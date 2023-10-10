Bitcoin
Bitcoin Hovers Over $27.5K, Crypto Bulls Face $100M Liquidations as Altcoins Drop

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East impacted prices of riskier assets, such as bitcoin, on Monday.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 10, 2023 at 6:02 a.m. UTC
(Alistair Berg/GettyImages)

(Alistair Berg/GettyImages)

The ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict and a significant ether (ETH) sale by the Ethereum Foundation weighed in on broader crypto markets as bulls saw over $100 million in futures positions evaporated and the market slid 2% on average.

Bitcoin (BTC) showed signs of stability relative to other tokens, losing 1% in the past 24 hours and hovering above a key support level of $27,500 in Asian morning hours Tuesday. Among traders, riskier assets such as technology stocks and bitcoin are in focus amid surging oil prices.

Analysts at trading firm FxPro told CoinDesk in a note that they were watching for a break of the $28,000 level for bitcoin before turning bullish.

“Technically, bitcoin remains in an uptrend but ran into resistance at its 200-day moving average over the weekend,” the analysts said. “All eyes will be on BTCUSD to see if it can successfully consolidate above $28,000, the 200-day moving average. If it does, we can expect a quick rise to as much as $29,500.”

Elsewhere, ether slumped 3% as the Ethereum Foundation sold $2.7 million worth of the tokens on Monday, sparking concerns among traders. This weighed in on ETH futures markets – with ether bulls losing over $30 million, the highest among all crypto traders, on Monday.

Elsewhere, Solana’s SOL tokens slid nearly 5%, XRP dropped 3.7% and Cardano’s ADA fell 3.4%. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based indication of crypto markets that tracks hundreds of tokens, fell 1.9% – pointing to overall losses for traders.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.