Real Estate-Backed Stablecoin USDR De-Pegs After Treasury Was Drained of Liquid Assets

Bitcoin
$26,685.81-2.75%
Ethereum
$1,554.73-0.73%
Binance Coin
$205.27-0.97%
XRP
$0.48347576-2.22%
Solana
$21.84-0.35%
Cardano
$0.24645414-0.55%
Dogecoin
$0.05804767-1.24%
Tron
$0.08610275-0.27%
Toncoin
$2.00-1.09%
Polkadot
$3.73-2.12%
Polygon
$0.51124431-1.29%
Litecoin
$61.31-3.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,876.98-2.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$213.52+0.25%
Chainlink
$7.27+0.41%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000676-1.70%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+0.57%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.20%
Avalanche
$9.32-2.11%
Uniswap
$4.07-1.09%
Stellar
$0.10233784-1.65%
Monero
$151.44-0.86%
OKB
$42.53-1.27%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.34%
Ethereum Classic
$14.77-1.40%
Cosmos
$6.62-1.91%
Hedera
$0.04605692-2.05%
Filecoin
$3.14-1.70%
Lido DAO
$1.55+0.89%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.20%
Cronos
$0.04901947+0.00%
Quant
$85.57+0.26%
Maker
$1,371.87+0.92%
VeChain
$0.01615283-3.04%
Aptos
$4.78-2.52%
Optimism
$1.24+0.61%
Arbitrum
$0.80606453-1.65%
NEAR Protocol
$1.01-2.96%
Aave
$62.90-1.39%
Kaspa
$0.04253581-2.86%
Algorand
$0.09402526-1.09%
The Graph
$0.07952084-2.16%
USDD
$0.99928085+0.10%
Stacks
$0.47886855-3.92%
XDC Network
$0.04814428-2.34%
Render Token
$1.76-1.59%
Bitcoin SV
$33.30-1.10%
Synthetix
$1.92-0.08%
Tezos
$0.65767222-5.01%
Immutable X
$0.50970667-4.05%
Injective Protocol
$7.26-1.28%
EOS
$0.53305711-1.08%
MultiverseX
$22.68-0.84%
Theta
$0.58511991-1.36%
The Sandbox
$0.27989830-0.81%
Axie Infinity
$4.17-2.24%
Decentraland
$0.27428662-1.27%
Fantom
$0.18016820-0.63%
GateToken
$3.60-1.07%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.86%
THORChain
$1.62-2.73%
Kava.io
$0.57248921-3.42%
NEO
$6.66-1.84%
PAX Gold
$1,876.32+0.73%
eCash
$0.00002366+0.43%
Flow
$0.41533448-2.85%
Radix
$0.04187355-2.62%
KuCoin Token
$4.41+0.46%
Frax Share
$5.40+2.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93238166-4.26%
Chiliz
$0.05561365-1.47%
Conflux
$0.11471187-1.31%
Rocket Pool
$19.46+0.01%
IOTA
$0.13992773-5.26%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43048679-1.93%
ApeCoin
$1.03+0.89%
Klaytn
$0.11830793-1.98%
Huobi Token
$2.30-0.55%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.44%
Mina
$0.35753060-1.45%
Casper
$0.03078102-0.33%
Gala
$0.01300175-2.55%
Sui
$0.40604994-2.53%
GMX
$36.21+0.58%
dYdX
$1.86-3.74%
Luna Classic
$0.00005605-2.01%
Wemix
$0.99110587+2.75%
Nexo
$0.53469219-0.11%
Woo Network
$0.16686769-2.29%
Dash
$25.31-2.20%
Compound
$41.02-0.78%
Zilliqa
$0.01580749-1.14%
SafePal
$0.60388399-1.23%
Arweave
$3.85-2.88%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16753684-1.65%
1inch Network
$0.23631604-1.32%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-3.95%
Gnosis
$93.11-0.48%
Illuvium
$39.99+2.38%
Flare
$0.00919429-3.86%
Astar
$0.04196302-2.11%
NEM
$0.02459684-2.58%
Qtum
$2.08-2.47%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.40-1.93%
Enjin
$0.21413268-1.01%
Convex Finance
$2.63-1.36%
Worldcoin
$1.59+3.44%
Celo
$0.40990761-2.31%
Fetch.ai
$0.20213405-2.08%
Mask Network
$2.53-3.32%
Helium
$1.44-0.38%
Loopring
$0.16541234-2.22%
SingularityNET
$0.16481996-1.79%
tomiNet
$2.70+24.59%
Oasis Network
$0.03979625-0.81%
Decred
$12.56-2.86%
Zcash
$24.85-3.13%
Ankr
$0.01866591-1.36%
Aragon
$4.61-1.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.11-1.35%
SEI
$0.10137545-4.78%
Stepn
$0.14012088-1.27%
Akash Network
$0.80942980-8.40%
Holo
$0.00099564-0.27%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.69555562-7.85%
Golem
$0.17158177-4.01%
Yearn Finance
$5,156.37-1.74%
Beldex
$0.02985632-1.67%
IoTeX
