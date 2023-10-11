Ether Could Hit $8K by End of 2026: Standard Chartered

Bitcoin
$26,685.81-2.75%
Ethereum
$1,554.73-0.73%
Binance Coin
$205.27-0.97%
XRP
$0.48347576-2.22%
Solana
$21.84-0.35%
Cardano
$0.24645414-0.55%
Dogecoin
$0.05804767-1.24%
Tron
$0.08610275-0.27%
Toncoin
$2.00-1.09%
Polkadot
$3.73-2.12%
Polygon
$0.51124431-1.29%
Litecoin
$61.31-3.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,876.98-2.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$213.52+0.25%
Chainlink
$7.27+0.41%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000676-1.70%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+0.57%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.20%
Avalanche
$9.32-2.11%
Uniswap
$4.07-1.09%
Stellar
$0.10233784-1.65%
Monero
$151.44-0.86%
OKB
$42.53-1.27%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.34%
Ethereum Classic
$14.77-1.40%
Cosmos
$6.62-1.91%
Hedera
$0.04605692-2.05%
Filecoin
$3.14-1.70%
Lido DAO
$1.55+0.89%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.20%
Cronos
$0.04901947+0.00%
Quant
$85.57+0.26%
Maker
$1,371.87+0.92%
VeChain
$0.01615283-3.04%
Aptos
$4.78-2.52%
Optimism
$1.24+0.61%
Arbitrum
$0.80606453-1.65%
NEAR Protocol
$1.01-2.96%
Aave
$62.90-1.39%
Kaspa
$0.04253581-2.86%
Algorand
$0.09402526-1.09%
The Graph
$0.07952084-2.16%
USDD
$0.99928085+0.10%
Stacks
$0.47886855-3.92%
XDC Network
$0.04814428-2.34%
Render Token
$1.76-1.59%
Bitcoin SV
$33.30-1.10%
Synthetix
$1.92-0.08%
Tezos
$0.65767222-5.01%
Immutable X
$0.50970667-4.05%
Injective Protocol
$7.26-1.28%
EOS
$0.53305711-1.08%
MultiverseX
$22.68-0.84%
Theta
$0.58511991-1.36%
The Sandbox
$0.27989830-0.81%
Axie Infinity
$4.17-2.24%
Decentraland
$0.27428662-1.27%
Fantom
$0.18016820-0.63%
GateToken
$3.60-1.07%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.86%
THORChain
$1.62-2.73%
Kava.io
$0.57248921-3.42%
NEO
$6.66-1.84%
PAX Gold
$1,876.32+0.73%
eCash
$0.00002366+0.43%
Flow
$0.41533448-2.85%
Radix
$0.04187355-2.62%
KuCoin Token
$4.41+0.46%
Frax Share
$5.40+2.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93238166-4.26%
Chiliz
$0.05561365-1.47%
Conflux
$0.11471187-1.31%
Rocket Pool
$19.46+0.01%
IOTA
$0.13992773-5.26%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43048679-1.93%
ApeCoin
$1.03+0.89%
Klaytn
$0.11830793-1.98%
Huobi Token
$2.30-0.55%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.44%
Mina
$0.35753060-1.45%
Casper
$0.03078102-0.33%
Gala
$0.01300175-2.55%
Sui
$0.40604994-2.53%
GMX
$36.21+0.58%
dYdX
$1.86-3.74%
Luna Classic
$0.00005605-2.01%
Wemix
$0.99110587+2.75%
Nexo
$0.53469219-0.11%
Woo Network
$0.16686769-2.29%
Dash
$25.31-2.20%
Compound
$41.02-0.78%
Zilliqa
$0.01580749-1.14%
SafePal
$0.60388399-1.23%
Arweave
$3.85-2.88%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16753684-1.65%
1inch Network
$0.23631604-1.32%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-3.95%
Gnosis
$93.11-0.48%
Illuvium
$39.99+2.38%
Flare
$0.00919429-3.86%
Astar
$0.04196302-2.11%
NEM
$0.02459684-2.58%
Qtum
$2.08-2.47%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.40-1.93%
Enjin
$0.21413268-1.01%
Convex Finance
$2.63-1.36%
Worldcoin
$1.59+3.44%
Celo
$0.40990761-2.31%
Fetch.ai
$0.20213405-2.08%
Mask Network
$2.53-3.32%
Helium
$1.44-0.38%
Loopring
$0.16541234-2.22%
SingularityNET
$0.16481996-1.79%
tomiNet
$2.70+24.59%
Oasis Network
$0.03979625-0.81%
Decred
$12.56-2.86%
Zcash
$24.85-3.13%
Ankr
$0.01866591-1.36%
Aragon
$4.61-1.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.11-1.35%
SEI
$0.10137545-4.78%
Stepn
$0.14012088-1.27%
Akash Network
$0.80942980-8.40%
Holo
$0.00099564-0.27%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.69555562-7.85%
Golem
$0.17158177-4.01%
Yearn Finance
$5,156.37-1.74%
Beldex
$0.02985632-1.67%
IoTeX
