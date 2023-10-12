Bitcoin Drops Below $27K, Ether Stable as Jim Cramer Pokes Bearish Calls

Bitcoin
$26,796.23-0.89%
Ethereum
$1,558.43+0.04%
Binance Coin
$205.50-0.27%
XRP
$0.48188182-0.09%
Solana
$21.59-1.97%
Cardano
$0.24576242+0.11%
Dogecoin
$0.05850259-0.84%
Tron
$0.08621268-0.09%
Toncoin
$2.03+1.02%
Polygon
$0.51482315-0.48%
Polkadot
$3.72-0.74%
Litecoin
$61.16-2.55%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,789.74-0.93%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.12+0.19%
Chainlink
$7.34+1.72%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000681-0.37%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+0.16%
TrueUSD
$0.99652462-0.46%
Avalanche
$9.17-1.43%
Uniswap
$4.12+0.32%
Stellar
$0.10243010-0.93%
Monero
$153.72+1.58%
OKB
$42.60-0.70%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.06%
Ethereum Classic
$14.89+0.27%
Cosmos
$6.59+0.51%
Hedera
$0.04659618+0.98%
Filecoin
$3.17+0.13%
Lido DAO
$1.52-1.29%
Cronos
$0.05049394+3.30%
Internet Computer
$2.92+0.12%
Quant
$86.60+1.47%
Maker
$1,386.90+0.84%
VeChain
$0.01633559-0.53%
Aptos
$4.84+0.41%
Optimism
$1.23-1.48%
Arbitrum
$0.81137143+0.06%
NEAR Protocol
$1.02-0.39%
Kaspa
$0.04466483+4.60%
Aave
$63.39+0.81%
Algorand
$0.09501861+0.96%
The Graph
$0.08044103-0.55%
USDD
$1.00-0.23%
Stacks
$0.48938709+0.85%
XDC Network
$0.04871932+2.55%
Render Token
$1.78+0.26%
Bitcoin SV
$33.75+1.41%
Immutable X
$0.52799397+2.72%
Tezos
$0.65210709-2.12%
Synthetix
$1.90-0.59%
Injective Protocol
$7.33+0.53%
MultiverseX
$23.26+2.21%
EOS
$0.53797669+0.45%
Theta
$0.59320291+1.07%
The Sandbox
$0.28146963-0.05%
Axie Infinity
$4.24+0.89%
Decentraland
$0.27786833+0.57%
Fantom
$0.18045414+0.43%
GateToken
$3.61-0.51%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.29%
Kava.io
$0.57874547-0.66%
NEO
$6.73+0.25%
eCash
$0.00002398-0.87%
PAX Gold
$1,881.92+0.68%
THORChain
$1.51-8.54%
Flow
$0.41893285+0.39%
KuCoin Token
$4.39-0.43%
Radix
$0.04107938-7.58%
Frax Share
$5.52+5.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43265591-0.14%
Conflux
$0.11524088-0.30%
ApeCoin
$1.05+1.66%
Chiliz
$0.05519104-1.46%
IOTA
$0.14121596-1.16%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91680403-2.47%
Klaytn
$0.11940658+0.35%
Gala
$0.01368656+4.48%
Rocket Pool
$18.62-5.23%
Huobi Token
$2.29-0.94%
Sui
$0.41248241+0.48%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.68%
Mina
$0.35929373+1.35%
Casper
$0.03064793+0.23%
GMX
$36.01+0.40%
dYdX
$1.85-3.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00005633+0.14%
Wemix
$0.99454615+0.70%
Woo Network
$0.16956985+0.73%
Nexo
$0.52969422-0.83%
Dash
$25.29-1.25%
Compound
$40.80-0.30%
Zilliqa
$0.01598391+0.35%
Arweave
$3.85-2.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16905000-0.31%
1inch Network
$0.24037027+0.46%
SafePal
$0.58831012-2.86%
Gnosis
$93.99+0.52%
Illuvium
$41.07+3.17%
PancakeSwap
$1.10-3.34%
Flare
$0.00914877-0.41%
Qtum
$2.11-0.12%
NEM
$0.02453782-0.46%
Astar
$0.04148097-2.16%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.29-1.82%
Fetch.ai
$0.20599275+0.96%
Celo
$0.40985409-0.65%
Convex Finance
$2.60-1.92%
Mask Network
$2.56-0.49%
Helium
$1.45-0.35%
SingularityNET
$0.16776548+1.17%
Loopring
$0.16481358-1.55%
Worldcoin
$1.53-1.47%
Oasis Network
$0.04005323-0.06%
Zcash
$25.13-0.03%
tomiNet
$2.63-1.82%
Decred
$12.31-1.98%
SEI
$0.10380334+1.11%
Ankr
$0.01862153-0.94%
Aragon
$4.64+0.05%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.14+0.02%
Stepn
$0.14179817+0.44%
Holo
$0.00101337+2.19%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.71651494-2.98%
Golem
$0.17355224+0.39%
Akash Network
$0.78645941-3.56%
IoTeX
$0.01819133+2.51%
Yearn Finance
$5,155.09+1.03%
Enjin
$0.17035026-21.04%
Beldex
$0.03009829-0.35%
FLOKI
$0.00001683+0.06%
Ravencoin
