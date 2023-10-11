Stars Arena Exploiter: ‘I Want to Cooperate’

Bitcoin
$26,639.07-2.66%
Ethereum
$1,552.75-0.65%
Binance Coin
$205.51-1.15%
XRP
$0.48573189-2.19%
Solana
$21.70-0.29%
Cardano
$0.24616218-0.87%
Dogecoin
$0.05801126-1.62%
Tron
$0.08561094-1.08%
Toncoin
$2.01+0.15%
Polkadot
$3.72-2.53%
Polygon
$0.50985927-1.03%
Litecoin
$61.41-2.84%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,657.92-2.66%
Bitcoin Cash
$211.88+0.34%
Chainlink
$7.31+0.98%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000673-2.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.74+0.62%
TrueUSD
$0.99776922-0.33%
Avalanche
$9.35-1.82%
Uniswap
$4.06-0.87%
Stellar
$0.10240564-1.32%
Monero
$152.25-0.61%
OKB
$42.37-1.37%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.14%
Ethereum Classic
$14.73-1.35%
Cosmos
$6.66-0.14%
Hedera
$0.04613052-1.69%
Filecoin
$3.14-1.81%
Lido DAO
$1.55+0.81%
Internet Computer
$2.90-1.47%
Cronos
$0.04896763+0.18%
Quant
$85.49-0.05%
Maker
$1,369.62+0.81%
VeChain
$0.01619374-2.51%
Aptos
$4.78-2.20%
Optimism
$1.24-0.43%
Arbitrum
$0.80897638-1.57%
NEAR Protocol
$1.01-3.06%
Aave
$62.78-1.60%
Kaspa
$0.04234139-0.27%
Algorand
$0.09408049-1.36%
The Graph
$0.07984277-1.89%
USDD
$0.99609242-0.27%
Stacks
$0.47983808-3.23%
XDC Network
$0.04778441-3.11%
Render Token
$1.76-1.65%
Bitcoin SV
$33.59+0.43%
Immutable X
$0.51506922-3.03%
Synthetix
$1.92-0.35%
Tezos
$0.65529743-4.68%
Injective Protocol
$7.30+0.06%
EOS
$0.53146586-0.98%
MultiverseX
$22.65-1.28%
Theta
$0.58618277-1.02%
The Sandbox
$0.28082430-0.61%
Axie Infinity
$4.17-2.09%
Decentraland
$0.27485752-1.13%
Fantom
$0.17967900-1.08%
GateToken
$3.60-1.12%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.31%
THORChain
$1.62-3.86%
Kava.io
$0.57395549-3.34%
NEO
$6.67-1.82%
PAX Gold
$1,873.58+0.35%
eCash
$0.00002378+1.02%
Radix
$0.04245724-1.87%
Flow
$0.41602106-2.71%
KuCoin Token
$4.41+0.37%
Frax Share
$5.37+1.68%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93452835-3.94%
Chiliz
$0.05553968-1.82%
Rocket Pool
$19.47+0.43%
Conflux
$0.11422219-1.69%
IOTA
$0.14052840-4.61%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43071857-1.22%
ApeCoin
$1.03+1.08%
Klaytn
$0.11880507-1.26%
Huobi Token
$2.29-0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.51%
Mina
$0.35666100-1.70%
Gala
$0.01299353-2.57%
Sui
$0.40555736-2.41%
Casper
$0.03059887-1.03%
dYdX
$1.86-3.19%
GMX
$36.04+0.03%
Luna Classic
$0.00005609-2.61%
Wemix
$0.98231385+1.78%
Nexo
$0.53112481-0.92%
Woo Network
$0.16749772-0.67%
Dash
$25.33-1.72%
Compound
$40.97-0.57%
Zilliqa
$0.01584403-1.46%
SafePal
$0.59948171-2.15%
Arweave
$3.83-3.60%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16706318-2.42%
1inch Network
$0.23687568-1.07%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-3.99%
Gnosis
$93.05-0.75%
Illuvium
$40.41+1.87%
Flare
$0.00924093-1.90%
Astar
$0.04214549-2.43%
NEM
$0.02457402-2.63%
Qtum
$2.08-2.55%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.18%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.42-1.67%
Enjin
$0.21670855+0.33%
Convex Finance
$2.63-1.44%
Worldcoin
$1.59+3.84%
Fetch.ai
$0.20257834-1.20%
Celo
$0.40906420-2.73%
Mask Network
$2.54-2.99%
Helium
$1.44+0.26%
Loopring
$0.16580153-2.07%
SingularityNET
$0.16526374-1.63%
Oasis Network
$0.04012641+0.03%
tomiNet
$2.69+16.12%
Zcash
$24.83-2.44%
Decred
$12.54-3.03%
Ankr
$0.01869580-1.38%
SEI
$0.10183480-5.36%
Aragon
$4.57-2.45%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.09-1.26%
Stepn
$0.14057183-0.81%
Akash Network
$0.80845131-6.91%
Holo
$0.00099854-0.27%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.70430326-5.83%
Golem
$0.17171754-3.87%
Beldex
