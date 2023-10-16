Bitcoin Momentarily Hits $30K on False Spot ETF Approval Report, Leads to $100M Liquidations

Bitcoin
$28,093.69+4.54%
Ethereum
$1,582.84+1.96%
Binance Coin
$213.39+2.03%
XRP
$0.49693850+2.13%
Solana
$23.38+7.51%
Cardano
$0.25180509+2.48%
Dogecoin
$0.06011129+1.62%
Tron
$0.08833989+3.50%
Toncoin
$1.94+0.83%
Polygon
$0.52551305+2.23%
Polkadot
$3.78+1.10%
Litecoin
$64.01+4.18%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,074.73+4.47%
Bitcoin Cash
$230.60+8.15%
Chainlink
$7.50+2.63%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000709+1.99%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.74-1.78%
TrueUSD
$0.99370426-0.56%
Avalanche
$9.43+3.70%
Uniswap
$4.14+1.30%
Stellar
$0.10755179+2.90%
Monero
$152.12-0.34%
OKB
$43.63+1.26%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+2.24%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.03%
Cosmos
$6.63+1.51%
Hedera
$0.04755899+1.73%
Filecoin
$3.28+2.43%
Lido DAO
$1.60+0.43%
Internet Computer
$3.16+0.16%
Cronos
$0.05259717+2.66%
Maker
$1,415.17+0.33%
Quant
$87.27+2.21%
Aptos
$5.07+4.09%
VeChain
$0.01686282+1.94%
Optimism
$1.22+2.87%
Arbitrum
$0.81722659+2.24%
NEAR Protocol
$1.04+2.13%
Aave
$66.14+3.51%
Kaspa
$0.04514297+6.78%
The Graph
$0.08252112+0.89%
Stacks
$0.53713815+6.47%
Algorand
$0.09545403+0.48%
Bitcoin SV
$38.78+15.48%
USDD
$1.02+2.82%
Render Token
$1.86+7.98%
XDC Network
$0.04750516-0.58%
Immutable X
$0.54327291+3.31%
MultiverseX
$25.14+3.86%
Injective Protocol
$7.76+2.76%
EOS
$0.55777948+2.97%
Tezos
$0.65708719+1.11%
Synthetix
$1.90+2.55%
The Sandbox
$0.29404181+1.98%
Theta
$0.60169151+1.55%
Axie Infinity
$4.35+2.34%
Decentraland
$0.29090214+1.50%
Fantom
$0.18655134+1.78%
GateToken
$3.74+2.60%
THORChain
$1.69+2.59%
Kava.io
$0.59272857+1.48%
NEO
$7.05+2.49%
eCash
$0.00002520+6.02%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99862978-0.17%
PAX Gold
$1,910.51-1.19%
Flow
$0.44569767+3.34%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05-2.63%
Frax Share
$5.70-0.87%
KuCoin Token
$4.39-0.53%
Radix
$0.04100409+5.29%
Klaytn
$0.12990795+1.70%
IOTA
$0.14949384+1.68%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44413135+1.70%
Chiliz
$0.05676400+2.27%
ApeCoin
$1.07+0.65%
Conflux
$0.11660025+1.66%
Rocket Pool
$19.46-2.60%
Huobi Token
$2.35+1.11%
Gala
$0.01382094+2.37%
Mina
$0.36829086+2.23%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+2.79%
Sui
$0.41185812+1.19%
Casper
$0.03076284+1.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00005785+0.95%
dYdX
$1.88+2.94%
GMX
$36.28+3.05%
Woo Network
$0.17775048+1.70%
Wemix
$0.96671463-2.55%
Nexo
$0.53710707+2.27%
Dash
$25.94+2.11%
Compound
$41.90+3.01%
Zilliqa
$0.01666312+0.95%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18048734+3.38%
1inch Network
$0.25023927+2.69%
Arweave
$3.92+1.30%
SafePal
$0.60722772-2.13%
PancakeSwap
$1.15+1.57%
Gnosis
$95.37+2.24%
Flare
$0.00921980+0.64%
Illuvium
$39.99+1.02%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.40+8.24%
NEM
$0.02604608+1.73%
Holo
$0.00130688+14.28%
Qtum
$2.21+2.76%
Astar
$0.04274989+1.15%
Fetch.ai
$0.21305349+0.52%
Celo
$0.42522866+2.34%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.31%
Convex Finance
$2.68+0.60%
Worldcoin
$1.61+8.82%
Loopring
$0.17199302+2.87%
Mask Network
$2.61+2.44%
Helium
$1.48+1.74%
SingularityNET
$0.17079336+3.28%
Oasis Network
$0.04155498+2.98%
Zcash
$25.56+2.20%
Ankr
$0.01982936+1.79%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.77623206+5.42%
Decred
$12.27+0.64%
Aragon
$4.71+2.45%
Stepn
$0.14703076+1.53%
Akash Network
$0.85153297-1.69%
SEI
$0.10350338+1.32%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.13+2.46%
Band Protocol
$1.36+8.47%
Golem
$0.18245401+3.39%
FLOKI
$0.00001831+0.40%