$0.01782977+2.15%
Livepeer
$5.62-3.57%
FLOKI
$0.00001648-4.29%
Osmosis
$0.26359025-2.71%
Ravencoin
$0.01369196-3.36%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40202009-1.68%
ICON
$0.16144971-3.29%
SXP
$0.26666011-1.96%
BLUR
$0.15501622-4.16%
Wax
$0.04531202-1.02%
Kusama
$16.89-1.81%
Audius
$0.13367338-2.09%
JasmyCoin
$0.00306304-4.16%
Siacoin
$0.00282557-2.93%
Axelar
$0.33682817+0.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.50%
Waves
$1.44-1.28%
Liquity
$1.50+0.81%
Merit Circle
$0.29913931-1.98%
Band Protocol
$1.03-1.73%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17143081+0.50%
Moonbeam
$0.17880523-3.89%
Biconomy
$0.20284223-1.82%
Balancer
$3.06-0.49%
EthereumPoW
$1.19-2.62%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28172051+0.22%
MAGIC
$0.50282422-0.03%
Harmony
$0.00893513-0.47%
Kyber Network
$0.64285696-2.22%
TerraUSD
$0.01103200-3.91%
Lisk
$0.74275702-2.39%
Polymath Network
$0.11910000-2.38%
Kadena
$0.42298446-2.97%
Horizen
$7.35-1.99%
Sushiswap
$0.53655947+0.08%
Gains Network
$3.05-0.71%
DigiByte
$0.00614348-0.48%
Skale
$0.02043072-2.59%
API3
$1.03+1.28%
UMA Protocol
$1.27-1.27%
Status
$0.02280006-2.61%
Cartesi
$0.12218824-4.28%
Nervos Network
$0.00260220-2.29%
Stargate Finance
$0.41303104-2.15%
OriginTrail
$0.21981147+0.35%
PlayDapp
$0.14396605-2.54%
Amp
$0.00143515-5.11%
Coin98
$0.13354497-3.54%
Nano
$0.60350239-3.68%
Bancor
$0.55593376+11.03%
Joe
$0.22767147-3.84%
Steem
$0.16811523-2.64%
Request
$0.09719522+55.04%
Stormx
$0.00652091+2.85%
Numeraire
$11.53-5.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.56%
Sweat Economy
$0.00914547+4.19%
Radiant Capital
$0.21487786-2.60%
iExec RLC
$0.95823429-1.13%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.79-1.07%
Core
$0.40057969+0.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01324049-0.76%
Covalent
$0.10698008-10.90%
Powerledger
$0.15046565-2.60%
Marlin
$0.00798968+1.47%
Celer Network
$0.01136514-3.55%
Radworks
$1.25-1.50%
OMG Network
$0.42941502-3.06%
Origin Protocol
$0.11822863+0.93%
Storj
$0.40967764-10.96%
Civic
$0.07251560-1.38%
Syscoin
$0.08040793-2.46%
Stella
$0.06989584-0.07%
WINkLink
$0.00005940+0.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00133000-2.30%
Dent
$0.00057450-1.23%
Spell Token
$0.00044111-3.14%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.26+1.05%
Celsius
$0.12713856-2.96%
NKN
$0.08161878-0.96%
Synapse
$0.27890879+0.50%
Gitcoin
$0.86840778-1.03%
Verge
$0.00317221-1.21%
Galxe
$1.13-2.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.64086238-5.20%
Sun Token
$0.00535568-0.55%
Hashflow
$0.29460950-2.22%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01437889-2.25%
Secret
$0.24413591-2.70%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-8.10%
SPACE ID
$0.17660675-0.45%
Chromia
$0.08644544-2.40%
Bifrost
$0.03606294-1.13%
MetisDAO
$11.44-1.74%
COTI
$0.03938481+2.62%
Bluzelle
$0.11601776-8.60%
Keep Network
$0.08644707-2.70%
Verasity
$0.00456817-4.03%
Maple
$5.80-6.17%
MOBOX
$0.21281231-2.14%
Aergo
$0.09698045-2.97%
Ren
$0.04272738-3.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.54269567-4.36%
XYO Network
$0.00296404-3.11%
WazirX
$0.08949972-1.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21659235-3.35%
Badger DAO
$1.99+0.06%
ARPA
$0.04009041-0.38%
SuperRare
$0.06187207+7.51%
Aavegotchi
$0.75295090-0.01%
Raydium
$0.16258802-0.22%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52346807-3.50%
Saitama
$0.00084418+4.03%
Boba Network
$0.10658776-1.32%
TrueFi
$0.03420403-0.52%
Acala Token
$0.04383295-4.26%
Orchid
$0.05960545-2.74%
Alien Worlds
$0.00937707-0.44%
Index Chain
$0.04297072-4.38%
Voyager Token
$0.11405732+5.78%
Gods Unchained
$0.12991048-3.73%
LCX
$0.04090646-11.10%
GAS
$2.25-2.26%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00904128+0.05%
Moonriver
$3.70-2.67%
Litentry
