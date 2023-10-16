Bitcoin Gains Spark Bullish Call of ‘$15T Asset;’ BTC Forks Jump

Bitcoin
$27,762.85+3.34%
Ethereum
$1,585.47+1.90%
Binance Coin
$213.35+2.99%
XRP
$0.49407636+1.42%
Solana
$22.99+4.97%
Cardano
$0.25221240+2.11%
Dogecoin
$0.05997259+1.12%
Tron
$0.08770441+2.78%
Toncoin
$1.98+2.34%
Polygon
$0.52417443+1.49%
Polkadot
$3.78+0.78%
Litecoin
$62.89+2.28%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,840.11+3.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.10+6.24%
Chainlink
$7.56+2.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000710+1.67%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.75-1.23%
TrueUSD
$0.99994953+0.34%
Avalanche
$9.48+3.96%
Uniswap
$4.15+0.63%
Stellar
$0.10746975+2.56%
Monero
$151.77-0.74%
OKB
$43.84+1.76%
Ethereum Classic
$15.22+2.04%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.08%
Cosmos
$6.65+1.03%
Hedera
$0.04771799+1.53%
Filecoin
$3.28+2.19%
Lido DAO
$1.62+1.36%
Internet Computer
$3.16-0.44%
Cronos
$0.05321338+3.66%
Maker
$1,461.97+3.64%
Quant
$87.50+1.56%
Aptos
$5.06+3.19%
VeChain
$0.01686624+1.51%
Optimism
$1.23+2.43%
Arbitrum
$0.82116335+1.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.04+1.46%
Kaspa
$0.04509031+5.96%
Aave
$64.89+1.08%
The Graph
$0.08265235+0.16%
Algorand
$0.09549280+0.02%
Stacks
$0.52981490+4.24%
USDD
$1.00+0.67%
Bitcoin SV
$37.01+9.77%
Render Token
$1.87+8.55%
MultiverseX
$25.70+7.79%
XDC Network
$0.04823393+0.69%
Injective Protocol
$7.80+2.82%
Immutable X
$0.54020312+2.27%
EOS
$0.55795000+2.65%
Tezos
$0.65900000+1.07%
Synthetix
$1.92+2.36%
The Sandbox
$0.29398929+0.98%
Theta
$0.60471636+1.68%
Axie Infinity
$4.34+1.09%
Decentraland
$0.29085710+1.12%
Fantom
$0.18768105+2.09%
GateToken
$3.73+1.85%
THORChain
$1.69+1.76%
Kava.io
$0.59489711+0.96%
NEO
$7.04+1.94%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.46%
eCash
$0.00002480+3.31%
PAX Gold
$1,915.27-0.88%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.14+5.36%
Flow
$0.44756178+3.03%
KuCoin Token
$4.44+0.05%
Frax Share
$5.67-1.96%
Klaytn
$0.13097018+1.17%
Radix
$0.04029820+2.83%
IOTA
$0.14827567+0.49%
Chiliz
$0.05713373+2.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44314645+0.43%
Rocket Pool
$20.03-0.53%
ApeCoin
$1.07-0.01%
Conflux
$0.11704470+1.32%
Huobi Token
$2.36+0.88%
Gala
$0.01385453+1.38%
Mina
$0.36932191+1.40%
Sui
$0.41789714+2.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+1.83%
Casper
$0.03079785+1.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00005798+0.14%
dYdX
$1.89+2.25%
GMX
$36.55+3.26%
Wemix
$0.98031917-2.06%
Woo Network
$0.17801669+1.52%
Nexo
$0.53944225+2.14%
Dash
$25.94+1.88%
Compound
$42.12+3.49%
Zilliqa
$0.01675766+0.69%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18122000+3.61%
1inch Network
$0.24990781+0.74%
Arweave
$3.94+0.85%
SafePal
$0.60888780-2.67%
PancakeSwap
$1.15+2.43%
Gnosis
$95.53+1.99%
Flare
$0.00920173-1.38%
Illuvium
$39.93+0.18%
NEM
$0.02611267+1.97%
Holo
$0.00131914+15.75%
Qtum
$2.20+1.61%
Astar
$0.04302489+1.10%
Fetch.ai
$0.21645028+1.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.65+1.57%
Celo
$0.42545423+1.21%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.24%
Convex Finance
$2.68-0.18%
Mask Network
$2.62+2.16%
Loopring
$0.17164955+2.47%
SingularityNET
$0.17092377+2.66%
Helium
$1.46+0.25%
Worldcoin
$1.57+4.34%
Oasis Network
$0.04166200+3.00%
Zcash
$25.54+2.20%
Ankr
$0.01994767+1.15%
Band Protocol
$1.44+38.75%
Decred
$12.40+1.79%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76859776+2.87%
Stepn
$0.14755640+0.69%
SEI
$0.10414087+1.11%
Aragon
$4.67+0.95%
Akash Network
$0.84701093-1.76%
FLOKI
$0.00001854+1.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.15+2.28%
Golem
$0.18388977+2.59%
IoTeX
$0.01931601+1.95%
tomiNet
$2.36+3.98%
ICON
$0.18123483+3.44%
Yearn Finance
$5,165.92+1.03%
Livepeer
$5.83+1.20%
Beldex
$0.03017839-1.52%
Ravencoin
$0.01431346+0.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42244966+2.91%
BLUR
$0.16852216+2.04%
Wax
$0.04888163+0.41%
Merit Circle
$0.34881963+5.37%
Enjin
$0.16206677-0.50%
Audius
$0.14421131+0.77%
SXP
$0.27400761+1.92%
Kusama
$17.62+1.52%
Osmosis
$0.25130774-0.25%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.42%
Siacoin
$0.00297695+1.38%
JasmyCoin
$0.00315808+0.81%
Waves
$1.50+2.52%
Liquity
$1.58-2.87%
Biconomy
$0.21182146+1.68%
Moonbeam
$0.18297765+0.48%
Axelar
$0.31825832-0.04%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16924838-0.52%
Balancer
$3.11+1.02%
EthereumPoW
$1.25+2.40%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29934663+3.20%
Lisk
$0.80798223+2.88%
MAGIC
$0.48601097+1.14%
Harmony
$0.00938561+1.85%
TerraUSD
$0.01168711+2.58%
Polymath Network
$0.12720000+5.56%
Kyber Network
$0.65799904+2.97%
Horizen
$7.68+3.38%
Skale
$0.02194339+0.15%
Kadena
$0.43282575+0.15%
DigiByte
$0.00649567+4.55%
Sushiswap
$0.55255736+0.95%
Gains Network
$3.10+0.48%
API3
$1.07+4.11%
Status
$0.02565602+4.15%
UMA Protocol
