%
Synthetix
$1.91+2.33%
The Sandbox
$0.29369567+0.96%
Theta
$0.60507461+1.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.35+0.72%
Decentraland
$0.28940168+1.09%
Fantom
$0.18633612+0.92%
THORChain
$1.71+3.38%
GateToken
$3.71+1.40%
Kava.io
$0.59551029+1.08%
NEO
$7.02+1.53%
eCash
$0.00002512+4.64%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.48%
PAX Gold
$1,906.21-0.99%
Flow
$0.44774094+2.49%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.11+4.19%
KuCoin Token
$4.44+1.12%
Frax Share
$5.73+0.05%
Klaytn
$0.13081847+0.84%
Radix
$0.03991794+1.49%
IOTA
$0.14860723+0.13%
Chiliz
$0.05736966+2.53%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44571515+0.79%
ApeCoin
$1.07-0.13%
Conflux
$0.11722372+1.45%
Rocket Pool
$19.80-1.83%
Huobi Token
$2.36+0.95%
Gala
$0.01385892+1.88%
Mina
$0.37243526+2.17%
Sui
$0.41881952+2.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+2.04%
Casper
$0.03071855+0.92%
Luna Classic
$0.00005805+0.28%
dYdX
$1.90+2.79%
GMX
$36.48+2.43%
Woo Network
$0.17872440+0.89%
Wemix
$0.97481011-2.09%
Dash
$25.96+1.56%
Nexo
$0.53006612+0.80%
Zilliqa
$0.01677949+0.02%
Compound
$41.80+2.12%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17817000+1.38%
1inch Network
$0.25235752+1.54%
PancakeSwap
$1.15+2.74%
Arweave
$3.96+1.35%
SafePal
$0.60886495-3.70%
Gnosis
$95.53+1.45%
Flare
$0.00919795-0.15%
Illuvium
$39.92-0.33%
NEM
$0.02607821+1.24%
Qtum
$2.21+1.82%
Holo
$0.00129383+12.24%
Astar
$0.04290014+0.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.94+5.32%
Fetch.ai
$0.21465408+0.38%
Celo
$0.42554118+1.28%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.02%
Convex Finance
$2.69+0.37%
Mask Network
$2.62+1.28%
Loopring
$0.17244940+2.62%
Worldcoin
$1.58+4.83%
Helium
$1.47+0.59%
SingularityNET
$0.17003428+1.89%
Oasis Network
$0.04160111+2.47%
Zcash
$25.41+1.33%
Ankr
$0.01997565+0.58%
Decred
$12.35+1.34%
Band Protocol
$1.42+37.03%
Akash Network
$0.87260480+1.73%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76574231+3.38%
SEI
$0.10531013+2.14%
Stepn
$0.14744637+0.15%
Aragon
$4.69+1.19%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.11+1.12%
FLOKI
$0.00001836+0.26%
Golem
$0.18228628+2.12%
IoTeX
$0.01914251+0.91%
tomiNet
$2.39+2.58%
Beldex
$0.03095833+1.33%
ICON
$0.18076414+3.45%
Livepeer
$5.86+1.34%
Yearn Finance
$5,142.48+0.26%
Ravencoin
$0.01432226+1.27%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42369575+4.46%
BLUR
$0.16942867+3.41%
Wax
$0.04854224-1.11%
Merit Circle
$0.34804441+4.96%
Audius
$0.14461641+0.07%
Kusama
$17.71+0.65%
Enjin
$0.15891841-2.91%
SXP
$0.27252480+1.01%
Osmosis
$0.25044652-0.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.92%
JasmyCoin
$0.00317830+1.35%
Siacoin
$0.00296584+0.36%
Waves
$1.50+1.94%
Liquity
$1.60+0.06%
Biconomy
$0.21172119+0.68%
Moonbeam
$0.18296882+0.20%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17199580+0.19%
Axelar
$0.31775829-1.77%
Balancer
$3.12+1.07%
EthereumPoW
$1.25+2.90%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29867273+3.17%
Lisk
$0.80775747+1.92%
MAGIC
$0.49028701+1.76%
Harmony
$0.00939703+1.43%
Kyber Network
$0.67048459+4.94%
Polymath Network
$0.12660000+5.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01161558+3.82%
Skale
$0.02231577+2.70%
Horizen
$7.73+3.85%
Kadena
$0.43061947-0.42%
Sushiswap
$0.55413165+0.99%
DigiByte
$0.00643819+2.73%
Gains Network
$3.11+0.11%
API3
$1.06+2.76%
Status
$0.02548994+3.78%
UMA Protocol
$1.33+2.47%
Cartesi
$0.13108442-0.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00264561+0.05%
PlayDapp
$0.15419307+0.68%
Coin98
$0.14324748+3.18%
Stargate Finance
$0.41786432-0.20%
OriginTrail
$0.22253798+3.18%
Amp
$0.00148852+1.85%
Nano
$0.61462850+1.38%
Steem
$0.18205130+3.41%
Joe
$0.23353306+3.24%
Bancor
$0.55789048+2.02%
Sweat Economy
$0.01004376-0.04%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+6.59%
Numeraire
$12.22+0.20%
Powerledger
$0.17385001+1.82%
iExec RLC
$1.01+4.94%
Stormx
$0.00662068+1.26%
Radiant Capital
$0.22174088+1.43%
Covalent
$0.11698172+3.69%
Celer Network
$0.01226043+3.16%
Marlin
$0.00853496+3.18%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85+0.39%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01369162+2.19%
Core
$0.40304029+2.15%
OMG Network
$0.46848987+5.36%
Radworks
