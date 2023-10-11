Stars Arena Exploiter: ‘I Want to Cooperate’
The social app on Avalanche was drained for $3 Million last week.
An on-chain message signed by the smart contract address that attacked the Avalanche-based social app Stars Arena suggests the entity behind the exploit wants to cooperate.
Last week, the up-and-coming social platform Stars Arena was hacked, resulting in a loss of $3 million in AVAX tokens, despite prior warnings from users about potential security vulnerabilities.
Before the hack, Stars Arena was a darling of the Avalanche protocol, pushing up the AVAX token. Market data shows that the token is down 3% in the last week.
Signing transactions is a way pseudonymous hackers make their mark after an attack.
In March, the individual responsible for Euler Finance's $200 million exploit returned over $120 million to the protocol and issued an apology via signed messages on different blockchain transactions, identifying as “Jacob.”
In 2020, Bitcoin addresses that Craig Wright claims to own were used to sign a public message labeling him a “fraud" and refuting his ownership of them.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.