$0.01782977+2.15%
Livepeer
$5.62-3.57%
FLOKI
$0.00001648-4.29%
Osmosis
$0.26359025-2.71%
Ravencoin
$0.01369196-3.36%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40202009-1.68%
ICON
$0.16144971-3.29%
SXP
$0.26666011-1.96%
BLUR
$0.15501622-4.16%
Wax
$0.04531202-1.02%
Kusama
$16.89-1.81%
Audius
$0.13367338-2.09%
JasmyCoin
$0.00306304-4.16%
Siacoin
$0.00282557-2.93%
Axelar
$0.33682817+0.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.50%
Waves
$1.44-1.28%
Liquity
$1.50+0.81%
Merit Circle
$0.29913931-1.98%
Band Protocol
$1.03-1.73%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17143081+0.50%
Moonbeam
$0.17880523-3.89%
Biconomy
$0.20284223-1.82%
Balancer
$3.06-0.49%
EthereumPoW
$1.19-2.62%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28172051+0.22%
MAGIC
$0.50282422-0.03%
Harmony
$0.00893513-0.47%
Kyber Network
$0.64285696-2.22%
TerraUSD
$0.01103200-3.91%
Lisk
$0.74275702-2.39%
Polymath Network
$0.11910000-2.38%
Kadena
$0.42298446-2.97%
Horizen
$7.35-1.99%
Sushiswap
$0.53655947+0.08%
Gains Network
$3.05-0.71%
DigiByte
$0.00614348-0.48%
Skale
$0.02043072-2.59%
API3
$1.03+1.28%
UMA Protocol
$1.27-1.27%
Status
$0.02280006-2.61%
Cartesi
$0.12218824-4.28%
Nervos Network
$0.00260220-2.29%
Stargate Finance
$0.41303104-2.15%
OriginTrail
$0.21981147+0.35%
PlayDapp
$0.14396605-2.54%
Amp
$0.00143515-5.11%
Coin98
$0.13354497-3.54%
Nano
$0.60350239-3.68%
Bancor
$0.55593376+11.03%
Joe
$0.22767147-3.84%
Steem
$0.16811523-2.64%
Request
$0.09719522+55.04%
Stormx
$0.00652091+2.85%
Numeraire
$11.53-5.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.56%
Sweat Economy
$0.00914547+4.19%
Radiant Capital
$0.21487786-2.60%
iExec RLC
$0.95823429-1.13%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.79-1.07%
Core
$0.40057969+0.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01324049-0.76%
Covalent
$0.10698008-10.90%
Powerledger
$0.15046565-2.60%
Marlin
$0.00798968+1.47%
Celer Network
$0.01136514-3.55%
Radworks
$1.25-1.50%
OMG Network
$0.42941502-3.06%
Origin Protocol
$0.11822863+0.93%
Storj
$0.40967764-10.96%
Civic
$0.07251560-1.38%
Syscoin
$0.08040793-2.46%
Stella
$0.06989584-0.07%
WINkLink
$0.00005940+0.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00133000-2.30%
Dent
$0.00057450-1.23%
Spell Token
$0.00044111-3.14%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.26+1.05%
Celsius
$0.12713856-2.96%
NKN
$0.08161878-0.96%
Synapse
$0.27890879+0.50%
Gitcoin
$0.86840778-1.03%
Verge
$0.00317221-1.21%
Galxe
$1.13-2.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.64086238-5.20%
Sun Token
$0.00535568-0.55%
Hashflow
$0.29460950-2.22%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01437889-2.25%
Secret
$0.24413591-2.70%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-8.10%
SPACE ID
$0.17660675-0.45%
Chromia
$0.08644544-2.40%
Bifrost
$0.03606294-1.13%
MetisDAO
$11.44-1.74%
COTI
$0.03938481+2.62%
Bluzelle
$0.11601776-8.60%
Keep Network
$0.08644707-2.70%
Verasity
$0.00456817-4.03%
Maple
$5.80-6.17%
MOBOX
$0.21281231-2.14%
Aergo
$0.09698045-2.97%
Ren
$0.04272738-3.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.54269567-4.36%
XYO Network
$0.00296404-3.11%
WazirX
$0.08949972-1.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21659235-3.35%
Badger DAO
$1.99+0.06%
ARPA
$0.04009041-0.38%
SuperRare
$0.06187207+7.51%
Aavegotchi
$0.75295090-0.01%
Raydium
$0.16258802-0.22%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52346807-3.50%
Saitama
$0.00084418+4.03%
Boba Network
$0.10658776-1.32%
TrueFi
$0.03420403-0.52%
Acala Token
$0.04383295-4.26%
Orchid
$0.05960545-2.74%
Alien Worlds
$0.00937707-0.44%
Index Chain
$0.04297072-4.38%
Voyager Token
$0.11405732+5.78%
Gods Unchained
$0.12991048-3.73%
LCX
$0.04090646-11.10%
GAS
$2.25-2.26%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00904128+0.05%