$1.32+2.35%
Cartesi
$0.13202661+1.52%
PlayDapp
$0.15470659+2.66%
Nervos Network
$0.00261751-1.16%
Coin98
$0.14390085+3.57%
OriginTrail
$0.22329604+3.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.41329554-1.11%
Amp
$0.00148496+1.80%
Steem
$0.18371156+4.70%
Nano
$0.61327265+0.97%
Bancor
$0.56229842+4.37%
Joe
$0.23390865+3.35%
Sweat Economy
$0.01002098-1.25%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+6.63%
Numeraire
$12.28+1.29%
Powerledger
$0.17481869+3.34%
iExec RLC
$1.02+6.58%
Stormx
$0.00661511+2.28%
Radiant Capital
$0.22161721+0.61%
Covalent
$0.11460470+1.53%
Marlin
$0.00869013+5.21%
Celer Network
$0.01219226+2.15%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85+0.48%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01371784+1.68%
Core
$0.39981436+0.71%
OMG Network
$0.46458004+3.86%
Radworks
$1.29+2.64%
Civic
$0.07999086+3.75%
Celsius
$0.14693905+10.01%
Syscoin
$0.08383644+1.67%
Keep Network
$0.10917139-2.47%
Stella
$0.07268755+0.59%
Origin Protocol
$0.11877887+0.56%
WINkLink
$0.00006114+2.62%
Dent
$0.00061274+3.99%
Storj
$0.40424743+0.36%
Request
$0.07515091-3.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138645+1.11%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70396822+1.42%
Synapse
$0.29872237+5.37%
WazirX
$0.12317391+22.38%
Verge
$0.00337083+1.26%
Spell Token
$0.00044317+0.61%
Galxe
$1.18+1.35%
Sun Token
$0.00564351+5.14%
Chromia
$0.09349278+2.22%
NKN
$0.08368022+1.35%
SPACE ID
$0.18996525+2.26%
Gitcoin
$0.88117986+3.82%
Secret
$0.25058110+2.45%
Bluzelle
$0.12425305+1.91%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+1.94%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.90+5.34%
Verasity
$0.00503192-0.99%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01431626+0.17%
MetisDAO
$11.63+2.15%
Maple
$6.29+4.35%
COTI
$0.03934515+0.08%
Hashflow
$0.27810461-1.15%
Bifrost
$0.03497230+0.08%
Aergo
$0.10850762+6.15%
MOBOX
$0.21645362+2.09%
Ren
$0.04460992+1.22%
Adventure Gold
$0.57638858+0.35%
Badger DAO
$2.22+4.74%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23859236+0.95%
BarnBridge
$4.66-20.31%
Saitama
$0.00095434+7.64%
XYO Network
$0.00291612-0.35%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55903211+1.25%
ARPA
$0.04095229+1.65%
Aavegotchi
$0.78228470+2.22%
Raydium
$0.16777630+1.74%
Gods Unchained
$0.15084320-0.26%
Acala Token
$0.04555886+0.86%
TrueFi
$0.03530791+3.02%
Alien Worlds
$0.01013681+6.27%
BENQI
$0.00918777+84.52%
Orchid
$0.06247721-0.69%
Boba Network
$0.10485152+1.45%
SuperRare
$0.05568131+1.80%
Index Chain
$0.04505338+2.69%
Voyager Token
$0.11827438-1.58%
LCX
$0.04242440+3.22%
GAS
$2.33+1.59%
Moonriver
$3.89+0.26%
Litentry
$0.68257063+1.23%
RACA
$0.00009125+3.33%
DIA
$0.27515779+17.69%
LooksRare
$0.05533685+2.94%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00862057+0.32%
Reef
$0.00130084+2.44%
CEEK VR
$0.03551562-0.07%
Rally
$0.00586619+2.56%
Ethernity
$1.48+1.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11908562-4.68%
Polkastarter
$0.27398140+0.71%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-0.33%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04175538-0.34%
MOON
$0.23631286+1.33%
Alchemix
$12.55-0.73%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16461973-15.67%
Virtua
$0.02020913+2.50%
Travala.com
$0.44949012+3.17%
CLV
$0.03117347+2.87%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.99%
Keep3rV1
$44.86+0.55%
0x
$0.23462424+6.76%
Enzyme
$14.92-5.67%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18778073+3.44%
Star Atlas
$0.00144173+0.65%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072193+0.54%
Aurora
$0.04893780+0.75%
Velas
$0.00672069-6.68%
MXC
$0.00690470+0.27%
Harvest Finance
$23.78-0.67%
district0x
$0.02060597-9.09%
StaFi
$0.26361115+1.16%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+0.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00307303+2.91%
Serum
$0.03289792+2.13%
Rarible
$0.88543753+0.61%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036+13.52%
Decentral Games
$0.01309458-0.42%
Tamadoge
$0.00863179+0.45%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.72%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00820044+4.45%
Quantstamp
$0.00959308-0.32%
Tokemak
$0.36646157+0.62%
Augur
$0.50260984-1.30%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01218069-0.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04154567-1.68%
FTX Token
$1.07+0.84%
Braintrust
$0.38810090+1.54%
Pepe
$0.00000068+1.71%
BitDAO
$0.34869200+1.18%
Threshold
$0.02354581+1.45%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08312841+2.79%
Human
$0.03994329+0.67%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.49%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+3.29%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.15%
PayPal USD
$1.01+1.14%
Highstreet
$1.14+1.82%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USDC
$1.00-0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Gains Spark Bullish Call of ‘$15T Asset;’ BTC Forks Jump

