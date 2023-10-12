First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Extends Decline for a Fifth Day, Touches $26.6K

Caroline Ellison wept on the witness stand near the end of her second day testifying against her former boss and ex-boyfriend, the fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. The diminutive, soft-spoken former CEO of Alameda Research described the unraveling last November of her hedge fund and its sister company, the FTX exchange, and the “relief” she felt as revelations about their fraud became public. “I felt a sense of relief that I didn’t have to lie anymore,” Ellison testified. Her voice trembled and cracked as she recalled one particular text message exchange between her and Bankman-Fried during what she described as the “overall worst week of my life." "I felt indescribably bad about all the ... people that lost their jobs ... and the people that trusted us that we had betrayed," Ellison told the packed courtroom as she reached for a tissue.