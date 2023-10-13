Frax Finance's Fed Yield-Matching Staking Vault Attracts $30M, FXS Steady

Bitcoin
$26,920.27+0.37%
Ethereum
$1,551.60+0.15%
Binance Coin
$206.15+0.26%
XRP
$0.48343485+0.90%
Solana
$21.55+0.73%
Cardano
$0.24761771+0.75%
Dogecoin
$0.05868408+0.90%
Tron
$0.08540640-0.10%
Toncoin
$1.95-1.82%
Polygon
$0.51457655+0.18%
Polkadot
$3.71+0.67%
Litecoin
$61.71+0.89%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,933.10+0.32%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.72-0.22%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000685-0.19%
Chainlink
$7.25-0.17%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.72+2.35%
TrueUSD
$0.99564630-0.47%
Avalanche
$9.18+1.85%
Uniswap
$4.03-1.30%
Stellar
$0.10322157+1.02%
Monero
$152.21-0.69%
OKB
$42.97+1.15%
Binance USD
$0.99948488-0.13%
Ethereum Classic
$14.86-0.04%
Cosmos
$6.55+1.08%
Hedera
$0.04614232-0.29%
Filecoin
$3.21+0.30%
Lido DAO
$1.56+3.19%
Internet Computer
$2.99+3.00%
Cronos
$0.05075456+0.04%
Maker
$1,390.27+3.21%
Quant
$86.01+0.22%
VeChain
$0.01643383+1.04%
Aptos
$4.86+0.48%
Optimism
$1.20-0.55%
Arbitrum
$0.80770614+0.11%
NEAR Protocol
$1.01-0.72%
Aave
$63.81+1.38%
Kaspa
$0.04299007-1.62%
Algorand
$0.09523836+0.41%
The Graph
$0.08060208+0.94%
USDD
$0.99730303+1.07%
Stacks
$0.49145012+1.25%
Render Token
$1.75-1.03%
Bitcoin SV
$33.56-0.08%
XDC Network
$0.04644952-1.45%
Immutable X
$0.52141188+0.14%
Injective Protocol
$7.50+2.61%
Tezos
$0.65134301+1.14%
MultiverseX
$23.53+1.87%
EOS
$0.54390970+1.42%
Synthetix
$1.87-0.38%
The Sandbox
$0.28531866+1.48%
Theta
$0.58631720-0.37%
Axie Infinity
$4.22+0.16%
Decentraland
$0.28085571+0.95%
Fantom
$0.18258611+1.46%
THORChain
$1.67+10.83%
GateToken
$3.61-0.29%
Kava.io
$0.58550773+1.33%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99546022-0.60%
NEO
$6.83+1.59%
PAX Gold
$1,904.04+1.33%
eCash
$0.00002409+0.90%
Flow
$0.42082465+0.68%
KuCoin Token
$4.38+0.05%
Radix
$0.04004721-0.16%
Frax Share
$5.43-3.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96025678+3.46%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44086447+2.84%
ApeCoin
$1.06+0.87%
Klaytn
$0.12232666+3.50%
IOTA
$0.14232576+1.03%
Conflux
$0.11532175+0.65%
Chiliz
$0.05510059+1.03%
Gala
$0.01365913+1.14%
Huobi Token
$2.28-0.98%
Rocket Pool
$18.12-2.54%
Mina
$0.36221939+1.41%
Sui
$0.41201139+0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-1.84%
Casper
$0.03052908-0.44%
Luna Classic
$0.00005701+1.57%
dYdX
$1.85+0.03%
GMX
$35.52+0.01%
Wemix
$0.98196134-0.77%
Woo Network
$0.17522449+3.86%
Nexo
$0.52584848-0.25%
Dash
$25.31+0.76%
Compound
$40.75-0.08%
Zilliqa
$0.01602908+0.47%
Arweave
$3.88+1.25%
1inch Network
$0.24292810+1.14%
SafePal
$0.59777626+3.46%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16805000-0.02%
Gnosis
$93.12-0.86%
PancakeSwap
$1.09-1.28%
Illuvium
$39.86-0.48%
Flare
$0.00914806-0.60%
Qtum
$2.14+1.90%
NEM
$0.02478985+1.25%
Astar
$0.04205559+0.98%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.67%
Fetch.ai
$0.20555638+1.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.23-0.55%
Convex Finance
$2.64+2.81%
Celo
$0.41399708+1.15%
Mask Network
$2.55-0.49%
Loopring
$0.16743752+1.73%
Helium
$1.44+0.73%
SingularityNET
$0.16663190+0.13%
Oasis Network
$0.04037080+0.44%
Worldcoin
$1.47-0.04%
Zcash
$24.94+0.31%
Decred
$12.43+0.84%
Ankr
$0.01879813+1.43%
SEI
$0.10393841+0.97%
Holo
$0.00105293+1.15%
Aragon
$4.66+0.26%
Stepn
$0.14371138+1.64%
tomiNet
$2.46-5.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.04-0.56%
FLOKI
$0.00001786+6.85%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.70428401-1.15%
Golem
$0.17543491+1.61%
IoTeX
$0.01818136+0.89%
Yearn Finance
$5,124.29-0.06%
Beldex
$0.03005879+0.20%
Akash Network
$0.76863883+0.32%
Ravencoin
$0.01417519+1.38%
Enjin
$0.16754247-0.64%
Livepeer
$5.69+0.94%
ICON
$0.16693504+2.64%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40220253+0.39%
BLUR
$0.16144837+3.72%
Merit Circle
$0.33891786+3.78%
Audius
$0.13920367+3.02%
Osmosis
$0.25065669-0.92%
Wax
$0.04585130+0.25%
SXP
$0.26360018+0.38%
Kusama
$17.03+0.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00307047+1.49%
Waves
$1.48+2.94%
Siacoin
$0.00285488+0.31%
Axelar
$0.33394644-1.10%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.10%
Moonbeam
$0.18299838+1.26%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17133265+0.49%
Biconomy
$0.20726512+0.83%
Band Protocol
$1.02-1.05%
EthereumPoW
$1.23+3.89%
Balancer
$3.04-0.24%
Liquity
$1.39-5.16%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28637897+0.87%
MAGIC
$0.48857519-1.00%
Harmony
$0.00926452+2.24%
Kyber Network
$0.64368098-0.63%
TerraUSD
$0.01110798+0.79%
Lisk
$0.74926826+1.07%
Polymath Network
$0.12050000+2.90%
Kadena
$0.42595919+0.17%
Horizen
$7.38+0.61%
Gains Network
$3.120.00%
Sushiswap
$0.54259127+0.37%
Skale
$0.02093715+2.36%
DigiByte
$0.00614240+1.15%
API3
$1.02-1.40%
UMA Protocol
$1.27+1.21%
Cartesi
$0.12712649+1.14%
Status