$1.29+2.41%
Civic
$0.07921097+3.24%
Celsius
$0.14455584+8.99%
Syscoin
$0.08409202+2.56%
Keep Network
$0.11010237-1.21%
Stella
$0.07315303+1.76%
Origin Protocol
$0.11867621+0.75%
Storj
$0.40705993+1.34%
Dent
$0.00061052+2.58%
WINkLink
$0.00006030+1.47%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137681+1.23%
Request
$0.07385636-2.33%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.69391919+0.10%
Verge
$0.00337515+1.19%
Spell Token
$0.00044681+1.08%
WazirX
$0.12109938+24.87%
Synapse
$0.29060805+3.20%
Galxe
$1.18+1.47%
Chromia
$0.09342459+3.05%
NKN
$0.08360388+1.17%
SPACE ID
$0.18840635-0.13%
Sun Token
$0.00557568+3.92%
Gitcoin
$0.88058766+2.17%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.11+9.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+5.10%
Bluzelle
$0.12330686+2.57%
Secret
$0.24815496+1.63%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01432232+0.21%
Verasity
$0.00493999-3.45%
MetisDAO
$11.55+1.26%
Maple
$6.27+4.21%
COTI
$0.03934771-0.39%
Bifrost
$0.03549566+1.48%
Hashflow
$0.27848344-1.38%
Aergo
$0.10553679+3.41%
MOBOX
$0.21647573+2.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.58068254+1.41%
Ren
$0.04459666+0.42%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24050629+0.60%
Badger DAO
$2.23+4.24%
Saitama
$0.00095428+9.48%
BarnBridge
$4.56-25.81%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56424411+1.91%
XYO Network
$0.00290436-0.56%
ARPA
$0.04087181+1.49%
Aavegotchi
$0.77903249+2.03%
Raydium
$0.16535386+0.40%
TrueFi
$0.03545727+2.70%
Acala Token
$0.04555204+0.99%
Alien Worlds
$0.01017065+6.68%
Gods Unchained
$0.14925991-3.99%
Orchid
$0.06245729-2.44%
Boba Network
$0.10409848+0.54%
Voyager Token
$0.11961412-0.45%
Index Chain
$0.04480084+1.61%
SuperRare
$0.05496043-0.05%
LCX
$0.04231451+5.34%
GAS
$2.34+1.72%
Moonriver
$3.91+0.60%
Litentry
$0.67958330+0.99%
RACA
$0.00009307+5.66%
LooksRare
$0.05615437+5.13%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00860875-0.41%
CEEK VR
$0.03585559+1.86%
Reef
$0.00130341+3.01%
Rally
$0.00586779+2.24%
Ethernity
$1.49+2.25%
DIA
$0.25164576+8.46%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12116833-1.95%
Polkastarter
$0.27427040+1.55%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-0.62%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04197454+0.06%
Alchemix
$12.73+0.63%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16345192-15.76%
MOON
$0.22788496-2.54%
Virtua
$0.02034382+3.88%
Travala.com
$0.44794408+2.63%
CLV
$0.03129911+3.37%
Keep3rV1
$45.35+0.12%
Enzyme
$15.05-4.49%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.47%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18589529+2.69%
0x
$0.22723772-1.33%
Star Atlas
$0.00144446+1.21%
BENQI
$0.00503419+1.13%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072255+1.28%
Aurora
$0.04872055+0.16%
MXC
$0.00699049+1.16%
Velas
$0.00671270-6.89%
Harvest Finance
$23.73-4.78%
district0x
$0.02052899-9.36%
StaFi
$0.25739334-0.16%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+0.39%
Serum
$0.03369277+3.67%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00306965+3.29%
Rarible
$0.88871380+2.81%
Decentral Games
$0.01302127+0.11%
Tamadoge
$0.00848174-0.53%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000033+3.43%
Bonk
$0.00000020+2.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00808658-6.33%
Quantstamp
$0.00955991-1.88%
Tokemak
$0.36505944+0.21%
Augur
$0.51108817+1.49%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01185180-3.67%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04170387+0.52%
FTX Token
$1.07+0.45%
Braintrust
$0.38917329+1.30%
Pepe
$0.00000069+3.53%
BitDAO
$0.34870537+4.36%
Threshold
$0.02293729+0.29%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08293868+2.21%
Human
$0.03993757+1.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.46%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.18%
Hamster
$0.00000000+22.42%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.83%
Highstreet
$1.15+2.13%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USDC
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$0.99839983-0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Grayscale 'GBTC Discount' Narrows to Near 2-Year Low as SEC Misses ETF Appeal Window

