Crypto HODLers Stash Bitcoin Worth $1.35B Each Month, Onchain Data Show

Bitcoin
$27,263.02-1.37%
Ethereum
$1,575.63-0.68%
Binance Coin
$207.95-0.31%
XRP
$0.48756620-1.80%
Solana
$22.24-0.02%
Cardano
$0.24809664-1.33%
Dogecoin
$0.05906261+0.09%
Tron
$0.08636856-0.52%
Toncoin
$2.01+1.23%
Polkadot
$3.77-1.60%
Polygon
$0.52046015-1.66%
Litecoin
$62.60-0.75%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,263.08-1.41%
Bitcoin Cash
$215.04-0.86%
Chainlink
$7.30-0.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000688-0.93%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.74+2.09%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.25%
Avalanche
$9.42-3.57%
Uniswap
$4.14-0.03%
Stellar
$0.10396109-1.19%
Monero
$151.30-1.27%
OKB
$43.01-0.38%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Ethereum Classic
$14.94-0.85%
Cosmos
$6.62-5.80%
Hedera
$0.04633283-2.44%
Filecoin
$3.19-1.03%
Lido DAO
$1.57+1.47%
Internet Computer
$2.93-1.71%
Cronos
$0.04918242-0.15%
Maker
$1,397.74+1.69%
Quant
$86.20+0.22%
VeChain
$0.01655922-2.11%
Aptos
$4.87-2.02%
Optimism
$1.26+1.46%
Arbitrum
$0.81993004-0.92%
NEAR Protocol
$1.03-2.72%
Aave
$63.76-0.72%
Kaspa
$0.04294996-4.24%
Algorand
$0.09517893-1.48%
The Graph
$0.08098928-1.13%
USDD
$0.99814981+0.11%
Stacks
$0.49225340-2.17%
Render Token
$1.81+3.32%
Bitcoin SV
$33.19-1.43%
XDC Network
$0.04609535-7.72%
Tezos
$0.66932750-3.94%
Synthetix
$1.94-1.22%
Immutable X
$0.51843229-2.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.32-2.66%
EOS
$0.54106205-0.28%
MultiverseX
$22.98-0.18%
Theta
$0.59158278-0.68%
The Sandbox
$0.28274645-0.83%
Axie Infinity
$4.22-2.20%
Decentraland
$0.27773760-1.15%
Fantom
$0.18244737-0.30%
THORChain
$1.67-1.29%
GateToken
$3.62-0.47%
Kava.io
$0.58391558-0.91%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.43%
NEO
$6.75-2.06%
eCash
$0.00002431+2.41%
PAX Gold
$1,876.58+0.47%
Radix
$0.04413887-0.10%
Flow
$0.41881741-3.13%
KuCoin Token
$4.43-0.26%
Frax Share
$5.33+1.41%
Chiliz
$0.05644172-0.47%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94332729-2.66%
Conflux
$0.11618081-1.23%
IOTA
$0.14280046-3.65%
Rocket Pool
$19.46-2.02%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43408666-3.03%
ApeCoin
$1.04-0.19%
Klaytn
$0.11968435-1.36%
Huobi Token
$2.28-2.60%
Gala
$0.01326721-1.71%
Sui
$0.41378404-0.73%
Mina
$0.36119127-1.18%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.78%
Casper
$0.03094952-0.46%
dYdX
$1.90-3.83%
GMX
$36.55+0.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00005663-0.19%
Wemix
$1.00+1.92%
Woo Network
$0.17122751+0.26%
Nexo
$0.53567271-0.48%
Dash
$25.68-2.12%
Compound
$41.38-0.49%
Zilliqa
$0.01598822-0.82%
SafePal
$0.61571955+0.51%
Arweave
$3.91-0.73%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17148338+0.19%
PancakeSwap
$1.14-1.83%
1inch Network
$0.23972292-1.17%
Gnosis
$93.19-0.91%
Illuvium
$40.06+3.09%
Astar
$0.04284609-2.72%
Flare
$0.00912234-6.24%
NEM
$0.02496374-0.92%
Qtum
$2.12-2.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.45-1.73%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.30%
Convex Finance
$2.66-2.19%
Worldcoin
$1.62+4.73%
Fetch.ai
$0.20564757-2.10%
Celo
$0.41437585-2.50%
Mask Network
$2.58-2.07%
Loopring
$0.16812161-2.02%
Helium
$1.45-0.29%
SingularityNET
$0.16689404-1.79%
Oasis Network
$0.04024868-0.13%
Zcash
$25.39-1.01%
Decred
$12.63-1.57%
tomiNet
$2.54+6.35%
Ankr
$0.01890351-1.23%
SEI
$0.10426030-4.28%
Aragon
$4.67-0.92%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.16-0.97%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73713050-3.63%
Akash Network
$0.82909446-7.41%
Stepn
$0.14221738-0.72%
Enjin
$0.17738190-18.60%
Holo
$0.00099795-0.59%
Golem
$0.17480224-2.94%
Beldex
$0.03040982-1.38%
Yearn Finance
$5,168.06-1.47%
IoTeX
$0.01791074+2.84%
FLOKI
$0.00001696-2.23%
Ravencoin
$0.01398650-1.63%
Osmosis
$0.26613588-5.76%
Livepeer
$5.64-4.13%
Wax
$0.04818213+5.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40454207+0.15%
ICON
$0.16513860-1.34%
BLUR
$0.15949255-2.27%
SXP
$0.27186130-0.59%
Kusama
$17.11-2.53%
JasmyCoin
$0.00315897-1.38%
Audius
$0.13600366-2.24%
Siacoin
$0.00287008-1.73%
Waves
$1.45-0.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.24%
Axelar
$0.33484607-0.68%
Merit Circle
$0.30486224-2.78%
Band Protocol
$1.05-0.67%
Liquity
$1.49+1.92%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17127870+0.78%
Moonbeam
$0.18302067-3.59%
Biconomy
$0.20509943-3.32%
Balancer
$3.08-1.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.21-2.39%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28129359-1.57%
MAGIC
$0.50897834-1.06%
Kyber Network
$0.65376384-0.68%
Harmony
$0.00903194-0.45%
Polymath Network
$0.12230000-1.21%
TerraUSD
$0.01118689-0.61%
Lisk
$0.75317148+0.15%
Kadena
$0.43047093-1.78%
Horizen
$7.42-5.14%
Sushiswap
$0.54132562-0.85%
Skale
$0.02084055-1.82%
DigiByte
$0.00622975+0.65%
Gains Network
$3.07-0.90%
API3
$1.04+2.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.28-2.09%
Cartesi