$0.01392593-0.67%
Livepeer
$5.64+0.11%
Osmosis
$0.25870995-2.23%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40033775+0.81%
ICON
$0.16380349-0.08%
BLUR
$0.15702703-1.29%
Wax
$0.04590874-1.76%
Merit Circle
$0.33073460+10.28%
SXP
$0.26410548-1.81%
Kusama
$17.02+0.03%
Audius
$0.13539345+0.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00309356-1.55%
Siacoin
$0.00285090-0.25%
Axelar
$0.33880357-0.07%
Waves
$1.45+0.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.19%
Band Protocol
$1.04-0.08%
Moonbeam
$0.18223804+1.41%
Liquity
$1.49+5.02%
Biconomy
$0.20853860+2.99%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17119906+0.41%
Balancer
$3.07+0.57%
EthereumPoW
$1.20-0.53%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28501559+1.63%
MAGIC
$0.50059365-0.94%
Harmony
$0.00907935+1.94%
Kyber Network
$0.64867734-0.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01117783+0.94%
Kadena
$0.43123925+0.46%
Lisk
$0.73973562-1.50%
Horizen
$7.42+0.23%
Polymath Network
$0.11720000-2.50%
Sushiswap
$0.54212097+0.88%
DigiByte
$0.00615062+0.20%
Gains Network
$3.03-0.40%
Skale
$0.02017253-3.68%
API3
$1.04+0.16%
UMA Protocol
$1.26-1.21%
Cartesi
$0.12428461-2.29%
Status
$0.02301300+0.34%
Nervos Network
$0.00262019-0.72%
Stargate Finance
$0.41395694-1.05%
OriginTrail
$0.21979393-0.41%
PlayDapp
$0.14593891+0.64%
Amp
$0.00144922-3.24%
Nano
$0.60978250-2.46%
Coin98
$0.13413271-1.46%
Joe
$0.22963293-0.42%
Steem
$0.17030887+0.99%
Bancor
$0.51753863-1.60%
Sweat Economy
$0.00954274+6.77%
Numeraire
$11.69-2.66%
Radiant Capital
$0.21662939+0.88%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.10%
Stormx
$0.00639999-3.42%
iExec RLC
$0.94661464-1.45%
Covalent
$0.11238876-3.37%
Request
$0.08884205-7.64%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.81-0.17%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01330083-0.68%
Powerledger
$0.15188360+2.07%
Core
$0.39809229-0.72%
Celer Network
$0.01151210+0.25%
Marlin
$0.00789573-0.67%
Radworks
$1.23-3.01%
Origin Protocol
$0.12163737+3.60%
Storj
$0.42271081-1.12%
OMG Network
$0.42975103-1.71%
Civic
$0.07358853+0.99%
Syscoin
$0.08066140-1.19%
Stella
$0.07023362+0.15%
WINkLink
$0.00005971+1.17%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134787+0.85%
Dent
$0.00057416-0.15%
Spell Token
$0.00043846-1.32%
Celsius
$0.12822083+0.42%
NKN
$0.08211968+0.50%
Galxe
$1.15+0.35%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.65984886+0.75%
Synapse
$0.27958272+1.04%
Hashflow
$0.30082649+0.89%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.07-0.96%
Verge
$0.00318108-0.59%
Sun Token
$0.00537267-0.11%
Gitcoin
$0.85080381-0.46%
Secret
$0.24477386-2.13%
SPACE ID
$0.18032943+3.16%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01431571-4.55%
Chromia
$0.08748360+0.68%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+0.52%
Bifrost
$0.03653322+1.40%
COTI
$0.03989144+3.72%
Bluzelle
$0.11669246-1.95%
MetisDAO
$11.36-1.03%
Keep Network
$0.08755684+0.90%
Verasity
$0.00463627+0.08%
MOBOX
$0.21234813-0.28%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24211708+10.62%
Maple
$5.60-9.73%
Aergo
$0.09801671+0.46%
Ren
$0.04351182-0.54%
Adventure Gold
$0.55173278+1.21%
XYO Network
$0.00295302-1.05%
WazirX
$0.08856329-1.83%
Badger DAO
$2.00+0.37%
ARPA
$0.04008954+0.39%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53964549+1.70%
Aavegotchi
$0.75507945+0.21%
Saitama
$0.00085091+2.04%
Raydium
$0.16149653-0.17%
SuperRare
$0.05904737-20.40%
Boba Network
$0.10649932+0.12%
TrueFi
$0.03386917-2.30%
Acala Token
$0.04344274-1.64%
Orchid
$0.06023341-1.14%
Gods Unchained
$0.14053111+7.88%
Alien Worlds
$0.00945054+1.18%
Index Chain
$0.04264413-2.87%
Voyager Token
$0.11124390+3.48%
GAS
$2.25-0.64%
Moonriver
$3.74-0.91%
LCX
$0.03955186+1.38%
Litentry
$0.64413108-1.36%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00862383-5.44%