The narrowing of the discount likely represents increased likelihood that Grayscale will be able to convert its close-ended bitcoin trust into a spot-based exchange-traded fund.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 6:42 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 16, 2023 at 7:46 a.m. UTC

The widely tracked crypto market indicator "GBTC discount" narrowed to its lowest in 22 months on Friday, signaling increased optimism that Grayscale will be able to convert its close-ended bitcoin trust into an open-ended spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).

On Friday, shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) traded at a discount of 15.87% to the trust's net asset value, reaching the level last seen in December 2021, according to YCharts. The discount has been steadily narrowing since reaching a record low of nearly 50% during the height of the bear market in December last year.

The latest improvement came as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided not to appeal against the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals' August verdict to set aside the regulator's decision to reject Grayscale's attempts to convert its trust into an ETF. The SEC had until Friday midnight to challenge the decision.

Grasycale and CoinDesk are part of the Digital Currency Group.

The SEC could now come up with new reasons to reject Grayscale's bid to cover its trust into an ETF or request an en banc appeal. That said, the probability appears low, considering the regulator has been actively engaging with other spot-ETF applications.

"As far as I know, the SEC did not appeal, which means it now has to reconsider its ruling. It could deny again for different reasons - but the agency is reportedly engaging with other potential issuers, which is unusual. It is starting to feel like it is getting ready to let them list," Noelle Acheson, author of the popular Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, said in the weekend edition.

Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, voiced a similar opinion on X last week, saying the lack of appeal would mean a potential spot ETF launch in January 2024, with Grayscale probably taking the lead over other issuers.

On June 15, the world’s largest fund manager and traditional finance heavyweight, BlackRock filed for a spot bitcoin ETF with the SEC, with Fidelity, Invesco, Valkyrie Investments, WisdomTree, and VanEck following BlackRock's lead in the subsequent days.

A potential approval of a spot-based ETF is widely expected to unlock floodgates to billions of dollars in mainstream money, although Coinbase Institutional expects the flows to materialize over time.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.