$0.02338068+2.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00260244+0.90%
Stargate Finance
$0.41728358+1.51%
PlayDapp
$0.14670043+0.75%
OriginTrail
$0.21202241-3.28%
Coin98
$0.13469253-1.37%
Amp
$0.00144230+1.02%
Nano
$0.60090257+0.70%
Joe
$0.22791074+0.24%
Steem
$0.16992507+0.06%
Sweat Economy
$0.00949145+0.53%
Numeraire
$11.78+1.25%
Bancor
$0.51007379-0.09%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.52%
Stormx
$0.00647350+1.16%
Radiant Capital
$0.21658950+0.53%
Covalent
$0.11585747+2.35%
Powerledger
$0.16024900+6.27%
iExec RLC
$0.94617981-0.07%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.82+0.85%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01330496+0.69%
Celer Network
$0.01162318+1.56%
Core
$0.39391624-0.70%
Marlin
$0.00786704+0.10%
Radworks
$1.25+1.75%
Request
$0.08083071-12.41%
OMG Network
$0.43576013+1.06%
Civic
$0.07410688+0.87%
Storj
$0.40790619-1.49%
Stella
$0.07126558+1.61%
Origin Protocol
$0.11642372-0.40%
Keep Network
$0.10558118+19.13%
Syscoin
$0.08031215+1.14%
WINkLink
$0.00005917-0.83%
Dent
$0.00058185+1.99%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134088+0.89%
Spell Token
$0.00044210+1.24%
Celsius
$0.12982631+1.60%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68040169+1.72%
NKN
$0.08251495+1.28%
Hashflow
$0.30515378-0.91%
Verge
$0.00323390+1.14%
Galxe
$1.15+0.26%
Synapse
$0.27798189+0.90%
Chromia
$0.08895210+2.33%
Gitcoin
$0.85058405+1.28%
Secret
$0.24404596-0.30%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.86+1.12%
SPACE ID
$0.17965261+0.56%
Sun Token
$0.00531561-0.63%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01419107-1.51%
Bifrost
$0.03626349-0.60%
COTI
$0.03922734-0.57%
MetisDAO
$11.26-0.57%
Bluzelle
$0.11505895-1.89%
Bitgert
$0.00000012-1.64%
Verasity
$0.00475110+5.71%
Maple
$5.85+4.26%
MOBOX
$0.21049028+0.91%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24012472+0.29%
Aergo
$0.09938633+0.75%
Ren
$0.04387610+1.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.54904244+1.03%
WazirX
$0.08971718+2.65%
XYO Network
$0.00292020-1.15%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55512794+1.36%
Badger DAO
$1.98-0.04%
ARPA
$0.04004690+0.95%
Aavegotchi
$0.75925014+0.66%
Raydium
$0.16320224+1.77%
Saitama
$0.00084954+0.20%
Acala Token
$0.04571469+5.03%
TrueFi
$0.03427328+0.89%
Orchid
$0.06096203+1.44%
Boba Network
$0.10373357-2.24%
Gods Unchained
$0.14164643+3.64%
SuperRare
$0.05587229-2.23%
Alien Worlds
$0.00953021+1.63%
Index Chain
$0.04386568+3.90%
Voyager Token
$0.11406846+1.99%
LCX
$0.04085646+2.30%
GAS
$2.25+0.25%
Moonriver
$3.74+1.34%
Litentry
$0.66204053+3.58%
CEEK VR
$0.03570497+4.44%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00843217-3.64%
LooksRare
$0.05367407+1.39%
Reef
$0.00126545+3.62%
RACA
$0.00008535-1.82%
Rally
$0.00564212-2.18%
Ethernity
$1.42+2.16%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11730306+2.75%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-6.38%
Polkastarter
$0.25662007-0.23%
MOON
$0.23766140-0.71%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04148348+1.85%
DIA
$0.22648842+1.68%
BarnBridge
$2.60+59.68%
Alchemix
$11.81+3.27%
Virtua
$0.01897047+1.10%
CLV
$0.02992574+1.04%
Travala.com
$0.42250177+0.81%
Keep3rV1
$42.60+0.56%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13567609-2.33%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17695645-2.44%
Enzyme
$13.87+0.90%
Star Atlas
$0.00140138+1.16%
BENQI
$0.00489196+1.39%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071948-0.49%
0x
$0.20003016+5.07%
Aurora
$0.04945611-0.98%
MXC
$0.00691638-2.64%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.60%
district0x
$0.02179787-3.97%
Velas
$0.00613601+0.43%
Harvest Finance
$22.37+1.09%
StaFi
$0.25398366+4.43%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62+0.34%
Serum
$0.03210422-4.51%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293800+0.01%
Decentral Games
$0.01326794+2.20%
Rarible
$0.84139924-1.55%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000031-7.00%
Tamadoge
$0.00773821-3.96%
Bonk
$0.00000018-2.81%
Quantstamp
$0.00998492+7.69%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00811328-0.41%
Tokemak
$0.36199421+0.68%
Augur
$0.47117954-4.88%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01351700+0.88%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04042528+0.57%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.12%
Braintrust
$0.38336499+0.09%
Pepe
$0.00000064+1.72%
BitDAO
$0.32484507-8.46%
Threshold
$0.02162141+13.42%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08027561+1.15%
Human
$0.04024926-4.90%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.13%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.06-1.49%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.74%
PayPal USD
$0.99937493-0.78%
Highstreet
$1.12+1.26%
Tether
$0.99942645-0.15%
USDC
$0.99971451-0.19%
Dai
$0.99887042-0.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Frax Finance's Fed Yield-Matching Staking Vault Attracts $30M, FXS Steady