IoTeX
$0.01891715-1.23%
Beldex
$0.03084752+1.21%
ICON
$0.17834993+3.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42712548+4.60%
tomiNet
$2.30+0.38%
Livepeer
$5.83+2.81%
Yearn Finance
$5,152.77+1.80%
Ravencoin
$0.01435571+2.15%
BLUR
$0.16885453+3.37%
Audius
$0.14359805+0.43%
Enjin
$0.16047154-1.23%
Merit Circle
$0.34142927+5.15%
Wax
$0.04718571-0.40%
SXP
$0.27351829+2.49%
Kusama
$17.55+1.14%
Osmosis
$0.25014426-0.48%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.98%
JasmyCoin
$0.00316225+1.82%
Siacoin
$0.00295023+1.58%
Waves
$1.50+2.67%
Liquity
$1.60+0.18%
Biconomy
$0.21122095+2.81%
Axelar
$0.32039583+1.07%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17177679+0.84%
Moonbeam
$0.18120978+0.30%
Balancer
$3.11+1.91%
EthereumPoW
$1.24+2.09%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30040213+3.24%
UMA Protocol
$1.72+33.84%
Harmony
$0.00936727+2.33%
Lisk
$0.79594248+1.82%
MAGIC
$0.48201515+2.13%
Polymath Network
$0.12630000+4.99%
TerraUSD
$0.01159323+1.98%
Kyber Network
$0.66388798+4.26%
Horizen
$7.70+3.50%
Skale
$0.02180568+0.74%
Kadena
$0.43323883+1.46%
DigiByte
$0.00651507+4.23%
Sushiswap
$0.55371592+1.83%
Gains Network
$3.08-0.27%
API3
$1.07+2.49%
Status
$0.02512142+3.18%
Cartesi
$0.13247166+2.28%
PlayDapp
$0.15439850+2.73%
Nervos Network
$0.00260818-1.14%
Coin98
$0.14300582+3.17%
OriginTrail
$0.22164536+2.22%
Stargate Finance
$0.40832322-1.85%
Amp
$0.00148591+2.93%
Nano
$0.62190255+3.34%
Steem
$0.17998760+3.12%
iExec RLC
$1.11+17.06%
Joe
$0.23223405+2.92%
Bancor
$0.55164609+3.23%
Numeraire
$12.43+2.87%
Sweat Economy
$0.00991601-0.12%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+3.51%
Powerledger
$0.17323254+4.05%
Stormx
$0.00660089+2.59%
Radiant Capital
$0.22071082+1.37%
Covalent
$0.11497536+1.33%
Celer Network
$0.01221209+2.91%
Marlin
$0.00851806+2.24%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85+1.51%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01367893+2.34%
Radworks
$1.35+8.18%
Core
$0.39920892+1.75%
OMG Network
$0.46153325+3.38%
Civic
$0.07863145+2.28%
Celsius
$0.14452684+8.48%
Keep Network
$0.10929111-1.31%
Syscoin
$0.08279967+1.02%
Stella
$0.07249924+1.06%
WINkLink
$0.00006185+4.84%
Origin Protocol
$0.11750380+0.52%
Dent
$0.00061710+4.94%
Storj
$0.40468588+1.85%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.71822761+2.63%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137996+1.31%
Request
$0.07388390-1.25%
Verge
$0.00338056+1.23%
Synapse
$0.29224006+3.11%
Galxe
$1.19+3.24%
Spell Token
$0.00044458+1.47%
NKN
$0.08413075+2.25%
Sun Token
$0.00565060+5.73%
Chromia
$0.09297788+1.23%
SPACE ID
$0.18847929+1.76%
Gitcoin
$0.88459674+4.73%
Secret
$0.24904322+2.92%
Bluzelle
$0.12239730+2.58%
WazirX
$0.11339153-1.73%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01428065+0.64%
Maple
$6.44+6.47%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.80+4.08%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-0.19%
MetisDAO
$11.63+1.33%
Verasity
$0.00492176-2.57%
COTI
$0.03930186+0.58%
Bifrost
$0.03544490-0.04%
Hashflow
$0.27596853+1.12%
Aergo
$0.10567572+1.83%
MOBOX
$0.21456059+1.45%
Adventure Gold
$0.58093412+2.02%
Ren
$0.04480791-0.87%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23752879+1.76%
Badger DAO
$2.19+4.05%
Saitama
$0.00096234+7.87%
BarnBridge
$4.49-17.88%
XYO Network
$0.00294367+0.82%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56013276+2.10%
ARPA
$0.04104180+2.14%
Aavegotchi
$0.78234463+1.36%
Raydium
$0.16746458+2.60%
TrueFi
$0.03566345+4.96%
Acala Token
$0.04536039+2.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.14960517+0.31%
Alien Worlds
$0.01009505+6.57%
Orchid
$0.06238279+1.40%
Boba Network
$0.10456432+1.09%
Index Chain
$0.04514365+3.18%
SuperRare
$0.05487685+2.04%
Voyager Token
$0.11735197-4.55%
LCX
$0.04210382+4.96%
GAS