Moonriver
$3.70-2.67%
Litentry
$0.65051880-0.89%
LooksRare
$0.05476357-1.84%
RACA
$0.00008583-3.51%
Rally
$0.00574033-2.15%
CEEK VR
$0.03423081-1.89%
Reef
$0.00121412-2.17%
Ethernity
$1.42+0.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11901510+0.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.66-0.94%
Polkastarter
$0.25628776-0.35%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04127123-2.50%
DIA
$0.22502028-0.05%
Alchemix
$11.84+2.14%
Virtua
$0.01883543-1.70%
Travala.com
$0.42284267-1.12%
CLV
$0.02931213-1.43%
MOON
$0.19788832+0.78%
Keep3rV1
$42.71-0.28%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13800470-4.13%
Star Atlas
$0.00140564-1.22%
Enzyme
$13.71-0.98%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17306533-1.70%
BENQI
$0.00488458-3.41%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071311-2.48%
0x
$0.19347152+2.71%
Aurora
$0.04980678-0.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.97%
MXC
$0.00702468-1.73%
district0x
$0.02250000+4.16%
BarnBridge
$1.66-6.00%
Harvest Finance
$22.47+0.70%
Velas
$0.00589361-4.14%
StaFi
$0.24560259-3.00%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62-1.44%
Serum
$0.03362200-1.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00289140-1.41%
Rarible
$0.86800081-1.08%
Decentral Games
$0.01290458-2.44%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000035-7.58%
Tamadoge
$0.00809637-1.90%
Bonk
$0.00000019-0.08%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00827461-6.43%
Tokemak
$0.37703816-2.51%
Quantstamp
$0.00962847-0.56%
Augur
$0.51203686-4.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01367867+2.30%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04045549-0.64%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.56%
Braintrust
$0.38701590-1.29%
Pepe
$0.00000064-2.11%
BitDAO
$0.36292664-3.61%
Threshold
$0.01781310-5.95%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07830151-2.08%
Human
$0.04177451-4.90%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.60%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+1.55%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.45%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.06%
Highstreet
$1.11-1.38%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USDC
$1.00+0.34%
Dai
$1.00+0.26%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Real Estate-Backed Stablecoin USDR De-Pegs After Treasury Was Drained of Liquid Assets

On-chain data suggests that USDR's treasury was drained of liquid assets, leading to a run on the stablecoin.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 4:46 p.m. UTC
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House. (Getty Images)

Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House. (Getty Images)

Polygon-based stablecoin Real USD (USDR), backed by real estate holdings, saw its value drop to nearly $0.51 within a few hours after its treasury was drained of DAI.

According to on-chain data published by Tangible DAO, the entity behind USDR, the treasury currently holds zero DAI, with the only liquid assets being a roughly $6.2 million insurance fund for a circulating supply of 45 million USDR — worth $45 million when pegged.

(TangibleDAO)

The treasury is also backed by the token TNGBL. However, market data from CoinGecko shows that its total 24-hour trading volume is less than $300,000 with a bid depth of less than $5,000 on UniSwap, making it impossible to liquidate large amounts.

Data from a Polygon block explorer shows that some traders are selling USDR in USDC trading pairs for pennies on the dollar.

USDR's website shows that the project is offering a 16% yield.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
StablecoinsDAI