$0.12716837-1.75%
Status
$0.02311679-1.82%
Nervos Network
$0.00266038-0.50%
Stargate Finance
$0.41931698-1.78%
OriginTrail
$0.22273533-0.85%
PlayDapp
$0.14692611-2.46%
Coin98
$0.13778720-0.12%
Nano
$0.62092454-1.43%
Amp
$0.00146593-3.84%
Bancor
$0.56454919+8.61%
Joe
$0.23273153-3.19%
Steem
$0.16989451-2.18%
Numeraire
$12.08-1.48%
Stormx
$0.00667195+5.23%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.38%
Radiant Capital
$0.21912007-1.98%
Request
$0.09107978+45.58%
iExec RLC
$0.96727385-0.62%
Sweat Economy
$0.00901485-0.36%
Covalent
$0.11237018-6.00%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.82-2.31%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01350647-2.35%
Core
$0.40267901-2.52%
Celer Network
$0.01154909-3.08%
Powerledger
$0.15154151-1.91%
Marlin
$0.00799528+0.69%
Radworks
$1.27-1.56%
OMG Network
$0.43836686-2.12%
Storj
$0.42403888-9.45%
Origin Protocol
$0.11817494+1.02%
Syscoin
$0.08176498-0.67%
Civic
$0.07305887-0.94%
Stella
$0.07057805-0.20%
WINkLink
$0.00005943-0.28%
Spell Token
$0.00044968-2.98%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134790-2.49%
Dent
$0.00058177-1.74%
Celsius
$0.12975043-1.68%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.28+5.05%
NKN
$0.08299977+0.33%
Synapse
$0.28367430+0.65%
Galxe
$1.15-1.01%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.66194088-3.73%
Verge
$0.00322968-1.31%
Secret
$0.24954402+0.15%
Gitcoin
$0.86542076-2.49%
Hashflow
$0.30019447-2.75%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01457891-3.10%
Sun Token
$0.00537813-0.96%
Chromia
$0.08817169-1.07%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-10.31%
SPACE ID
$0.17693044-1.64%
MetisDAO
$11.58-0.88%
Bifrost
$0.03595778-2.15%
Bluzelle
$0.11677723-6.95%
COTI
$0.03941604-0.33%
Maple
$6.16+2.18%
Verasity
$0.00468153-7.82%
Keep Network
$0.08679971-0.57%
MOBOX
$0.21580081-1.73%
Aergo
$0.09843380-2.05%
Ren
$0.04351961-2.29%
Adventure Gold
$0.54721138-3.95%
XYO Network
$0.00301189-3.46%
SuperRare
$0.06569835+13.06%
WazirX
$0.09101874-0.61%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22017974-5.13%
Badger DAO
$2.01-1.11%
ARPA
$0.04061814+0.90%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53470875-2.17%
Aavegotchi
$0.75474855-0.62%
Raydium
$0.16448263-0.33%
Saitama
$0.00083691-0.95%
Acala Token
$0.04518859-2.74%
TrueFi
$0.03484311-1.19%
Boba Network
$0.10578547-2.63%
Orchid
$0.06046757-2.90%
Alien Worlds
$0.00943109-1.50%
Index Chain
$0.04414376-2.53%
Gods Unchained
$0.13136554-5.26%
Voyager Token
$0.10826672-0.44%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00915979+0.96%
GAS
$2.28-2.08%
Moonriver
$3.82-0.84%
Litentry
$0.65992306-0.46%
LCX
$0.03938913-7.99%
LooksRare
$0.05547665-2.00%
RACA
$0.00008638-2.85%
Rally
$0.00576281-2.02%
CEEK VR
$0.03459836-1.32%
Reef
$0.00123492-1.64%
Ethernity
$1.44+0.65%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11887001-3.12%
Polkastarter
$0.25781056-0.95%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.66-1.45%
DIA
$0.23002166+0.79%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04112590-4.77%
Alchemix
$11.80+3.48%
Virtua
$0.01941026-0.12%
CLV
$0.02967915-1.44%
Travala.com
$0.42655470-2.33%
MOON
$0.19984412-5.28%
Keep3rV1
$43.05-0.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13852590-9.20%
Enzyme
$13.89-0.36%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17428780-2.48%
BENQI
$0.00494135-3.67%
Star Atlas
$0.00140420-1.63%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071725-0.62%
0x
$0.19774741+4.41%
Aurora
$0.04991165-0.33%
MXC
$0.00713778-2.76%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.00%
district0x
$0.02280000+4.12%
BarnBridge
$1.73-4.81%
Harvest Finance
$22.83+1.33%
Velas
$0.00603678-5.55%
StaFi
$0.24992571-2.26%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.66-1.39%
Serum
$0.03496804+1.97%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00292313-0.64%
Rarible
$0.88267110-0.08%
Decentral Games
$0.01302629-1.03%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000034+7.78%
Tamadoge
$0.00795423-4.79%
Bonk
$0.00000019-1.53%
Quantstamp
$0.00971089-0.86%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00791866+0.47%
Tokemak
$0.35444122-8.03%
Augur
$0.51436603-6.04%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01425009+2.90%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04097732-1.50%
FTX Token
$1.03-3.48%
Braintrust
$0.39001829-1.29%
Pepe
$0.00000066-1.64%
BitDAO
$0.35848414-9.02%
Threshold
$0.01829836-1.00%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07994363-2.10%
Human
$0.04154068-5.87%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-6.38%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+1.00%
Hamster
$0.00000000-5.70%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.49%
Highstreet
$1.13-0.81%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USDC
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Crypto HODLers Stash Bitcoin Worth $1.35B Each Month, Onchain Data Show