Early Thursday, Frax unveiled sFRAX staking vault, allowing users to take advantage of higher interest rates in the U.S.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 13, 2023 at 11:38 a.m. UTC
a hundred dollar bill

(Adam Nir/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Frax's governance token FXS is in stasis as the decentralized finance protocol's nascent high-yielding staking product draws millions in investor money.

Early Thursday, Frax unveiled sFRAX, an ERC4626 staking vault allowing holders of the protocol's partially collateralized fractional-algorithmic stablecoin FRAX to earn yields matching the U.S. Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate on reserve balances (IORB), currently around 5.4%.

The product debuted with an APY of 10%, eventually converging with the Fed's 5.4% IORB rate. So far, more than 150 users have poured in more than $35 million in the vault, according to Dune Analytics.

FXS' price rose 7% to $5.66 on Thursday, but has since pulled back to $5.49 to indicate a 0.5% gain on a 24-hour basis, CoinDesk data show. The steady price action is consistent with the continued low-volume range play among market leaders bitcoin and ether.

More than 150 users have poured $35 million in the newly launched sFRAX vault. (Dune Analytics)
More than 150 users have poured $35 million in the newly launched sFRAX vault. (Dune Analytics) (Dune Analytics)

The new offering comes as lending protocol MakerDAO enjoys a first-mover advantage in capitalizing on high interest in the U.S. According to Parsec Finance, MakerDAO has invested over $2 billion in short-term bonds via offchain structures since February 2022, offering a 5% savings rate on DAI and buy back its MKR token.

On a year-to-date basis, MKR has gained over 168%, outshining bitcoin's 62% rise by a big margin. FXS, meanwhile, has gained only 32% this year. Some in the crypto community expect FXS to catch up with MKR.

"Impressive growth from sFRAX with $24.6M allocated to Frax Finance's FinresPBC short-term U.S. Treasuries strategy currently yielding 10%. FXS set to make a MKR catch-up trade and reignite protocol revenue with the 5.25% risk-free rate," McKenna, pseudonymous founder of Founder of Arete Research, said on X.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.