$0.03031047-0.26%
Yearn Finance
$5,074.08-2.29%
IoTeX
$0.01762800+0.90%
Livepeer
$5.65-2.82%
FLOKI
$0.00001653-4.16%
Osmosis
$0.26367357-2.28%
Ravencoin
$0.01368115-3.64%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40216216-0.58%
ICON
$0.16183122-3.69%
SXP
$0.26763960-1.86%
BLUR
$0.15547102-3.80%
Wax
$0.04556947-0.81%
Kusama
$16.91-1.52%
Audius
$0.13334200-2.26%
JasmyCoin
$0.00306621-3.90%
Siacoin
$0.00282901-3.42%
Axelar
$0.33684564+0.04%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.46%
Waves
$1.43-1.75%
Liquity
$1.49+0.76%
Merit Circle
$0.30026290-1.49%
Band Protocol
$1.03-1.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17076642+0.15%
Moonbeam
$0.17878876-4.43%
Biconomy
$0.20316229-1.70%
Balancer
$3.06-0.84%
EthereumPoW
$1.17-4.12%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28547110+1.75%
MAGIC
$0.50404883-0.08%
Kyber Network
$0.64971298-1.37%
Harmony
$0.00893574-0.60%
TerraUSD
$0.01107727-3.09%
Lisk
$0.74323102-2.31%
Polymath Network
$0.11910000-3.64%
Kadena
$0.42416045-2.82%
Horizen
$7.37-0.15%
Sushiswap
$0.53801603+0.48%
Skale
$0.02050422-2.27%
Gains Network
$3.02-1.47%
DigiByte
$0.00609153-1.42%
API3
$1.03+0.08%
UMA Protocol
$1.26-2.11%
Cartesi
$0.12338651-3.15%
Status
$0.02268685-3.06%
Nervos Network
$0.00259039-2.84%
Stargate Finance
$0.41568609-1.81%
OriginTrail
$0.21999151+0.18%
PlayDapp
$0.14346956-3.01%
Amp
$0.00144463-4.35%
Coin98
$0.13370939-3.27%
Nano
$0.60222744-4.06%
Bancor
$0.55109159+10.10%
Joe
$0.22907593-2.58%
Request
$0.09822303+36.03%
Steem
$0.16836841-3.00%
Numeraire
$11.61-4.88%
Stormx
$0.00652272+3.34%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00906009+2.29%
iExec RLC
$0.96028014-0.95%
Radiant Capital
$0.21365018-2.67%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.80-0.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01327099-0.65%
Covalent
$0.10630898-9.79%
Celer Network
$0.01145758-2.34%
Powerledger
$0.15033858-2.44%
Core
$0.39368914-0.36%
Marlin
$0.00794199+0.85%
Radworks
$1.25-1.87%
OMG Network
$0.43143140-2.06%
Storj
$0.40961064-10.69%
Origin Protocol
$0.11678160-0.97%
Civic
$0.07228630-2.13%
Syscoin
$0.08006078-2.11%
Stella
$0.06970804-0.82%
WINkLink
$0.00005923-0.34%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00133431-2.58%
Dent
$0.00057680-0.99%
Spell Token
$0.00044354-2.68%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.36+3.27%
Celsius
$0.12743770-2.30%
NKN
$0.08138844-1.06%
Synapse
$0.27748805+0.35%
Gitcoin
$0.86456446-1.17%
Verge
$0.00317970-0.80%
Galxe
$1.13-2.54%
Secret
$0.24784653-1.16%
Hashflow
$0.29640368-1.48%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.64111651-5.10%
Sun Token
$0.00534252-1.06%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01430887-3.13%
SPACE ID
$0.17696164-0.50%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-8.41%
Chromia
$0.08664278-2.49%
Bifrost
$0.03612444-0.02%
MetisDAO
$11.44-2.10%
Bluzelle
$0.11596894-7.95%
COTI
$0.03904270+1.73%
Keep Network
$0.08642417-3.95%
Verasity
$0.00457422-2.61%
Maple
$5.82-5.41%
MOBOX
$0.21333814-1.14%
Aergo
$0.09702826-2.98%
Ren
$0.04260739-3.03%
Adventure Gold
$0.53925168-4.70%
XYO Network
$0.00295082-2.16%
WazirX
$0.08909865-2.00%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21632820-3.01%
SuperRare
$0.06280996+8.67%
Badger DAO
$1.99-0.51%
ARPA
$0.04015062+0.06%
Aavegotchi
$0.75343706-0.22%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52359751-3.95%
Raydium
$0.16165190-0.26%
Saitama
$0.00084017+2.90%
Boba Network
$0.10647311+0.03%
TrueFi
$0.03426505+0.00%
Acala Token
$0.04376393-4.58%
Orchid
$0.05980894-2.65%
Alien Worlds
$0.00935986-0.73%
Voyager Token
$0.11470618+6.85%
Index Chain
$0.04304840-4.18%
Gods Unchained
$0.13042275-3.26%
GAS
$2.24-2.81%
LCX
