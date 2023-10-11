Bitcoin Is Fundamentally Different From Other Cryptocurrencies: Fidelity Digital Assets
The crypto’s first technological breakthrough was not as a superior payment method but as a superior form of money, the report said.
Traditional investors tend to use a technology investing framework when analyzing bitcoin, which leads them to the wrong conclusion that the cryptocurrency “as a first-mover technology, will easily be supplanted by a superior one or have lower returns,” analysts Chris Kuiper and Jack Neureuter wrote.
However, “bitcoin’s first technological breakthrough was not as a superior payment technology, but as a superior form of money,” the authors wrote.
“Bitcoin is fundamentally different from any other digital asset,” the report said, and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to improve on BTC as a monetary good because it is the most “secure, decentralized, sound digital money.”
The success of the Bitcoin network is not mutually exclusive with the success of other networks, the report argued, as the rest of the digital asset ecosystem can service different needs or solve other problems that bitcoin can’t.
According to the report, the world’s largest cryptocurrency’s return profile is driven by two powerful tailwinds: “global growth of the broader digital asset ecosystem and the potential instability of traditional macroeconomic conditions.”
“Bitcoin should be considered first and separate from all other digital assets that have followed it,” and it should be viewed as an entry point for traditional allocators looking to gain exposure to the sector, the report added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.