Bitcoin Is Currently Neither ‘Bullish’ or ‘Bearish,’ Traders Say

Bitcoin hovered just over the $26,8000 mark after losing 3% in the past week, with ether (ETH) traded over $1,500 after a 5% weekly hit. Other major tokens stabilized after seeing some losses: XRP and Solana’s SOL had dumped as much as 8%, while BNB Chain’s BNB and dogecoin (DOGE) had performed slightly better with a 3% loss.