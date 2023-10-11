Stablecoins: Roman Coins or Spanish Doubloons for the Modern Era

The arrival of digital assets, which allows money to be placed on the open internet, means that the borders that once separated currency areas are breaking down. Stablecoins are one of the first movers in this evolution. They are, unlike fiat currency or many central bank digital currencies, borderless by design. They can be sent as easily and cheaply as sending a text message or an email and can be held by a recipient in a digital wallet. They are currently issued by private companies, but a limited group of nations may have an opportunity to support the international or regional adoption of their currencies by making them available as stablecoins.