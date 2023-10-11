Stablecoins: Roman Coins or Spanish Doubloons for the Modern Era

Bitcoin
$26,719.58-2.69%
Ethereum
$1,559.72-0.62%
Binance Coin
$205.73-0.96%
XRP
$0.48379259-2.24%
Solana
$21.91-0.51%
Cardano
$0.24701997-0.55%
Dogecoin
$0.05813630-1.30%
Tron
$0.08623282-0.11%
Toncoin
$2.00-1.07%
Polkadot
$3.74-2.19%
Polygon
$0.51333815-1.24%
Litecoin
$61.56-2.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,721.82-2.75%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.37+0.46%
Chainlink
$7.30+0.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000678-1.45%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+0.68%
TrueUSD
$0.99863024-0.07%
Avalanche
$9.35-2.54%
Uniswap
$4.08-1.03%
Stellar
$0.10243616-1.73%
Monero
$151.59-0.88%
OKB
$42.61-1.22%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.33%
Ethereum Classic
$14.77-1.44%
Cosmos
$6.61-2.62%
Hedera
$0.04617663-1.91%
Filecoin
$3.16-1.64%
Lido DAO
$1.55+0.67%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.45%
Cronos
$0.04924455+0.31%
Quant
$85.69+0.39%
Maker
$1,375.75+1.14%
VeChain
$0.01620463-2.96%
Aptos
$4.80-2.38%
Optimism
$1.25+0.57%
Arbitrum
$0.80842260-1.63%
NEAR Protocol
$1.02-2.98%
Aave
$63.12-1.18%
Kaspa
$0.04235032-4.22%
Algorand
$0.09437359-1.02%
The Graph
$0.07966986-2.35%
USDD
$0.99936489+0.14%
Stacks
$0.48140259-3.83%
XDC Network
$0.04818236-2.29%
Render Token
$1.78-0.77%
Bitcoin SV
$33.29-2.00%
Synthetix
$1.93-0.04%
Tezos
$0.65805743-5.10%
Immutable X
$0.50986166-4.35%
Injective Protocol
$7.27-1.33%
EOS
$0.53389848-1.06%
MultiverseX
$22.72-1.01%
Theta
$0.58697963-1.23%
The Sandbox
$0.28058016-0.91%
Axie Infinity
$4.17-2.54%
Decentraland
$0.27491556-1.30%
Fantom
$0.18060728-0.91%
GateToken
$3.60-1.08%
THORChain
$1.63-2.57%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.67%
Kava.io
$0.57371610-3.36%
NEO
$6.67-1.75%
PAX Gold
$1,875.69+0.63%
eCash
$0.00002379+0.79%
Flow
$0.41636479-2.72%
Radix
$0.04194266-2.86%
KuCoin Token
$4.42+0.34%
Frax Share
$5.42+2.51%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93867136-3.83%
Chiliz
$0.05572571-1.58%
Conflux
$0.11490314-1.50%
Rocket Pool
$19.32-0.66%
IOTA
$0.14019798-5.33%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43159840-2.00%
ApeCoin
$1.03+0.71%
Klaytn
$0.11884099-1.59%
Huobi Token
$2.30-0.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.52%
Mina
$0.35762785-1.63%
Casper
$0.03084062-0.35%
Gala
$0.01304036-2.70%
Sui
$0.40665035-2.49%
GMX
$36.32+0.68%
dYdX
$1.86-3.99%
Luna Classic
$0.00005620-2.22%
Wemix
$0.99180492+2.91%
Nexo
$0.53608545+0.15%
Woo Network
$0.16759786-2.08%
Dash
$25.33-2.39%
Compound
$41.06-0.89%
Zilliqa
$0.01583893-1.11%
SafePal
$0.60885323-0.63%
Arweave
$3.86-2.88%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16778000-1.41%
1inch Network
$0.23695260-1.21%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-3.85%
Gnosis
$93.03-0.58%
Illuvium
$40.11+2.68%
Flare
$0.00921201-3.77%
Astar
$0.04200439-2.33%
NEM
$0.02460272-2.68%
Qtum
$2.09-2.51%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.48%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.42-1.76%
Enjin
$0.21411905-1.13%
Convex Finance
$2.64-1.05%
Worldcoin
$1.59+3.51%
Fetch.ai
$0.20264903-2.11%
Celo
$0.41044687-2.43%
Mask Network
$2.53-3.21%
Helium
$1.44+1.01%
Loopring
$0.16570846-2.10%
SingularityNET
$0.16540483-2.03%
Oasis Network
$0.03982197-0.81%
tomiNet
$2.65+21.01%
Decred
$12.55-2.49%
Zcash
$24.83-3.32%
Ankr
$0.01867845-1.42%
Aragon
$4.65-0.59%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.13-1.39%
SEI
$0.10171048-4.67%
Stepn
$0.14044512-1.23%
Akash Network
$0.80968670-8.33%
Holo
$0.00099618-0.57%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.69543393-7.75%
Yearn Finance
$5,193.95-1.02%
Golem
$0.17188244-3.87%
Beldex
$0.02986304-1.79%
IoTeX
$0.01779809+1.78%
Livepeer
$5.63-3.64%
FLOKI
$0.00001650-4.55%
Osmosis
$0.26370772-2.98%
Ravencoin
$0.01373258-3.31%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40282287-2.98%
ICON
$0.16135025-3.49%
SXP
$0.26744978-1.95%
BLUR
$0.15555593-4.09%
Wax
$0.04521918-2.09%
Kusama
$16.89-2.10%
Audius
$0.13393449-2.32%
JasmyCoin
$0.00308793-3.66%
Siacoin
$0.00282713-2.92%
Axelar
$0.33677647+0.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.55%
Waves
$1.44-1.20%
Liquity
$1.50+1.75%
Merit Circle
$0.29926424-2.17%
Band Protocol
$1.03-1.69%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17111042-0.30%
Moonbeam
$0.18002686-3.40%
Biconomy
$0.20312774-1.67%
Balancer
$3.06-0.54%
EthereumPoW
$1.19-2.61%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28223056+0.01%
MAGIC
$0.50444344-0.08%
Harmony
$0.00895335-0.37%
Kyber Network
$0.64437482-1.90%
TerraUSD
$0.01108011-4.51%
Lisk
$0.74372674-2.51%
Polymath Network
$0.11910000-2.22%
Kadena
$0.42216019-3.27%
Horizen
$7.36-2.17%
Sushiswap
$0.53815606+0.08%
Gains Network
$3.05-0.70%
Skale
$0.02048989-2.94%
DigiByte
$0.00614754-0.53%
API3
$1.03+1.20%
UMA Protocol
$1.27-1.46%
Status
$0.02282613-2.33%
Cartesi