One bull said bitcoin is “more valuable than gold” and will become a $15 trillion asset.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 16, 2023 at 10:14 a.m. UTC
(Alexander Grey/ Unsplash)

(Alexander Grey/ Unsplash)

Bitcoin (BTC) neared the $28,000 mark early Monday before retreating as crypto bulls seemed to bet on hopes of a major spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) going live in the U.S. in the coming months.

Bearish trades among bitcoin futures cost traders some $27 million within a few hours on the move during Asian morning hours. Open interest – the number of unsettled futures contracts, which may indicate market liquidity – rose 6.7%, showing improved trader participation over the past 12 hours.

Popular crypto investor Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner at SkyBridge Capital, said in a podcast he expected bitcoin to eventually become a $15 trillion asset over the coming years, calling it “more valuable than gold.”

Bitcoin led gains among major tokens, with Solana’s SOL and Tron’s TRX also climbing. SOL jumped as a bankruptcy estate for beleaguered crypto exchange FTX – which holds billions worth of SOL – staked nearly 10% of its holdings, damping fears of a token sell-off.

Among other alternative tokens, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), both bitcoin forks, gained as much as 11% while crypto casino Rollbit’s RLB tokens surged as much as 14%.

Elsewhere, crypto game Big Time’s BIGTIME tokens jumped 350% shortly after listing on influential exchange Coinbase (COIN). However, analysts at Delphi Digital said they considered the token an "extremely risky asset to be trading right now."

"Before touching on some of the game-related concerns, it is important to point out that it is incredibly hard to find any reliable sources on what BIGTIME tokenomics looks like," analyst Joseph Lloyd said in a client note shared with CoinDesk. "There is no vesting schedule, no mention of allocations, and no concrete info on the current circulating supply (will update when we have this info). All we know is that so far, approximately 5% of the total supply has been airdropped to players and is being actively traded on the open market."

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BitcoinTradingMarkets