$0.65051880-0.89%
LooksRare
$0.05476357-1.84%
RACA
$0.00008583-3.51%
Rally
$0.00574033-2.15%
CEEK VR
$0.03423081-1.89%
Reef
$0.00121412-2.17%
Ethernity
$1.42+0.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11901510+0.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.66-0.94%
Polkastarter
$0.25628776-0.35%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04127123-2.50%
DIA
$0.22502028-0.05%
Alchemix
$11.84+2.14%
Virtua
$0.01883543-1.70%
Travala.com
$0.42284267-1.12%
CLV
$0.02931213-1.43%
MOON
$0.19788832+0.78%
Keep3rV1
$42.71-0.28%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13800470-4.13%
Star Atlas
$0.00140564-1.22%
Enzyme
$13.71-0.98%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17306533-1.70%
BENQI
$0.00488458-3.41%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071311-2.48%
0x
$0.19347152+2.71%
Aurora
$0.04980678-0.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.97%
MXC
$0.00702468-1.73%
district0x
$0.02250000+4.16%
BarnBridge
$1.66-6.00%
Harvest Finance
$22.47+0.70%
Velas
$0.00589361-4.14%
StaFi
$0.24560259-3.00%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62-1.44%
Serum
$0.03362200-1.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00289140-1.41%
Rarible
$0.86800081-1.08%
Decentral Games
$0.01290458-2.44%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000035-7.58%
Tamadoge
$0.00809637-1.90%
Bonk
$0.00000019-0.08%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00827461-6.43%
Tokemak
$0.37703816-2.51%
Quantstamp
$0.00962847-0.56%
Augur
$0.51203686-4.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01367867+2.30%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04045549-0.64%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.56%
Braintrust
$0.38701590-1.29%
Pepe
$0.00000064-2.11%
BitDAO
$0.36292664-3.61%
Threshold
$0.01781310-5.95%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07830151-2.08%
Human
$0.04177451-4.90%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.60%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+1.55%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.45%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.06%
Highstreet
$1.11-1.38%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USDC
$1.00+0.34%
Dai
$1.00+0.26%
Ether Could Hit $8K by End of 2026: Standard Chartered

Emerging uses for the Ethereum network in gaming and tokenization are among the drivers of what could be a 5X gain in ether's price over the next three years, said the bank.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconOct 11, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. UTC
Standard Chartered makes the bullish case for ether (Lieve Ransijn/ Unsplash)

The price of ether (ETH) has the potential to reach $8,000 by the end of 2026 versus its current level just below $1,,600, writes Geoff Kendrick, Head of FX Research, West, and Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered Bank.

While Ethereum's dominant uses currently are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi), said Kendrick, an evolution towards gaming and tokenization should add "significant demand."

"Importantly, this should provide ‘proof of concept’ examples in which real-world industries come on-chain to exploit the benefits of Ethereum over their existing setups," he added. "We expect significant developments on these fronts by 2025-26."

In the shorter term, said Kendrick, the bitcoin (BTC) halving in April 2024 "should help lift all boats," and he sees ether hitting $4,000 by the end of next year.

Looking even longer into the future, Kendrick sees the $8,000 level as "a stepping stone" to the bank's "structural" valuation estimate of $26,000-$35,000.

Read more: Bitcoin Could Rise to $120K by End-2024: Standard Chartered

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