$0.12266954-4.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00260835-2.25%
Stargate Finance
$0.41410158-2.19%
OriginTrail
$0.21998503+0.29%
PlayDapp
$0.14356884-3.02%
Coin98
$0.13386312-3.56%
Amp
$0.00143471-5.15%
Nano
$0.60137356-4.20%
Bancor
$0.54944807+9.04%
Joe
$0.22834440-3.82%
Request
$0.09940847+58.66%
Steem
$0.16818537-2.62%
Stormx
$0.00653812+3.08%
Numeraire
$11.54-5.47%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.36%
Sweat Economy
$0.00914653+3.98%
Radiant Capital
$0.21573061-2.52%
iExec RLC
$0.95894273-1.06%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.79-1.12%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01328258-0.81%
Core
$0.40053908-2.01%
Covalent
$0.10703982-11.11%
Powerledger
$0.15037577-2.64%
Marlin
$0.00798224+1.57%
Celer Network
$0.01139835-3.49%
Radworks
$1.25-1.47%
OMG Network
$0.42981301-3.21%
Origin Protocol
$0.11761499+1.52%
Storj
$0.41085859-10.74%
Civic
$0.07263185-1.68%
Syscoin
$0.08034104-2.81%
Stella
$0.07015954+0.14%
WINkLink
$0.00005943+0.16%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00133766-1.98%
Dent
$0.00057646-0.92%
Spell Token
$0.00044168-3.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.30+1.95%
Celsius
$0.12797997-2.86%
NKN
$0.08179455-1.06%
Synapse
$0.27939568+0.70%
Gitcoin
$0.87245334-0.90%
Galxe
$1.13-2.47%
Verge
$0.00318137-1.19%
Secret
$0.24671043-1.88%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.64282433-5.08%
Hashflow
$0.29542952-2.26%
Sun Token
$0.00536229-0.50%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01431848-2.66%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-8.30%
SPACE ID
$0.17715838-0.49%
Chromia
$0.08674109-2.06%
Bifrost
$0.03617660-1.22%
MetisDAO
$11.43-1.82%
COTI
$0.03947901+2.91%
Bluzelle
$0.11601264-8.74%
Keep Network
$0.08646588-2.70%
Verasity
$0.00456763-4.27%
Maple
$5.81-6.49%
MOBOX
$0.21288821-2.07%
Aergo
$0.09696157-2.86%
Ren
$0.04286096-3.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.54203196-4.60%
XYO Network
$0.00297235-2.60%
WazirX
$0.08960973-1.63%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21712715-3.46%
Badger DAO
$1.99-0.84%
ARPA
$0.04020762-0.23%
SuperRare
$0.06162082+7.31%
Aavegotchi
$0.75286107+0.08%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52530635-3.46%
Raydium
$0.16267396+0.03%
Saitama
$0.00084488+4.38%
Boba Network
$0.10661586-0.94%
TrueFi
$0.03440799+0.13%
Acala Token
$0.04398848-3.61%
Orchid
$0.05974747-2.62%
Alien Worlds
$0.00940890-0.59%
Voyager Token
$0.11499890+6.78%
Index Chain
$0.04309096-4.33%
Gods Unchained
$0.13031107-3.47%
GAS
$2.26-2.28%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00905437+0.11%
LCX
$0.04038878-13.09%
Moonriver
$3.72-2.26%
Litentry
$0.65150943-1.00%
LooksRare
$0.05529994-0.70%
RACA
$0.00008588-3.34%
Rally
$0.00573753-2.32%
CEEK VR
$0.03423512-1.68%
Reef
$0.00121718-2.22%
Ethernity
$1.42+0.91%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11931762+0.30%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.67-0.77%
Polkastarter
$0.25616547-0.39%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04131729-2.67%
DIA
$0.22514180+0.24%
Alchemix
$11.93+2.73%
Virtua
$0.01883404-1.79%
CLV
$0.02953075-0.70%
Travala.com
$0.42296472-1.14%
MOON
$0.19761090+0.24%
Keep3rV1
$42.79-0.05%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13890655-3.76%
Star Atlas
$0.00140293-1.20%
Enzyme
$13.69-1.10%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17321332-1.38%
BENQI
$0.00490023-3.62%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071717-1.86%
0x
$0.19371142+2.62%
Aurora
$0.04976916-0.25%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.95%
MXC
$0.00703262-1.56%
district0x
$0.02270000+4.98%
BarnBridge
$1.66-5.60%
Harvest Finance
$22.41+0.13%
Velas
$0.00590708-3.77%
StaFi
$0.24615395-2.76%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63-1.26%
Serum
$0.03370175-1.50%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00289357-1.48%
Rarible
$0.87250157-0.66%
Decentral Games
$0.01293952-2.17%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000035-5.28%
Tamadoge
$0.00812491-1.48%
Bonk
$0.00000019-0.23%
Tokemak
$0.37700445-2.58%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00798541-9.74%
Quantstamp
$0.00947937-1.86%
Augur
$0.51152102-5.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01372168+2.33%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04059928-0.55%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.59%
Braintrust
$0.38705047-1.56%
Pepe
$0.00000064-2.41%
BitDAO
$0.36292664-3.61%
Threshold
$0.01783608-5.57%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07854240-2.00%
Human
$0.04183067-4.52%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.20%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+1.59%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.72%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.26%
Highstreet
$1.11-1.54%
Tether
$1.00+0.11%
USDC
$1.00+0.34%
Dai
$1.00+0.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Stablecoins: Roman Coins or Spanish Doubloons for the Modern Era