$0.04034515-11.07%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00900984-0.60%
Moonriver
$3.71-2.54%
Litentry
$0.64588304-1.49%
LooksRare
$0.05438735-2.22%
RACA
$0.00008550-2.85%
Rally
$0.00574807-1.58%
CEEK VR
$0.03383103-3.27%
Reef
$0.00121793-1.91%
Ethernity
$1.41-0.15%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11880735-0.59%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.67-0.46%
Polkastarter
$0.25562335-0.60%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04152139-1.86%
DIA
$0.22426188-1.09%
Alchemix
$11.87+1.92%
Virtua
$0.01869400-2.28%
CLV
$0.02946469-1.40%
Travala.com
$0.42241530-1.15%
MOON
$0.19819149-0.72%
Keep3rV1
$42.29-1.10%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13743794-5.42%
Star Atlas
$0.00140619-1.27%
Enzyme
$13.64-0.55%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17223489-2.36%
BENQI
$0.00488442-3.99%
Onyxcoin
$0.00070463-2.10%
0x
$0.19164940+0.44%
Aurora
$0.04967230-0.96%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.19%
district0x
$0.02270000+5.43%
MXC
$0.00690436-4.65%
BarnBridge
$1.65-5.74%
Velas
$0.00598849-1.82%
Harvest Finance
$22.26-1.62%
StaFi
$0.24649507-2.94%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62-1.76%
Serum
$0.03357387-6.13%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00288196-1.33%
Rarible
$0.85866088-2.58%
Decentral Games
$0.01286566-3.57%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-4.49%
Tamadoge
$0.00810720-1.76%
Bonk
$0.00000019-0.24%
Tokemak
$0.37708147+6.71%
Quantstamp
$0.00956222-1.68%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00795563-9.22%
Augur
$0.51300891-6.58%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01366946+1.32%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04057908-0.55%
FTX Token
$1.02-2.82%
Braintrust
$0.38741460-1.57%
Pepe
$0.00000063-3.62%
BitDAO
$0.36751653-2.70%
Threshold
$0.01775044-6.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07880204-1.34%
Human
$0.04158322-4.89%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.98%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+1.57%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.54%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.45%
Highstreet
$1.12-1.40%
Tether
$1.00-0.06%
USDC
$1.00-0.08%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Stars Arena Exploiter: ‘I Want to Cooperate’

The social app on Avalanche was drained for $3 Million last week.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 4:53 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 11, 2023 at 5:04 p.m. UTC
A hacker (Azamat E/Unsplash)

A hacker (Azamat E/Unsplash)

An on-chain message signed by the smart contract address that attacked the Avalanche-based social app Stars Arena suggests the entity behind the exploit wants to cooperate.

(Snow Trace block explorer)
(Snow Trace block explorer)

Last week, the up-and-coming social platform Stars Arena was hacked, resulting in a loss of $3 million in AVAX tokens, despite prior warnings from users about potential security vulnerabilities.

Before the hack, Stars Arena was a darling of the Avalanche protocol, pushing up the AVAX token. Market data shows that the token is down 3% in the last week.

Signing transactions is a way pseudonymous hackers make their mark after an attack.

In March, the individual responsible for Euler Finance's $200 million exploit returned over $120 million to the protocol and issued an apology via signed messages on different blockchain transactions, identifying as “Jacob.”

In 2020, Bitcoin addresses that Craig Wright claims to own were used to sign a public message labeling him a “fraud" and refuting his ownership of them.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.