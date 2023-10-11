Crypto HODLers Stash Bitcoin Worth $1.35B Each Month, Onchain Data Show
The continued accumulation shows tightening supply and a widespread reluctance to transact, according to Glassnode.
The HODLer net position change metric shows long-term investors or wallets with a history of holding coins for at least 155 days have been accumulating 50,000 BTC ($1.35 billion) per month.
The total number of BTC held by long-term holders has reached a new all-time high of over 14.859 million BTC, amounting to 76% of the cryptocurrency's circulating supply.
"Over +50k BTC per month are currently being Vaulted by HODLers, suggesting both a tightening supply and a widespread reluctance to transact," Glassnode said in the latest weekly report, adding that the market is experiencing a sustained regime of coin dormancy.
Dormant coins are those that haven't been spent on-chain over a given period. Increased coin dormancy means coins are being held for longer periods of time in an illiquid state.
In other words, it indicates a relative weakness of supply-side pressure in the market and the potential for an exaggerated price rally.
We may earn a commission from partner links. Commissions do not affect our journalists’ opinions or evaluations. For more, see our Ethics Policy.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.