Borderless by design, these modern digital tokens can make cross-border commerce much cheaper and easier.

By Nick Philpott
AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
Roman coins (Wikimedia Commons)

Roman coins (Wikimedia Commons)

AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC

It is easy to see digital assets as something completely new. However, they represent a return to a longer-term historical trend of money being far more international than it is today. Stablecoins and digital assets are a means of unshackling money from inherently national payment systems and placing it on the open internet.

To illustrate the point, we can look back to the 1950s when a hoard of Roman denarius coins, buried by a soldier in 43 A.D., was discovered in Kent, England. What was surprising was that it contained coins from the Roman Republic. This meant that the Roman soldier was being paid in silver coins that were potentially up to 250 years old. The modern equivalent is to pay a U.S. Marine today with Spanish doubloons.

You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

Modern money has a much shorter lifespan and is far less international compared with Roman times. This longevity and mobility meant that the world was divided into much larger currency blocs. In 1800, the Spanish doubloon, also known as the silver dollar, was used across Latin America, the Caribbean, China and large parts of Southeast Asia. The Indian rupee dominated large parts of Arabia and Africa, while the Ottoman lira was used across the Balkans and the Middle East.

By 1900, colonialism had seen the adoption of currencies, or at least local derivations, of the British pound, French franc and others. Latin American independence movements had led to the creation of new nation-states and, with them, their own currencies, thus breaking down these large currency blocs.

After World War II, there was another surge in the number of independent nations with their own currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and the Pakistani rupee. By 2000, the collapse of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia led to the addition of currencies such as the Serbian dinar and the Armenian dram, resulting in a global total of over 150 currencies. Since then, the trend has started to go into reverse with the euro as well as the dollarisation of countries such as Ecuador.

Read more: What Fat Tails and Revolutionary Ages Mean for Digital Assets

The arrival of digital assets, which allows money to be placed on the open internet, means that the borders that once separated currency areas are breaking down. Stablecoins are one of the first movers in this evolution. They are, unlike fiat currency or many central bank digital currencies, borderless by design. They can be sent as easily and cheaply as sending a text message or an email and can be held by a recipient in a digital wallet. They are currently issued by private companies, but a limited group of nations may have an opportunity to support the international or regional adoption of their currencies by making them available as stablecoins.

Stablecoins may lead to a return of the historical norm of the world existing in much larger currency blocs, which in turn would make cross-border commerce much cheaper and easier.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Philpott
Nick Philpott

Nick Philpott is COO of Zodia Markets

Follow @NJWPhilpott on Twitter