$2.31+1.38%
Moonriver
$3.89+0.63%
Litentry
$0.68213212+2.29%
RACA
$0.00009011+1.02%
LooksRare
$0.05527571+2.28%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00858895+0.24%
Reef
$0.00130530+3.55%
DIA
$0.26498181+14.04%
CEEK VR
$0.03519439+0.71%
Ethernity
$1.48+2.12%
Rally
$0.00574268+0.77%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12140656-2.17%
Polkastarter
$0.27228315+1.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74-1.62%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04198337+1.55%
Alchemix
$12.43+0.65%
MOON
$0.23177750+1.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16096580-9.01%
Virtua
$0.02006484+3.19%
CLV
$0.03150183+5.13%
Travala.com
$0.44748700+3.08%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.24%
Keep3rV1
$44.65-0.20%
0x
$0.23676555+7.89%
Enzyme
$14.90-3.98%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18575927+2.92%
Star Atlas
$0.00143784+0.58%
BENQI
$0.00499587+1.78%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071980+0.40%
Aurora
$0.04891507+0.55%
Velas
$0.00696043-3.84%
MXC
$0.00690162+0.34%
Harvest Finance
$23.75+0.07%
district0x
$0.02102545-6.22%
StaFi
$0.26205511+1.82%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+0.63%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00309577+2.25%
Serum
$0.03217811+0.61%
Rarible
$0.88493289-0.50%
Decentral Games
$0.01330605+2.52%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036+11.03%
Tamadoge
$0.00840910+1.27%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.02%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00822586+5.30%
Tokemak
$0.37251193+3.42%
Quantstamp
$0.00951447-0.21%
Augur
$0.50062183-0.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01232914+1.12%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04150407-1.22%
FTX Token
$1.06+0.45%
Braintrust
$0.38729362+1.23%
Pepe
$0.00000068+2.68%
BitDAO
$0.37085410+6.31%
Threshold
$0.02252391-0.65%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08397814+4.51%
Human
$0.03974352+0.35%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.77%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+0.10%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.69%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.95%
Highstreet
$1.13+0.67%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USDC
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$0.99921848-0.09%
Bitcoin Momentarily Hits $30K on False Spot ETF Approval Report, Leads to $100M Liquidations

CoinGlass data shows that $72 million worth of short positions were liquidated on the move to $30,000 and $31 million in longs were liquidated during the correction.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 1:57 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 16, 2023 at 2:03 p.m. UTC
BTCUSD chart (TradingView)

BTCUSD chart (TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) surged from $27,900 to $30,000 after a false report of a spot ETF approval was posted on Twitter, leading to more than $100 million in liquidations in the past hour.

Bitcoin has since fallen from $30,000 to $28,000 following skepticism from analysts and reporters. BlackRock confirmed to CoinDesk that the report is false.

The SEC website shows no approvals for a spot bitcoin ETF. Bloomberg also reported that the BlackRock application is still under review.

It was reported last week that the SEC won't appeal the loss in its case against Grayscale, which is thought to boost the chances of GBTC eventually being converted to a spot ETF.

Grayscale is a sister company of CoinDesk.

CoinGlass data shows that $72 million worth of short positions were liquidated on the move to $30,000 and $31 million in longs were liquidated during the correction.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

