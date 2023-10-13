Frax Finance's Fed Yield-Matching Staking Vault Attracts $30M, FXS Steady
Early Thursday, Frax unveiled sFRAX staking vault, allowing users to take advantage of higher interest rates in the U.S.
Frax's governance token FXS is in stasis as the decentralized finance protocol's nascent high-yielding staking product draws millions in investor money.
Early Thursday, Frax unveiled sFRAX, an ERC4626 staking vault allowing holders of the protocol's partially collateralized fractional-algorithmic stablecoin FRAX to earn yields matching the U.S. Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate on reserve balances (IORB), currently around 5.4%.
The product debuted with an APY of 10%, eventually converging with the Fed's 5.4% IORB rate. So far, more than 150 users have poured in more than $35 million in the vault, according to Dune Analytics.
FXS' price rose 7% to $5.66 on Thursday, but has since pulled back to $5.49 to indicate a 0.5% gain on a 24-hour basis, CoinDesk data show. The steady price action is consistent with the continued low-volume range play among market leaders bitcoin and ether.
The new offering comes as lending protocol MakerDAO enjoys a first-mover advantage in capitalizing on high interest in the U.S. According to Parsec Finance, MakerDAO has invested over $2 billion in short-term bonds via offchain structures since February 2022, offering a 5% savings rate on DAI and buy back its MKR token.
On a year-to-date basis, MKR has gained over 168%, outshining bitcoin's 62% rise by a big margin. FXS, meanwhile, has gained only 32% this year. Some in the crypto community expect FXS to catch up with MKR.
"Impressive growth from sFRAX with $24.6M allocated to Frax Finance's FinresPBC short-term U.S. Treasuries strategy currently yielding 10%. FXS set to make a MKR catch-up trade and reignite protocol revenue with the 5.25% risk-free rate," McKenna, pseudonymous founder of Founder of Arete Research, said on X.