The continued accumulation shows tightening supply and a widespread reluctance to transact, according to Glassnode.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 11, 2023 at 10:29 a.m. UTC
bag of coins

(DizzyRoseblade/Pixabay)

Long-term investors continue to buy up bitcoin (BTC) at a brisk pace, contributing to market illiquidity, data by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode show.

The HODLer net position change metric shows long-term investors or wallets with a history of holding coins for at least 155 days have been accumulating 50,000 BTC ($1.35 billion) per month.

The total number of BTC held by long-term holders has reached a new all-time high of over 14.859 million BTC, amounting to 76% of the cryptocurrency's circulating supply.

"Over +50k BTC per month are currently being Vaulted by HODLers, suggesting both a tightening supply and a widespread reluctance to transact," Glassnode said in the latest weekly report, adding that the market is experiencing a sustained regime of coin dormancy.

Dormant coins are those that haven't been spent on-chain over a given period. Increased coin dormancy means coins are being held for longer periods of time in an illiquid state.

In other words, it indicates a relative weakness of supply-side pressure in the market and the potential for an exaggerated price rally.

The metric tracks buying/selling activity of addresses controlled by entities known to hold coins for at least 155 days (Glassnode)
The metric tracks buying/selling activity of addresses controlled by entities known to hold coins for at least 155 days (Glassnode) (Glassnode)

We may earn a commission from partner links. Commissions do not affect our journalists’ opinions or evaluations. For more, see our Ethics Policy.

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.