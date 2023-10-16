First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Spot ETFs Inch Closer to Reality in U.S.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped about 4.5% in Asian morning hours Monday on optimism a bitcoin exchange-traded fund could get approved in the coming months, sparking bullish expectations. Bitcoin traded just under $28,000, reversing all losses over the past week. The jump seemed to be a continuation of Friday’s reaction to the SEC’s decision to not appeal the recent Grayscale ruling. As well as a pump in bitcoin prices following the news, the widely tracked crypto market indicator "GBTC discount" narrowed to its lowest in 22 months on Friday. On Friday, shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) traded at a discount of 15.87% to the trust's net asset value, a level not seen since December 2021, according to YCharts. The discount has been steadily narrowing since reaching a record low of nearly 50% during the height of the bear market in December last year.