RACA
$0.00008671+0.35%
LooksRare
$0.05362863-2.24%
Rally
$0.00579366+0.15%
CEEK VR
$0.03412499-0.52%
Reef
$0.00122700+0.47%
Ethernity
$1.40-0.31%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11366395-7.19%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69+0.95%
Polkastarter
$0.25647715+0.17%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04130615+0.14%
DIA
$0.22628187-3.53%
Alchemix
$11.62+2.22%
Virtua
$0.01885104-0.96%
MOON
$0.20792837+5.34%
CLV
$0.02967812-1.07%
Travala.com
$0.42067246-0.76%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14376607+3.22%
Keep3rV1
$42.87+0.83%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18233869+4.99%
Enzyme
$13.72-0.77%
Star Atlas
$0.00140314-0.20%
BENQI
$0.00491501-0.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00070928-2.37%
0x
$0.19320239-1.12%
Aurora
$0.05003451-0.04%
MXC
$0.00707902-0.53%
district0x
$0.02290000+0.88%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.32%
BarnBridge
$1.62-5.32%
Harvest Finance
$22.30+0.11%
Velas
$0.00594974-2.76%
StaFi
$0.24767188-0.37%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63-1.11%
Serum
$0.03347933-1.12%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00290789+0.35%
Rarible
$0.85535650-2.88%
Decentral Games
$0.01307094+1.47%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000034-0.27%
Tamadoge
$0.00815835+2.54%
Bonk
$0.00000019-0.60%
Tokemak
$0.37545551+6.39%
Quantstamp
$0.00971960+1.08%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00786749-10.04%
Augur
$0.49165768-2.31%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01324877-3.57%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04048245-0.91%
FTX Token
$1.05+2.11%
Braintrust
$0.38482757-1.13%
Pepe
$0.00000063-1.30%
BitDAO
$0.37599444-5.62%
Threshold
$0.01870637+3.31%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08021624+1.01%
Human
$0.04208654+1.50%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.33%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-1.75%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.33%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.30%
Highstreet
$1.12-0.09%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USDC
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Drops Below $27K, Ether Stable as Jim Cramer Pokes Bearish Calls

Ether showed signs of stability after a nearly weeklong decline.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 12, 2023 at 7:52 a.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Bitcoin slipped just under 1% in the past 24 hours as bearish calls among analysts including Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, grew. Overall market capitalization lost 0.3%.

Ether (ETH) showed signs of stability around $1,500 with a 0.5% gain after a nearly weeklong slide. The token started to drop Monday after the influential Ethereum Foundation sold $2.7 million worth of ETH for stablecoins.

XRP and BNB Chain’s bnb tokens fell 0.4%, while Solana’s SOL dropped 1.4%. The only gainer among large-cap tokens was Chainlink’s LINK, which added 2.2% as one research firm noted it was likely the “safest bet” to profit from the emerging real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trend.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based indicator made up of hundreds of tokens, fell 0.4% to suggest overall losses among investor holdings.

Cramer joined an increasing cohort of bearish analysts Tuesday, suggesting bitcoin could “go down big.”

Earlier this week, several traders told CoinDesk that they expected risky assets, such as bitcoin and technology stocks, to fall further as the conflict between Hamas and Israel worsened – prompting fears of global instability and a flight to safe assets.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.